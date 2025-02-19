Deals and Steals: Must-have beauty products
ABC News, Adobe, Ahava, Naples Soap, Epson-It, Phyto
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on skin care and beauty.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Bliss, Naples Soap and more. The deals start at just $2 and are up 65% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
50% off
Bliss
Bliss: Skin Care
Get healthy, glowing skin with Bliss. This cruelty-free, planet-friendly skin care brand is on a mission to empower everyone to achieve a higher state of happy, one self-care moment at a time. This large assortment includes skin care to target various concerns including acne, dullness, sensitive skin and dry skin. Bestsellers include That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Acid Pads, a spa-quality peel formulated to gradually release glycolic acid overnight to target fine lines, discoloration and imperfections for smoother, brighter skin by morning. The Drench & Quench Serum is an ultra-lightweight moisturizer that transforms into water on contact, surging skin with four different types of hyaluronic acid to deliver all-day moisture. Skin care for face and body available. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $2 - $17.50
- $4 - $35
- Valid: 02/19/2025 to 02/20/2025
50% off
Naples Soap
Naples Soap: Skin Care
Feel great about your skin care products and the company that makes them. Naples Soap has amazing products and an amazing story. While the small business has been in the heart of three devastating hurricanes, it has prioritized volunteering and donating in its Florida community while remaining dedicated to its small batch products. The skin care products are formulated with clean, natural and organic ingredients. The Florida Fresh Hand & Body Lotion is a delightfully scented, lightweight lotion packed with natural moisturizers including coconut oil, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, vitamin E and aloe vera. The Sunkissed Body Butter is an intensely moisturizing body butter made with rich cocoa and shea butters, Pro Vitamin B5, hemp oil and fruit extracts for quick absorption and long wear. Options for face and body care are available! Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $7 - $28
- $14 - $56
- Valid: 02/19/2025 to 02/20/2025
50% off
AHAVA
AHAVA: Skin and Body Care
Tap into skin care backed by more than three decades of transforming the ancient beauty secrets of the Dead Sea naturals into modern, active, results-driven products with AHAVA. Dead Sea minerals contain essential minerals for the skin, as it elevates the skin's moisture level and improves the skin's nutrition. The Crystal Osmoter X6 Serum reduces the appearance of wrinkles, promotes firmness, and immediately enhances the skin's youthful glow. The Mineral Hand Cream hydrates, softens and instantly soothes dry hands while safeguarding them from daily aggressors and restoring suppleness. It's a fan favorite for a reason. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $12 - $59.50
- $24 - $119
- Valid: 02/19/2025 to 02/20/2025
50% off
Epsom-It
Epsom-It: Epsom Salt Lotions and Bath Bombs
Relax your muscles and unwind with Epsom-It's concentrated, patented epsom salt lotions and bath bombs. The lotion formulas are 30 to 50 times more concentrated than an epsom salt soak, easy-to-use, and convenient for everyone. With options to target muscle, nerve and foot discomfort, and made with concentrated magnesium sulfate, the lotions provide all the benefits of an epsom salt soak without the need for a tub. The different product lines have slightly different additives for either muscle, nerve or foot discomfort, including arnica, capsaicin, urea or aloe vera. All formulas are grease-less and fragrance-free. Rollerball and bottle/tube options available. Epsom-It bath bombs are a "serious" bath bomb for true muscle discomfort that are lightly scented, packed with 7% concentrated epsom salt. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $7 - $12.50
- $14 - $25
- Valid: 02/19/2025 to 02/20/2025
50% off
PHYTO
PHYTO: Hair Care
Meet all of your hair needs with PHYTO, a hair care botanical brand that creates plant-based products. PHYTO believes that beautiful hair comes from a healthy scalp and plants are the safest and most effective way to achieve that. The Purifying Cleansing Scrub Mask gently exfoliates the scalp and frees it from impurities thanks to its grainy texture with sea salt crystals. The 2 in 1 treatment is both exfoliating and cleansing and also preserves the balance of the scalp. The NOURISHING Sublimating oil provides a nourishing bath and revitalizes dry hair. The multi-purpose formula is enriched with seven nourishing and enhancing botanical oils for softer, shinier and silkier hair. Solutions for blondes, repairing damaged hair and styling are also available. Free shipping!
- $13 to $20 + Free Shipping
- $26 - $40
- Valid: 02/19/2025 to 02/20/2025
60% to 65% off
NIGHT
NIGHT: Silk and Satin Pillowcases
Experience clean luxury with NIGHT's 100% pure silk pillowcase. Meticulously crafted from the highest-quality silk, this unbleached and undyed pillowcase is not only consciously sourced (OEKO-TEX certified), it also pampers your skin and hair while you sleep. Choose from singles and two-packs in Standard/Queen or King sizes. The vegan satin beauty pillowcase is durable and has a friction-free/non-absorbent surface for endless beauty benefits including anti-bed-head, anti-breakouts and anti-sleep lines. Choose from two-packs and four-packs in Standard/Queen or King sizes. The Silk Oversized Eye Mask is generously-sized, designed to protect your skin and hair, minimizing frizz and promoting a well-rested glow. Shipping is $4.95.
- $20 - $65
- $50 - $190
- Valid: 02/19/2025 to 02/20/2025
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
50% off
LUCE Beauty
LUCE Beauty: Advanced Microcurrent Wand
Restore youthful-looking skin in a smart and non-invasive way with LUCE's Advanced Microcurrent Wand. Low-level electrical currents help to stimulate the muscles under the skin to boost creation of elastin and collagen. Low-level wavelength of red LED light works to treat skin issues such as wrinkles, scars and persistent wounds. Low-level wavelength of blue LED light works to kill acne-causing bacteria, reduce acne breakouts, minimize inflammation and promote clearer skin. Vibration helps enhance circulation and promote collagen production, and heat therapy increases the blood flow in the skin, as well as the skin permeability, for better absorption of skin care products to reach deeper into the layers of the skin. Free shipping!
- $55 + Free Shipping
- $110
- 8d 12h 20m
66% to 72% off
butter LONDON
butter LONDON: Nail Care and Cosmetics
Not all ingredients are created equal. Butter LONDON creates good-for-you products formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients, with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. Butter LONDON applies the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy used in its nail care to its high-performance makeup collection for the face and lip. Hand and foot care available too!
- $5 - $27
- $18 - $80
- 1d 11h 20m
30% to 34% off
Old Town Soap Co
Old Town Soap Co: Bath and Body Products
Turn your shower into a spa-like experience with aromatherapy shower bombs. Made with a proprietary blend of essential oils, Old Town Soap Co's unique bombs are vegan and cruelty-free, and each is designed for one luxurious aromatherapy shower. The shower bombs are easy to use: Simply place them on the shower floor and let the water do the rest. Sugar scrub, body butter, luffa soaps, bath salts and more are also available.
- $9 - $16.50
- $13 - $25
- 1d 12h 20m