Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Grace Eleyae, ROVERLUND, Benevolence LA and more.
The deals start at just $6 and are up to 52% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Grace Eleyae: Beanies & Turbans
GMA Deal: $15 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $70 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 11/17/2022
Oprah says: “Some people learned to make sourdough bread during lockdown; I learned to tie a headscarf. If you’re still working on your wrapping skills, Grace Eleyae’s knotted turbans make it easy. They help reduce frizz and retain moisture, thanks to the satin lining”
Grace Eleyae was founded on the belief that you shouldn't have to choose between hair care and style. The satin lining helps eliminate bedhead, reduce hair damaging friction, lock in moisture, fight frizz and distribute your hair's natural healthy oils. The All Satin Knot Turban has adjustable ties for you to get the perfect fit and a large front knot for stylish flair. Choose from a variety of colors and prints. Beanies are also available. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $75.
ROVERLUND: Pet Accessories
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $79.50 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $169 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 11/17/2022
Oprah says: "This pet carrier is airline-compliant, comes with a bonus leash, and is made from durable fabric that will hold up to that travel wear and tear. The small size is good for pups up to 15 pounds, while the large fits animals up to 25 pounds."
Born out of a passion for exploring endless cityscapes and the great outdoors, ROVERLUND is a collection of durable, design-forward gear for pets and their people. This assortment includes leashes, collars, bag holders, collapsible dog bowls and totes. The Out-and-About Pet Tote can comfortably carry your friend everywhere you go and has a built-in leash clip to secure them in place. ROVERLUND is a member of 1% for the Planet -- 1% of all revenues are donated to planet-saving nonprofits to preserve and protect our great outdoors for future generations of pet parents and their pups. Shipping is $6.99.
Benevolence LA: Velvet Jewelry Box
GMA Deal: $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 11/17/2022
Oprah says: “Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-janging freely in their suitcase. This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets and necklaces. And it’s small enough to stash in your purse.”
No more annoying knots and tangles, this travel jewelry box can keep your jewelry organized and prevent your necklaces from tangling. The lightweight and compact case comes with a built-in mirror, seven slot rolls, three rectangular divisions and a hidden earring compartment. This is great for safekeeping and organizing your jewelry wherever you go. Choose from four colors. Limit one per product. Shipping is $5.97.
Lands Downunder: Throws
GMA Deal: $74 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $148 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 11/17/2022
Get cozy with these comfortable, versatile accent throws. A great addition to bedrooms and living spaces, these deliciously soft throws feel as soft as cashmere. There are four styles to choose from in a variety of colors, including Italian herringbone, buffalo check and two variations of plaid. Shipping is $7.99 or free with two.
Rice By Rice: Tableware
GMA Deal: $7.25 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14.50 to $70 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 11/17/2022
Make mealtime fun for little ones. Rice by Rice is a design homeware brand known for colorful melamine, and everyday functional tableware made with love. Their designs are unique, colorful and are of great quality. Choose from a large assortment of options including cup sets, plates, spoons and dinner sets, which includes a 4-room plate, sippy cup with handles, spoon and fork. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Softies: Robes
GMA Deal: $59 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $119 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 11/17/2022
Wind down and relax with these super soft robes from Softies. The ultra plush fabric of the Sherpa Wrap Robe is luxe and lightweight, while the sherpa lining on the fold over cuffs and collar provides ultimate comfort. Cinch the waist with its detachable belt and inside satin tie for a secure feel. The Mandarin Collar Robe features a full-length breakaway zipper, mandarin collar, pockets and fold over sherpa cuffs. Choose from a variety of colors. Shipping is $9.95 or free with two.
Oprah's The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards
Price: $49.95 • From: Oprah's favorite things
Gift Oprah's Limited Edition Daily Inspiration Cards! Here Oprah shares invaluable pieces of wisdom in this curated set of 365 inspirational cards featuring her favorite quotes, prompts, and breathing exercises. Follow Oprah’s lead by pulling a card-a-day and make living well a daily practice. Packaged in a beautiful linen-covered keepsake box, each card contains both a thought-provoking quote from the world’s greatest thinkers and an action item on the back (such as a breathing exercise) to help set your daily intention. This simple five-minute practice will make you feel grounded and centered in your life.
