Consciously created with care and intention, every product from Sonrei is paraben-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free and vegan. Made in America, the new Sea Clearly Hydrating Facial Gel Sunscreen, which is the first and only SPF 50 facial sunscreen combined with the clinically proven benefits of Kinetin, a plant-based growth factor, in an elegant clear gel/primer. This weightless gel feels amazing on the skin, blending in clear and leaving a truly invisible finish. It can be used as a makeup-gripping primer under foundation or on its own for a flawless, natural look. The Hydrating Athleisure Gels are available in a translucent gel or mineral sunscreen gel. They are also safe for face and body use. Organic Mist Sunscreen is also available, which uses continuous mist technology for easy application. Broad spectrum and reef friendly. Shipping is $3.99 or free with two.