Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on summer accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Aspen Lane, Oka-B and more.
The deals start at just $6 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Aspen Lane: Crossbody & Tote Bags
GMA Deal: $29.50 to $49 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $59 to $98 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/15/2023
Elevate your everyday style with Aspen Lane. The Vegan Stripe 4-in-1 Crossbody is the ultimate accessory. With two straps, one vegan leather and one fabric stripe, it is four bags in one. Use it as a belt and fanny bag for an on-trend bag. Or, remove the straps and it becomes a clutch for a night out. The fold-over and zipper feature ensures security for all that is inside. Also available is the Vegan Stripe Oversized Tote Bag, which has a fabric stripe accent and is spacious enough for work or a diaper bag. This also easily fits a 17-inch laptop. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $50.
Oka-B: Flip Flops & Sandals
GMA Deal: $19 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $38 to $50 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/15/2023
Step out in style and comfort. Oka-B integrates the principles of reflexology and ergonomics for ultimate comfort. Their unique footwear is designed on the belief that good health starts from the foot up. Some of their most-loved features include arch support, slip resistance, non-marking and easy clean material. The flip flops and slide sandals have straps that lie flat against your feet to prevent chafing. Choose from eight styles in a variety of colors. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $65.
Apolla Performance Wear: Compression Socks
GMA Deal: $17 to $18 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $36 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/15/2023
Upgrade your socks for ultimate comfort and support. Apolla Performance Wear's compression socks feature patented arch support, ankle stability and energy absorption, which feels like a massage for your feet. Other features include moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and eco-friendly, providing you a foot garment that is ultra-cozy, durable and effective at helping to reduce pain, swelling and fatigue. All Apolla socks provide high-quality 20-30mmHg patented targeted compression that supports joints and reduces swelling while the cushioned padding in the heel and ball of the foot has been shown in studies to reduce force. Choose from crew or no-show styles. Shipping is $8.95 or free over $60.
Peepers: Blue Light Glasses & Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $11 to $14.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $29 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/15/2023
Protect your eyes in style. Peepers strives to deliver fashion at its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of blue light readers, sunglasses and polarized sunglasses features fun patterns and colors, as well as anti-reflective coating and UV400 protection. The Blue Light Focus Lenses utilize baked-in technology that filters high-energy visible blue light. Shipping is $4.99.
Sonrei: Sunscreen
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $80 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/15/2023
Consciously created with care and intention, every product from Sonrei is paraben-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free and vegan. Made in America, the new Sea Clearly Hydrating Facial Gel Sunscreen, which is the first and only SPF 50 facial sunscreen combined with the clinically proven benefits of Kinetin, a plant-based growth factor, in an elegant clear gel/primer. This weightless gel feels amazing on the skin, blending in clear and leaving a truly invisible finish. It can be used as a makeup-gripping primer under foundation or on its own for a flawless, natural look. The Hydrating Athleisure Gels are available in a translucent gel or mineral sunscreen gel. They are also safe for face and body use. Organic Mist Sunscreen is also available, which uses continuous mist technology for easy application. Broad spectrum and reef friendly. Shipping is $3.99 or free with two.
Buzzee: Shopping Bags & Totes
GMA Deal: $6 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/15/2023
Buzzee's reusable and functional tote bags add a pop of color to your everyday life. The Compact Travel Duffle bags have a reinforced bottom for added stability and they zip down to one-tenth of their expanded size. They also feature a luggage sleeve that can slide onto most suitcase handles. The reusable shopping bags can hold up to 50 pounds and fold up securely with the attached elastic loop for compact storage. The set of three pouches are great for makeup, toiletries, tech cords and more. Jute totes and wine totes are also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $75.
modern+chic: Vegan Leather Bags
GMA Deal: $19.99 to $42.99 • 10% to 16% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $48 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/25/2023
Carry your everyday things in style. Modern+chic designs on-trend, ultra luxe-looking bags fit for any budget. Elevate any look with eye-catching styles made for women, by women. The Willow Crossbody is cute, compact and versatile enough for every day. The Alexa Oversized Clutch can fit everything you need without the bulk.
Love Is Project: Handmade Jewelry
GMA Deal: $18 to $28 • 25% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/25/2023
Spread love with Love Is Project's collection of artisan-made jewelry from around the world. The signature love bracelet serves as a reminder to LOVE and be loved. Each bracelet is unique and hand-made, as every tribe of artisans has a unique technique. This assortment features the LOVE bracelet in multiple colors, a beautiful collection of metallic beaded bracelets and necklaces, and other standout pieces.
Wear Your Sole: Shoe Laces and Tattoos
GMA Deal: $9.80 to $13.65 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $19.50 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/25/2023
Don't let laces be an afterthought. Spice up favorite shoes with stylish shoe laces. Offered in reflective, velvet, glitter and more, Wear Your Sole laces help your creativity shine. Temporary tattoos for kicks are designed to change up the look of your shoes any time. Mix and match different tattoos to make a bold statement and showcase personal style for all ages.
Spice of Life: Wearable & Rechargeable Neck Fan
GMA Deal: $24 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $48 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/18/2023
Stay cool and comfortable on the go. Spice of Life wearable and rechargeable neck fan is engineered for comfort, sitting snugly around your neck and providing a refreshing breeze wherever you go. The lightweight, wireless design means you can easily take it with you on the go without getting bogged down by cords. Ideal for anyone who wants to stay cool while working at their desk or enjoying outdoor activities.
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.