Oprah's The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal
Price: $29.95 • From: Oprah Daily
Oprah's First-Ever Guided Journal is here! Expand the love in your life in all its forms: self, family, friends, and romantic. Oprah Daily created this journal to help you find more fulfillment in your relationships, bring more love into your life and increase connection in our larger world. Following Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner, this beautiful guided journal uses writing prompts, activities and inspiring quotes to help you create and realize your ultimate vision for the love you want.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
VAHDAM India: Tea Gift Sets
GMA Deal: $6 to $56 • 24% to 29% SavingsOriginal: $7.99 to $79.99 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 12/16/2022
Experience fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers giftable sets to share warmth and wellness with people you love. The advent calendars are a substantial gift, especially designed for tea lovers, so they can experience a new sensation every day on the countdown to the holidays.
Em John: Mini Zip-Around Card Wallet
GMA Deal: $28 • 26% SavingsOriginal: $38 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 12/16/2022
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful colors, including the brand new neon pink, are impossible to resist -- and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter Emma, who started this accessories business in college.
Tourance Luxury: Luxury Accessories
GMA Deal: $37 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $74 to $180 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 12/16/2022
Wrap yourself in luxury. The versatile design of Tourance’s cashmere blend pom pom wrap makes it great for all occasions -- wear as a shawl or scarf, pack as a travel blanket. The ultra-soft plush fabric of the robe makes it ideal for casual, comfortable lounging. The throw combines texture and dimension, giving a modern take on a classic blanket that you can enjoy for years.
Laruce Beauty: Makeup Brush Sets
GMA Deal: $10.50 to $60 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $21 to $125 Valid: 11/16/2022 to 12/16/2022
Cutting-edge brushes for artistry, performance and exceptional user experience. Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022, these curated brush sets by Laruce cover every step from skin to eyes. Create any look from natural to ultra-glam with hypoallergenic, synthetic, vegan and cruelty-free brushes designed for flawless application.
Apparel and accessories
30A: Apparel
GMA Deal: $5 to $34.50 • 50% to 84% SavingsOriginal: $32 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
30A's line of super-soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each T-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date, they have recycled more than 5 million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.
Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry
GMA Deal: $5 to $24 • 66% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $79 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season. These unique jewelry sets -- including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces -- presented on a card with an inspirational message add meaning for every recipient. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
Jambu & Co.: Boots
GMA Deal: $54.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $109 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Incorporate style and comfort with Jambu & Co. The All-Terra Traction outsoles offer a stable grip for all floor surfaces and your feet will feel lightweight and relaxed all day long with memory foam insoles. Choose from several styles. Shipping is $4.99.
Softies: Hooded Robes & Nightgowns
GMA Deal: $49 to $59 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $99 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Keep cozy with Softies. The ultra-plush hooded robe features beautiful texture and detail, plus a pull-up hood and attached belt. The Cloud Nightgown is soft and lightweight. Sizes are available from XS to 2X/3X, depending on the style. Free shipping!
Lulu Dharma: Herringbone Weekender
GMA Deal: $37 Free Shipping• 61% SavingsOriginal: $95 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Pack everything for your next trip with Lulu Dharma's Herringbone Weekender. This spacious bag includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap so you can comfortably carry over the shoulder or with the handles. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!
Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces
GMA Deal: $37 to $52 Free Shipping• 50% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $75 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you. Free shipping!
skinnytees: Apparel
GMA Deal: $16 to $70 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $140 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
These closet staple pieces are soft, seamless and fitted to shape, flatter and frame the body. Great for layering or wearing alone, these basics stretch, but don't stretch out. Choose from a large variety of tops and bottoms. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.
Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry
GMA Deal: $10 to $100 • 73% to 81% SavingsOriginal: $38 to $530 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar -- featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Select from more than 20 styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. Shipping is $5.
Roma Boots: Rain Boots
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $59.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma Boots' waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk, choose from a variety of options for men, women and kids. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.
T-Bô: Boxers, Briefs & Loungewear
GMA Deal: $9 to $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $120 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Upgrade or replace old undies. T-Bô provides the everyday go-to undies. This collection also includes cozy loungewear such as lounge pants, hoodies, sweatpants and more. Shipping is $4.99.
Hang Accessories: Packing Cubes, Charging Pads, Pillowcases & Accessories
GMA Deal: $13 to $36 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $26 to $72 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Hang Accessories' chic and functional lifestyle products in coordinating fun prints that can be used while traveling, working from home or enhancing your self-care routine. Making packing easier with packing cubes or keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free with satin pillowcases. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.
Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $116 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs' bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite for holidays. Or mix and match to create your own with the assortment of single bracelets. Shipping is $3.50.
ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets
GMA Deal: $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
If you're tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet, the ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in your front pocket. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $4.95.
Therafit Shoe: Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $85 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Whether you're working out or walking, Therafit's shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Free shipping!
Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Keep your personal items safe while you're on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for adults and kids, including new holiday exclusive styles. Shipping is $3.95 or free with four pairs.
Feelgoodz: Cold Weather Accessories
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Keep warm this winter with these cozy accessories. Choose from a variety of caps, mittens, gloves and scarves, which are woven on traditional looms with premium materials, and carefully selected dyes and yarns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Luca + Danni: Bracelets, Earrings & Anklets
GMA Deal: $10.50 to $34 • 50% to 56% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Express what matters to you the most. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted in Rhode Island by local artisans and comes with an Essence Card, packaged in Luca + Danni's signature gift box. Choose from a variety of options, ranging from hearts and flowers to snow globes and holiday trees. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.
Gabriel + Simone: Readers, Blue Light Readers, Sun Readers & Accessories
GMA Deal: $4.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $9 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Enjoy stylish, quality readers from Gabriel + Simone. Many readers only come in half-steps, but Gabriel + Simone offers quarter-steps. This large assortment includes readers, sun readers and blue light-blocking readers, which help protect eyes from the harmful blue light that comes from digital screens. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $25.
Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses
GMA Deal: $14 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Go hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cellphone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
The D. Noble Collection: Slippers, Robes & Self-Care
GMA Deal: $18 to $34 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection. This assortment includes the Gel Beaded Face Mask -- this is versatile with dual sides: gel beads and plush and may be used for hot and cold therapy. Other options include silky satin robes, hair turban and heatless curling kit. Shipping is $5.99.
Funatic: Socks
GMA Deal: $8 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2023
Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including "Go away I'm gaming," "I may be wrong but I doubt it" and "If my dog doesn't like you, I don't like you." Shipping is $4.99 or free with five pairs.
MERGE4 Socks: Compression Socks
GMA Deal: $6 to $56 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $112 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2022
Give your feet a light "hug" all day long with MERGE4. All of these socks are made with very light non-medical grade compression that helps to boost circulation and increase healthy blood flow. Options include crew, no-show and quarter socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.
Maya J Jewelry: Trend Jewelry
GMA Deal: $9 to $33 Free Shipping• 50% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $79 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's birthstone charm necklaces. Bracelet Hair Ties combine hair ties with trendy bracelets -- named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Free shipping!
Tech
NOD Products: Tech Gadgets & Accessories
GMA Deal: $4 to $34 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
NOD's products are innovative, fun and affordable, making for a great stocking stuffer. This assortment ranges from their bestselling Bloody Mary Tree and barware to their brand-new pickleball products. Shipping is $5.95.
PHOOZY: Tech Cases & Can Coolers
GMA Deal: $5 to $45 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $90 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Keep your phone protected in extreme temperatures. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," PHOOZY Thermal Capsules are the ultimate phone and tablet protection against damaging heat, battery-zapping cold and accidental drops -- onto the ground or into the water. Shipping is $5.95.
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $125 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home décor. Shipping is $4.99.
Home and kitchen
PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix
GMA Deal: $8 to $62 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $125 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are the culprits that often cause many wine headaches and other wine allergies. PureWine purifiers work on all varietals of wine -- red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Free shipping!
GelPro: Elite Comfort Mat
GMA Deal: $65 to $200 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $130 to $400 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Keep yourself comfortable in the kitchen while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro's Elite Comfort Mats provide extra-soft, deep-cushioning support. Don't worry about messes and spills -- they wipe right off. Choose from three sizes. Shipping starts at $13.50.
Brew Buddy: Drink Sleeves
GMA Deal: $5 to $12.50 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Keep your drinks cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep them cold longer. Great for sodas, water or iced drinks. The Cross Body Bags conveniently hold your water bottle, cellphone, keys and more. Shipping is $3.99.
The Cookie Cups: Baking Kits
GMA Deal: $20 to $32 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Get the whole family baking together with these fun baking kits -- designed for ages 3 and up. Each of The Cookie Cups' baking kits includes supplies and pre-measured ingredients. Options include kits for pizza, cookies, cocoa bombs and chocolate. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.
Guard Your ID: ID Rollers
GMA Deal: $16 to $40 Free Shipping• 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $80 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Keep your identity protected. Guard Your ID Rollers offer protection against identity thieves. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Free shipping!
Southern Elegance Candle Company: Candles & Wax Melts
GMA Deal: $5 to $12 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Southern Elegance Candle Company features home fragrance inspired by Southern living. The candles have a 20-30-hour burn time and the wax melt cubes last approximately five hours each. Choose from a variety of options, including holiday fragrances. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Discover Night: Vegan Satin Pillowcases & Hair Ties
GMA Deal: $20 to $20 • 50% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Love animals? Love sleep? This anti-cruelty, anti-aging, anti-bed head luxurious satin pillowcase promotes beauty sleep but does not use or test on animals in any step of production. By creating a friction-free surface, the Vegan Satin Pillowcase helps to maintain optimal moisture levels for your skin and hair, keeping breakouts, wrinkle formation and hair breakage to a minimum. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
Modgy: Luminary Lanterns, Expandable & Suction Cup Vases
GMA Deal: $4 to $7.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $15 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Modgy's fun, unique expandable vases, luminaries and suction cup vases with colorful graphics are great for gifting, parties or just setting the mood. The luminary lantern set includes four water-activated LED candles. Simply add water to expand the luminary and drop in the water activated LED. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.
Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders
GMA Deal: $20 to $210 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $440 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole-size openings. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95.
1Canoe2: Home & Kitchen Decor
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $28 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $56 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Add a pop of vibrant color to your home decor with 1Canoe2. Featuring beautiful detailed patterns and images, choose from a large variety of options including prints, tea towels, puzzles, tapestries and more. The tapestries have pockets on the back for no-show hanging. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.
Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws
GMA Deal: $40 to $124.50 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $89 to $249 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Keep them comfortable with Thula Tula. These blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. Choose from a variety of vibrant options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.
TIARA: Shower Caps & Night Caps
GMA Deal: $19.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $39 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Bigger, better and stronger, the TIARA offers more capacity than traditional shower caps. The TIARA provides two caps in one: keep water out or reverse it for leave-in treatments; it warms with your body heat so that treatments can fully penetrate the hair. Night Caps limit friction throughout the night while you sleep so you can wake up with sleek, untangled hair. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.
TLC Candle Co.: Candles, Matches & Reed Diffusers
GMA Deal: $6 to $20 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $42 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Give the gift of a beautiful fragrance. Each product is hand-poured using exquisite ingredients, eliminating all harmful chemicals and ensuring superior performance. Choose from a variety of options across candles and reed diffusers, which include a reusable ceramic holder. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $80 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts has them. This assortment is great for everyone on your list for the kitchen, home and car. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.
SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets
GMA Deal: $21.50 to $58.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $43 to $117 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Give the gift of flavor with SALTOPIA. SALTOPIA came to fruition from a desire to offer chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. This selection of gourmet gifts range from three jars to nine-jar sets. Beautifully packaged, these are ready for gifting. Limit five sets. Shipping is $7.95 or one, $6.95 for two, $5.95 for three to five.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $27 to $60 Free Shipping• 70% SavingsOriginal: $90 to $200 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers and are the perfect loft for back, side and stomach sleepers. Other options include chunky knit blankets, and soft, cooling and breathable sheets. Free shipping!
Brainstream: Home & Kitchen Gadgets
GMA Deal: $10 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life in the home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart, sensor-driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The Drip.it and Drip.line gives you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Beauty
SPONGELLE: Body Buffers & Body Care
GMA Deal: $6 to $20 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Cleanse, exfoliate and nourish with SPONGELLE's Body Buffers. This all-in-one beauty treatment is custom-blended with unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather on the Body and Pedi Buffers. Options are available in fun, holiday packing -- great for gifting. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $99 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Don't just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all-day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Shipping is $4.99.
Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes
GMA Deal: $8 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials' essential oil towelettes are made with the highest-quality pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable -- toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh wherever you go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Feeling Smitten: Bath & Body Products
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $9 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $18 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022
Add a dose of fun to your day. From peppermint exfoliating cubes and whipped soap sugar cookie to vanilla snowman lip balm and Christmas tree candle, these make for an easy stocking stuffer for the beauty lover. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.