Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for summer skin.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as ICONIC London, Fancii & Co and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
ICONIC London: Cosmetics
From all the way across the pond -- ICONIC London is known for its GLOW-giving makeup products that are loved by professional makeup artists, celebrities and influencers. All of their products are vegan, cruelty-free and made with high quality ingredients. Create a flawless glow in less than a minute with ICONIC London's bestsellers, the Illuminator and Prep-Set-Glow. Place three drops of Illuminator on the cheek bone and set the look with a quick mist of Prep-Set-Glow. Choose from a variety of makeup options like the highlighting powder, lip and cheek trio, and more. Makeup brushes are also available! Free shipping!
- $12 to $52.50 + Free shipping
- $25 - $105
- Valid: 07/24/2024 to 07/26/2024
Fancii & Co: Lighted Mirrors
Illuminate your natural beauty with Fancii & Co's compact mirrors. The daylight-mimicking ring light offers the perfect lighting for those on-the-go touch-ups. These compact mirrors have a 5-inch premium distortion-free glass so you can see a full view of your face and perform your entire beauty routine. Choose your lighting with three dimmable light settings (warm, neutral and natural daylight) to ensure that your makeup is color-correct and flawless anywhere, any time. A compact mirror with built-in power bank is also available, or opt for the new lighted vanity mirrors that allow you to get up close and personal with a large 5X magnifying mirror. Shipping is $2.99.
- $24.50 - $49.50
- $49 - $99
- Valid: 07/24/2024 to 07/26/2024
PMD Beauty: SilkSteam Pro
Reveal radiant, refreshed skin with the PMD SilkSteam Pro, just like you would get from a luxurious spa treatment. This spa-grade facial steamer with SilkSteam Technology enhances your skin's natural brilliance using silky, cloud-like steam. In only 15 minutes, deeply hydrate, soften pores and boost product absorption for visibly glowing, age-defying skin. Shipping is $4.95.
- $69
- $159
- Valid: 07/24/2024 to 07/26/2024
Bride Brite: Teeth Whitening Kits & On-The-Go Ring Cleaner
If you want a whiter smile but you are prone to sensitivity, BRITEN, Bride BRITE and Groom GLOW are made for you. The proprietary formula is made with a desensitizing agent -- that means no sensitivity or discomfort with the dentist-designed and enamel-safe professional-grade at-home teeth whitening kits. The advanced teeth whitening kits feature three brush-on whitening pens, one desensitizing gel and a wireless LED mouthpiece to accelerate the whitening process and unlock your most dazzling smile. Also included in this assortment is the BlingBRITE on-the-go ring cleaner, which makes your jewelry sparkle like brand new. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $6.50 - $75
- $13 - $150
- Valid: 07/24/2024 to 07/26/2024
Hairmax: Ultima 12 LaserComb
Hairmax is a pioneer in transformative hair regrowth, innovating FDA-cleared, clinically proven laser hair growth devices and science backed hair care products. Hairmax products address the multiple causes of hair loss and help regrow your best hair possible with results in as little as three months. The Hairmax PowerFlex 272 Laser Cap is the most powerful hair growth device yet. Achieve clinically proven results with just 3 weekly treatments of 7 minutes. Featuring 272 medical-grade lasers, it offers optimum focused laser delivery and full scalp coverage, leading to unparalleled hair growth. It's hands-free, mobile, and easy to use. With the Ultima 12 Hair Growth LaserComb regrow fuller and healthier hair. With consistent use as directed, this home-use device is designed to deliver therapeutic laser light to your hair follicles to help treat hair loss, reverse thinning, restore your hair growth cycle, increase density and fullness, and revitalize damaged hair. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $199 - $749.50
- $399 - $1,499
Farmers Defense: Protection Sleeves & Sun Hats
Protecting your skin in the sun is among the most important elements of your daily routine. Farmers Defense makes protective apparel for gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts that provides comfort and protection for your skin. The Defense Protection Sleeves offer UPF 50+ rating, blocking 98% of harmful UV rays, far exceeding the protection of regular cotton shirts. They are made with sweat-wicking and cooling materials to regulate temperature, even in the sun or a greenhouse. The Sun Hats provides complete head, face and neck protection. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.50.
- $13.50 - $17.50
- $27 - $35
- Valid: 07/24/2024 to 07/26/2024
Brouk & Co.: Travel Jewelry Cases
Keep jewelry organized and protected on the go. With options crafted with vegan leather and velvet, this assortment offers a variety of sizes and styles to make your jewelry collection easily transportable. Personalization of up to three letters is available on all styles.
- $30 - $62
- $45 - $96
- Valid: 07/24/2024 to 07/28/2024
Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry
Accessorize with luxe looking styles. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end vibes without high-end price tags. This assortment of easy to wear, everyday styles will effortlessly transition from day to night, completing any look.
- $12 - $26
- $26 - $62
- Valid: 07/24/2024 to 07/28/2024
Malibu Skye: Ashley Shoulder Bag
Step out with the bag trend of the summer. The vegan leather Ashley Shoulder Bag features a baguette silhouette with a versatile adjustable strap and tip zipper to keep your belongings safe and secure. Accented with gold-toned hardware and functionally designed with interior zip and slip pockets.
- $25
- $52
- Valid: 07/24/2024 to 07/28/2024