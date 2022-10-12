Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for the home.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as The Cord Wrapper, Cheryl's Cookies and more.

The deals start at just $9 and are up to 65% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The Cord Wrapper The Cord Wrapper: The Cord Wrapper GMA Deal : $18.75 • 50% Savings Original: $37.50 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/13/2022 Shop Now Made in America, this cord organizing gadget gives loose cords a home in an aesthetic fashion. The Cord Wrapper uses a strong, heat resistant adhesive so it sticks on tight and can be used on appliances like toasters, pressure cookers, slow cookers and more. Simply wipe, peel, stick and wrap. Shipping is $2.99 or free with two packs.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding GMA Deal : $31.50 to $52.50 Free Shipping • 65% Savings Original: $90 to $150 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/13/2022 Shop Now Linens & Hutch is passionate about offering families beautiful high-quality bedding at an affordable price. Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers and are the perfect loft for back, side, and stomach sleepers. The oversized chunky knit blankets are handmade with premium yarns, knitted and then woven for a sturdier long-lasting blanket. The microfiber sets and sheet sets are super-soft to the touch and wrinkle-resistant. Using premium, durable yarns, these sheets are naturally hypoallergenic, and ideal for sensitive skin -- plus, the comforters are lightweight and great for every season. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wakeheart Wakeheart: Candles GMA Deal : $18 to $19 • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $38 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/13/2022 Shop Now Hand poured in Los Angeles, these luxurious candles will help transform your atmosphere. Wakeheart's candles are vegan, non-toxic and made from a soy-coconut wax blend which allows it to better carry fragrance without the headaches. As an added bonus, the Courage Crystal candle comes with an ethically-sourced Tiger's Eye crystal inside. Choose from six options. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cheryl's Cookies Cheryl's Cookies: Cookie Sets GMA Deal : $20 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/13/2022 Shop Now Made in America, Cheryl's freshly-baked treats are great for entertaining or to send as a gift. These delicious individually wrapped cookies and brownies are delivered in seasonal boxes and gift tins. Cheryl's selects only the finest ingredients like sweet cream butter and the most decadent chocolate to create delicious baked goods. Choose from five sets. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

RainCaper RainCaper: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $9 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $60 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/13/2022 Shop Now RainCaper is dedicated to bringing you artfully inspired gifts for the home and entertaining, as well as smart travel essentials for your lifestyle. Many RainCaper products are functional works of art designed in collaboration with notable museums. Options include coasters, flameless candles, lunch totes, serving trays, tea towels and more. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $79.95.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Baby Foot Baby Foot: Exfoliant Foot Peel GMA Deal : $12.50 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/13/2022 Shop Now Baby Foot is designed to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on your feet that build up over time. This product features 16 natural extracts, which are scientifically formulated to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. This lavender-scented product comes with two booties. Just slip the booties on, put a pair of socks over them and let everything sit for an hour. Days later, the dead skin will start peeling off your feet. Limit three per order. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sweet Water Decor Sweet Water Decor: Candles & Home Decor GMA Deal : $12 to $48.75 • 20% to 25% Savings Original: $15 to $65 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/23/2022 Shop Now Bring light into your life and home with warmly designed stylish home decor. The beautiful, seasonally inspired candles enhance the vibe of any room. The recipe towel adds a convenient, aesthetic way to follow a delicious recipe while baking. The 100% Turkish cotton blanket adds a cozy touch and the candle tools all double as chic home decor.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Username & Password Logbook GMA Deal : $12.99 • 27% Savings Original: $18 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/23/2022 Shop Now Keep track of your login credentials in one convenient location with this handy logbook. The stylish design is made to look like a regular notebook for safekeeping. Small enough to easily store in your laptop bag, briefcase, and backpack with 65 recycled paper pages and over 250 spaces to write in various login details. Durable hardback design with elastic band closure.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Uncommon Gourmet Uncommon Gourmet: Balsamic Glaze Bundle GMA Deal : $49.99 Free Shipping • 40% Savings Original: $83.70 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/23/2022 Shop Now Take your meals to the next level. This set of six balsamic glazes features flavors like mustard, saffron and truffle, imported directly from Italy and made with 3-year aged 100% balsamic vinegar. The balance of savory and sweetness with a soft tang makes an ideal addition of depth and character to your everyday dishes. Free shipping.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

