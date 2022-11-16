Oprah says: “Some people learned to make sourdough bread during lockdown; I learned to tie a headscarf. If you’re still working on your wrapping skills, Grace Eleyae’s knotted turbans make it easy. They help reduce frizz and retain moisture, thanks to the satin lining”

Grace Eleyae was founded on the belief that you shouldn't have to choose between hair care and style. The satin lining helps eliminate bedhead, reduce hair damaging friction, lock in moisture, fight frizz and distribute your hair's natural healthy oils. The All Satin Knot Turban has adjustable ties for you to get the perfect fit and a large front knot for stylish flair. Choose from a variety of colors and prints. Beanies are also available. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $75.