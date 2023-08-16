Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on summer fun to treat yourself.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Good Karmal, Sow the Magic and more.
The deals start at just $2 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Good Karmal: Caramel Boxes
GMA Deal: $13 to $19.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $26 to $39 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/17/2023
Made in America, Good Karmal is all-natural, melt-in-your-mouth caramel that comes wrapped in positive quotes. Their mission is to delight and inspire and to contribute in a small way to a kinder and sweeter world. These caramels are kosher, gluten-free, nut-free, have no preservatives and are made in a nut-free facility. Choose from a variety of box options, ranging from 10 to 20 caramels per set. Caramel flavors include vanilla, sea salt and chocolate sea salt. Limit two boxes per order. Shipping is $4.95.
Sow the Magic: Bath, Body & Planting
GMA Deal: $2 to $6 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $12 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/17/2023
Sow The Magic grew out of deep love for mystic designs and a singular enchantment with Mother Nature. Whether intended for your own garden or given as a gift, each special product inspires us to love our planet and grow together. Their products are handmade with natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced. This assortment includes bath bombs, which have therapeutic aromas to help elevate your self-care routine and take time to relax. The 3-Step Planting Pops make planting easy. The stick creates a plant marker -- simply unwrap, push into soil and water. Crystals are also available. Free shipping!
CatTongue Grips: Assorted Grips
GMA Deal: $5 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $20 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/17/2023
Made in America, CatTongue Grips is a non-abrasive, non-slip material that provides grip on slippery surfaces and eliminates the frustration of items slipping, spilling, sliding or dropping. The non-abrasive material is antimicrobial and latex-free. The material feels good in the hand and is customizable with scissors for anything on which you need to get a grip. CatTongue Grips also are waterproof, recyclable and won't pick up hair, lint or dirt. These are great for the kitchen (underneath cutting boards, silverware drawers, knives, under appliances,) on electronic devices, stairs, ramps — the possibilities are endless. Choose from a variety of size options, including grips for cell phones, remote controls and tablets. Shipping is $4.50 or free with two.
The Sak: Crossbody & Hobo Bags
GMA Deal: $69.50 to $114.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $139 to $229 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/17/2023
The Sak products are made from soft, responsibly sourced leathers, and they're fashionable and functional with thoughtful interior features to keep you organized. There are over 15 styles to choose from, including crossbody and hobo options in crochet or leather. Free shipping!
JILZARAH: Wrist Keychains
GMA Deal: $13 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $26 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/17/2023
This clever design allows you to express your style while keeping your keys handy and your hands free. This is great for busy moms, anyone on-the-go, dog walking or for those who just lose their keys all the time. The secret is JILZARAH's beads, which are handmade from polymer clay. Strung together with industrial elastic cord, these keychains are hardy and have a tactile quality you can feel. Choose from classic or small beads in a variety of colors. Shipping is $4.25.
MAVALA SWITZERLAND: Nail & Hand Care
GMA Deal: $2.10 to $29 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4.25 to $59 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/17/2023
Maintain beautiful nails with MAVALA. MAVALA SWITZERLAND merges nature with science to create many of its proprietary products while only using the finest ingredients available in the world. The rich nail polish colors are packaged in a small bottle to minimize evaporation and prevent polish from drying out. This assortment also includes hand care and nail care including Cuticle Cream, Nail Shield to reinforce fragile nails, Purifying Gel to purify and deodorize skin, Barrier Base Coat and Cuticle Remover. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $30.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry
GMA Deal: $16 to $20 • 55% to 76% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $86 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/27/2023
Accessorize with luxe looking style from Sterling Forever, a fan-favorite for good reason: high-end vibes without high-end price tags. This assortment featuring pearl accented styles will effortlessly transition from day to night, completing any look.
K. Sahai: Wellness Products
GMA Deal: $22.50 to $122.50 • 30% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $175 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/27/2023
Elevate self-care with beauty and wellness products. K. Sahai creates health and beauty solutions formulated to be good for the mind, body and soul. Indulge your senses with a multi-sensorial Aromatherapy Roll-On, made with an essential oil blend that offers a range of therapeutic benefits from relaxation to rejuvenation. The custom face oil is designed to rebalance skin microbiome and glow. The 3-in-1 product is meant to cleanse, moisturize, and protect skin. The 30-day workbook includes daily rituals designed to unlock joyful emotions and energize aura.
Silli Goose: Silicone Kitchen Accessories
GMA Deal: $8.95 to $19.95 • 40% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $39.99 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/20/2023
Say goodbye to run-of-the-mill everyday items that contain plastics and other non-recyclable material. Silli Goose designs sustainable products using only environmentally-sound silicone. Each eco-friendly product is 100% BPA-free, easy to clean, and tested for a focus on function. This assortment includes an air fryer basket, ice cube molds, reusable straw, wine glass markers and stemless wine glasses.
Plus, Shop 'GMA' Digital Deals & Steals on summer fun
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams' trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don't just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.