SWAIR SWAIR: Showerless Hair Care GMA Deal : $30.40 to $53.20 • 20% to 30% Savings Original: $38 to $76 Valid: 10/12/2022 to 10/23/2022 Shop Now Keep your hair healthy and clean all week. SWAIR was created by two friends who were frustrated that they had to plan workouts around washing and drying their hair. This showerless hair care cleans your dirty or sweaty hair quickly without suds, rinsing or residue so everyday doesn't need to be a wash day. Vegan and cruelty-free, SWAIR is made with gentle, non-toxic ingredients and is safe for chemically and color-treated hair. Cleanse between washes with the showerless shampoo and use SweatShield on wash days to help keep your hair protected against sweat, humidity, and environmental stressors.

Shop 8 more Digital Deals for fall fun:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

CANVAS Style CANVAS Style: Patches & Patch Jewelry GMA Deal : $2.50 to $13 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Show off your personality with CANVAS Style's Stuck on You Patch jewelry. Your favorite patches are available in earrings and necklaces to coordinate your whole look. Decorate backpacks, gym bags, laptop cases, makeup bags and more with these colorful patches. The patches feature 3M Adhesive, which can either be stuck on for quick application or sewn on for a more permanent design. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Face Halo Face Halo: Makeup Remover Sets GMA Deal : $7.50 to $11.50 • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $15 to $28 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Face Halo is the reusable makeup remover that works using water only. No need for rubbing or scrubbing, Face Halo gently removes makeup and impurities, perfect for any skin type or sensitivity. Non-toxic and reusable, each Face Halo replaces up to 500 single-use makeup wipes and lasts for up to 200 machine washes. This assortment includes Face Halo X, which is the ultimate precision makeup remover and touch-up tool. The unique design helps to gently reach into delicate or hard-to-reach areas of the face to remove stubborn eye makeup or touch up your look throughout the day. Limit five per order. Shipping is $1.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

David & Young David & Young: Caps & Beanies GMA Deal : $8 to $14.50 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $17 to $29 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Get in the Halloween spirit with David & Young. These fun baseball hats and beanies feature embroidered pumpkins, cats, ghosts and more. Ponyflo baseball caps are also available, which feature a tangle-free opening to wear the hat with your high ponytail or bun. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

PURPOSE Jewelry PURPOSE Jewelry: Jewelry GMA Deal : $11 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $65 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now PURPOSE's jewelry is handmade with love by women escaping human trafficking. Your purchase gives hope, dignity and freedom to women around the world -- 100% of profits go to PURPOSE's nonprofit, International Sanctuary, where women receive living wages, education, health care, and a safe and loving community. Each piece of jewelry is signed by the artisan who made it. Choose from necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

YUMMIE YUMMIE: Apparel GMA Deal : $11 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $68 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Embrace your curves with YUMMIE, which is a hug, not a squeeze. No matter where you are or what you're doing, YUMMIE embraces your shape comfortably and empowers you to be you. The versatile designs, innovative fits and deliciously soft fabrics are perfectly pieced together to meet your every need. Choose from a variety of everyday essentials, including shaping bottoms, leggings, bodysuits, tops and bras. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Kitchen Cube Kitchen Cube: All-in-One Measuring Device GMA Deal : $12.50 • 50% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now The Kitchen Cube is an all-in-one measuring device that saves drawer space, increases organization and reduces clutter by combining more than 19 measurements into one compact design. Made with food-grade plastic, it's small enough to fit in a drawer and packs in measurements ranging from teaspoons to cups. Shipping is $3.50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Imagination Starters Imagination Starters: Chalkboard Placemats, Travel Mats & Tracing Sets GMA Deal : $3.50 to $13 • 50% Savings Original: $7 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Keep kids entertained with Imagination Starters' no mess, easy-to-clean, reusable and reversible chalkboard placemats. One side has a printed design and the flip side is blank for the ultimate creative expression. The mats erase and clean up easily with a damp cloth. This assortment also includes tracing sets -- simply place the Trace & Erase sheet over anything you would like to trace. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK