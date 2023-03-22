Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to spruce up for spring.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Clever Goods Co., ROCKFLOWERPAPER and more.
The deals start at just $6 and are up to 55% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Clever Goods Co.: Garden Stakes
GMA Deal: $11 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $30 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 03/23/2023
Bring a little bit of art to your home and garden. Clever Goods Co. products are all handmade in Michigan. They start with a full sheet of copper and with the help of a laser, hand tools, torches and powdered glass enamel, they create whimsical flowers and butterflies. All products are made to handle all types of weather without damage. The enamel will not fade, even in strong, direct sunlight. The stems are made from stainless steel and can be put directly in the ground, planter or vase. Choose from singles and sets. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Tea Towels
GMA Deal: $8 • 55% SavingsOriginal: $18 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 03/23/2023
Brighten your kitchen with these vibrant tea towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Made from recycled plastic bottles, these towels are eco-friendly, quick drying and super absorbent. Durable and long lasting, the textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. As part of ROCKFLOWERPAPER's blu Collection, they donate 5 cents for every towel sold to Ocean Conservancy and have proudly donated $200,000. Choose from 10 designs. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
PrepSealer: Food Saving Bags, Containers & Bag Sealers
GMA Deal: $6 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $30 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 03/23/2023
Help keep produce fresh longer with PrepSealer. These Food Saving Reusable Bags can replace single-use plastic zipper bags as they are durable, airtight, leak-proof, have a stand-up base and are both microwave and dishwasher safe. This assortment also includes PrepCube Containers, which are leak-proof, and the lids are made of premium food-grade silicone, making them easy to open and close. These are also fridge, freezer and dishwasher safe. The Fresh Stick Bag Sealers are designed to re-seal most types of open bags such as chips, frozen foods and dry foods to help keep food fresher for longer. Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.95.
SneakERASERS: Cleaning Kits
GMA Deal: $7 to $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $35 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 03/23/2023
Keep your favorite pair of shoes looking new wherever you are. As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, SneakERASERS are pre-moistened foam shoe cleaners that easily swipe away scuff marks, dirt and grime from your midsoles to keep them looking fresh and new. Use the SneakERASERS 10-packs for deep cleaning at home by just adding water to activate the sponges. To clean the rest of your shoes, like the mesh or canvas uppers, try Shoe Eraser SOAK detergent and soak your entire shoes to remove stains and dirt. Beyond shoe cleaning, Use AutoERASERS to remove dirt, mud, sap, bugs, marks and more from your car exteriors and interiors, PurseWIPES to clean and renew your purses, or clip GolfERASERS on to your golf bag to easily clean your club faces in between shots, your golf balls in between holes and your golf shoes in between rounds. Shipping is $2.99.
HEX Performance: Laundry Detergent & Spray
GMA Deal: $12 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $28 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 03/23/2023 per 2-pack
Founded by a former professional athlete who needed to find a way to clean and protect his lacrosse gear from stink to stains to germs, HEX was formulated to clean and protect activewear. Made in America, HEX Performance’s detergent was formulated for activewear but is safe on everyday wear -- all fabric types. No dyes or fillers, these detergents pour like water because HEX Performance only uses what they need. The sprays can be used on all your “unwashables” (anything you can’t fit in your washer) such as gym bags, yoga mats, throw pillows, dog beds, curtains and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
Pure Sky by Persik: Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
GMA Deal: $12 to $20.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $41 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 03/23/2023
Clean nearly any surface using just water -- no detergents needed. These cleaning products are made of ultra-microfibers and are all reusable, saving you money on disposable paper towels. The special duo-layered structure optimizes air layers on glass surfaces, enabling you to easily clean glass or mirrored surfaces without leaving any streaks or smudges, allowing you to achieve the perfect shine. Choose from four sets, which include cleaning cloths, eyeglass cleaning cloths and cleaning gloves. Shipping is $3.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Odor Drops: Shoe Deodorizer Balls (6-Pack)
GMA Deal: $9.99 • 28% SavingsOriginal: $13.99 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 04/02/2023
Say goodbye to stinky smells with Odor Drops, deodorizer balls for eliminating odor and odor-causing microbes. Perfect for shoes, boots, gym bags, trash cans, lockers, cars and anywhere else odor may occur. The spherical design makes it easy to activate and insert the deodorant balls into any pair of shoes or anywhere else. Odor Drops can last up to one year, depending on the frequency of use. Available in three distinct scents.
Wet-It!: Absorbent Cloths (2-Pack)
GMA Deal: $9.75 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $13.99 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 04/02/2023
Replace paper towels and sponges with Wet-it! Super absorbent, eco-friendly and reusable, these dishcloths can be cleaned in the dishwasher or washing machine. Durable and strong, yet soft and non-abrasive, each cloth can absorb and hold up to 16 times its weight and can last six months or longer under normal use.
Lock Laces: No-Tie Shoelaces (2-Pack)
GMA Deal: $9.99 • 37% SavingsOriginal: $15.99 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 04/02/2023
Instantly turn any lace-up shoe into a slip-on with Lock Laces. One size fits all, Lock Laces are trimmed to fit any size lace-up shoe for children and adults. The patented double-eyelet lock design technology allows for a more secure grip and reduces slippage, while also allowing easy adjustability to loosen and tighten the system depending on the user's activity. The elasticity of Lock Laces gives you a more custom fit by adding extra comfort and support while reducing pressure points at the top of the foot. Offered in a two-pack with styles for everyday shoes and boots.
PurseN & Lotta-Lite: Go Anywhere Lights and Bag Organizer
GMA Deal: $7.99 to $28 • 41% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $15.99 to $48 Valid: 03/22/2023 to 03/26/2023
No more digging through your bag with the light to help find what you need. Lotta-lite is a fashionable solution to lighting on-the-go that can help you in all types of situations. Lotta-Lite will illuminate every inch inside your bag and is also handy during nighttime dog walks to clip on leash. Equipped with an auto 60 second shut off timer to extend the life of your light. Pre-packed duos of fun prints or build your own trio. Choose sparkly rhinestone options available for extra glam on the go. The LED Littbag organizer is versatile and stylish, with 12 compartments to keep what you need within reach.