Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for the home.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as GoNana, Copper Cow Coffee, Gingiber and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
GoNanas: Banana Bread & Pancake Mix
American made GoNanas has cracked the code to making baked goods taste homemade from a mix, using bananas to turn their mixes into delicious banana bread and pancakes. This tastes truly homemade - you would never know it's made from a mix and better-for-you ingredients. Never waste a banana again - the banana adds natural sweetness and makes these products super dense, unlike your typical gluten-free treats. Options include banana bread mixes in Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chip and Original. Pancake mix is available in Original, Chocolate Chip and Blueberry. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $18 - $37.50
- $36 - $75
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/19/2024
- per set
Copper Cow Coffee: Coffee & Mugs
Copper Cow Coffee is a Vietnamese coffee brand on a mission to bring serious sourcing and playful pouring to coffee drinkers across the US. Their products range from traditional ground coffee to convenient, single-serve pour-overs and flavors including classic black to churro (cinnamon), and other seasonal varieties. Copper Cow Coffee is the only coffee company to use real herbs and spices in their coffee, like real cinnamon in their churro and real pumpkin powder in their pumpkin spice. Choose from Ground Coffee Bags, Latte Kits, Pour Over Coffee, Coffee Sets or the Coffeeist Glass Mug, which shows you the perfect measurements for three drinks and makes a great gift for the coffee lover in your life. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49 in the continental US. Shipping is $6.99 for Alaska & Hawaii.
- $8 - $30
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/19/2024
Gingiber: Tea Towels
Gingiber tea towels are made from 100% flour sack cotton and include a hanging loop – a cheerful addition to any kitchen. The oversized design makes them great for drying dishes, lining a bread basket or for use as an eco-friendly gift wrap. Featuring hand-illustrated florals, animals, and insects, the high quality fabric adorned with whimsical designs that brighten up any kitchen space. Shipping is $4.99 or free with four excluding Hawaii.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/19/2024
FreshCut Paper: Pop-Up Floral Bouquets
FreshCut Paper's pop-up floral bouquets consist of whimsical and breathtaking blooms that are wilt-proof, allergy-free and crafted to last a lifetime. The bouquet kits come complete with a vase, matching note card and matching decorative gifting/mailing envelope. This assortment features the new mini bouquets. Mini bouquets are collectable, look great in multiples, creating a windowsill garden or shelf display. Holiday options are also available. Shipping is $3.95 or free with two.
- $20 - $39.50
- $40 - $79
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/19/2024
Hush: Bedding
Reclaim your sleep with Hush. The Hybrid Cooling Pillow is fully adjustable. This means it works for all types of sleepers (side, back, and stomach). It even comes with a Hush Adjustable Inner Travel Pillow and pillowcase included to store the extra “fluff". The Cooling Mattress Pad features advanced cooling fibres that help regulate body temperature and wick away moisture for a refreshingly cool night's sleep. Shipping is $4.99.
- $55 - $84.50
- $110 - $169
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/19/2024
Letterfolk: Tile Mats and Tile Sets
Letterfolk's timeless, vintage-inspired hexagon tile designs and removable caps can be used to create endless patterns, designs and words. Each bundle includes tiles of each color that are interchangeable with any Letterfolk Tile Mat. These can be used as a doormat or anywhere else feet may step -- at the kitchen sink, bathroom, shower, laundry room and mudroom. Choose from half moon or standard mats. Three-piece tile sets are also available. Shipping is $4.99.
- $18 - $55.50
- $36 - $111
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/19/2024
Savings on 20 Skin & Wellness Brands
Bring the spa home with top skincare, beauty and wellness finds from 20 brands. Don’t miss out on everything from Oprah’s favorites and a supermodel’s organic skincare to popular bestsellers and award-winning brands… plus, get free shipping when you spend $40!
From rejuvenating serums, wrinkle-releasing patches, age-defying facial devices and wellness you can wear, the exclusive savings on this powerhouse assortment of self-care steals won't bust your budget.
Save now on BeautyStat viral Universal C Skin Refiner; PMD microderm devices; SiO Beauty’s reusable silicone patches to combat wrinkles; Dermaflash dermaplaning and exfoliating devices; SBLA anti-aging sculpting wands; Solawave red light therapy; supermodel Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organics certified organic skincare; Wander Beauty’s multi-tasking makeup; Grace & Company shower caps and hair accessories; Parasilk hot paraffin treatments; Womaness skincare for menopausal skin; The Good Patch’s wearable wellness; compression socks from PRO Compression; TheraICE cold therapy pain relief solutions; truMedic massager; Eve Lom’s multitasking cleanser; AHAVA mineral rich bodycare; BondiBoost’s nourishing hair care; Blissy silk pillowcases; and Beekman 1802’s goat milk skincare.
- $7.50 - $174.50
- $12 - $349
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Valid While Supplies Last
Vahdam: Tea Sets
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's tea blends are beautifully packaged, ready for gifting. All teas are sourced fresh and packaged in India. Choose from loose leaf and bagged teas from herbal and black to chai and green.
- $19.50 - $24
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/29/2024
Eparé: Kitchen Accessories
Give your kitchen the gift of Eparé. Focusing on functional design, Eparé creates quality products that offer enjoyment and ease. From double-walled mugs and milk frothers to popsicle molds, veggie choppers, electric salt and pepper grinders and more, this assortment of kitchen accessories makes the day-to-day a bit less mundane.
- $10 - $25
- $21 - $50
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/22/2024
KickDry: Shoe Inserts (4-Pack)
Eliminate shoe stink for good with KickDry shoe inserts. Powered by clay, the innovative and powerful drying and deodorizing formula is more effective than typical charcoal options. These inserts are easy to use, can go anywhere, and can destroy stink from shoes to cleats, gloves and more. They're nontoxic, eco-friendly, and totally safe for pets and kids. Unscented and fresh linen options available.
- $25
- $37.50
- Valid: 09/18/2024 to 09/29/2024