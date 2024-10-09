Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals to treat yourself.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Laura Geller Beauty, Maelove, Tassi and more. The deals start at just $4 and are up to 64% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics
Go natural or glam with Laura Geller Beauty. This line of cosmetics features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas so women of all ages can get gorgeous without the guesswork. From eyes to lips, this assortment has you covered. This assortment includes The Best of the Best Tuscan Dreams Palette from Laura Geller’s 2024 holiday collection. Inspired by a Tuscan getaway, it features versatile, highly pigmented shades to sculpt, define and enhance for flawless, all-day wear. The Jelly Balm Nourishing Lip Serum offers a lightweight tint with a non-sticky sheer wash of color, all while delivering a refreshing dose of hydrating ingredients. Or, the handcrafted Baked Collection features intense pigments whipped into a decadent cream, then baked on terracotta tiles into a powder to ripen color vibrancy. Limit five per product. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40.
- $4 - $40
- $8 - $80
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/10/2024
Maelove: Skin Care
Made in America, Maelove is best known as a specialist in anti-aging skin care. The Glow Maker Vitamin C Serum is Maelove's award-winning serum for wrinkle prevention and skin brightening with over 750,000 bottles sold in the last five years. The Moonlight Retinal Super Serum is one of the strongest over-the-counter retinoid products for anti-aging and wrinkles. The Peptide Squad Collagen Renewal Cream is packed with all the popular wrinkle-fighting peptides, including copper peptides. Limit two per product. Shipping is $3.95 or free with three.
- $16.50 - $24
- $33 - $48
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/10/2024
Tassi: Tassi Bands
Tassi makes it easy for you to keep your hair away from your face. The Tassi does not flatten or twist. This is a great way to preserve your hairstyle without breakage or leaving any lines. Made of soft, stretch terry cloth with special elastic for comfort, this is also machine-washable. One size fits most; Tassi can stretch up to 30 inches. Choose two colors to complete your set. Limit three sets per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three sets.
- $15
- $30
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/10/2024
- per 2-pack
Gloves In A Bottle: Hand Shielding Lotion
No more dry, cracked hands. Made in America and boasting more than 10,000 positive reviews, Gloves in a Bottle's hand-saving shielding lotion helps protect and repair hands from irritation, dryness and severe cracking. This lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs immediately to leave skin feeling relief instantly. This is great for dry, cracked skin, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and bleeding and broken skin. Choose from singles or sets. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $39.
- $19 - $35
- $38 - $70
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/10/2024
MALIBU SKYE: Mindy Crossbody
Discover the perfect fusion of style and practicality with the Mindy Crossbody Bag. Designed for the modern minimalist, this bag features a slim profile that effortlessly complements any look. This stylish bag has a streamlined profile with multiple compartments, ensuring that all your essentials are neatly sorted and easily accessible. This crossbody is also fully lined, accented with gold-toned hardware and has an adjustable and detachable strap. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $48
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/10/2024
Pretzels.com: Gourmet Pretzels
These chef-crafted, seasoned pretzels are handmade in Pretzel Country, USA -- Pennsylvania. This is the easiest way for gourmet, seasoned pretzels to arrive at your doorstep. Pretzels.com curates some of its top-selling flavors for each unique palate -- Buffalo and Blue Cheese, Hickory BBQ, Tangy Mustard, Spicy Dill Pickle, Salt Meets Vinegar and more. Choose from singles and sets. Shipping is $4.99.
- $6 - $54
- $12 - $108
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/10/2024
Lifepro: Portable Ice Tub and Leg Massager
Relieve pain and recover faster. The uniquely designed AllevaWrap leg compression massager provides both massage and heat to relax muscles, ease soreness and boost circulation. Customize your sessions with five intensity levels, two heat settings, and various massage modes. The Allevachill Portable Ice Tub is a 92.5-gallon durable, tear-resistant, inflatable cold plunge tub, designed for athletes and wellness enthusiasts. Ideal for outdoor use, it ensures optimal cold plunge temperatures. Simply fill with water and ice, and you're ready to experience quick recovery, reduced muscle soreness, and boosted immunity. Free shipping!
- $45 to $58.50 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $130
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/20/2024
Fount Society: Skin and Body Care
Achieve your skin care goals while prioritizing skin health. Named an Oprah Favorite, Fount Society formulates dermatologist-approved products for face and body. With an emphasis on efficacy, Fount Society is suitable for all skin types. "The Routine" is a five-step face and body bundle curated to simplify your wellness routine. Options for all over the body are available with a luxe design, all made in the USA. Oprah said the body butter "is like a light veil of cashmere on your skin."
- $21 - $144
- $42 - $288
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/20/2024
Verlee: Bedding
Transform your sleep space into a haven of serenity. Verlee is where modern design meets luxurious comfort, creating sustainable bedding. Build your dream bedscape with European flax linen, percale pima cotton, and sateen sheets, shams, pillowcases and duvets. The assortment of muted tones will easily blend with any home style.
- $25 - $109.50
- $70 - $219
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/20/2024
Seriously Shea: Foot Care
Enhance your self care experience with Seriously Shea. The natural foot spray provides a way to freshen up your feet or shoes without the use of harsh chemicals. Use the sugar scrub to exfoliate and nourish skin. The Heel SOS is formulated with a soothing oil and butter blend to help deeply nourish dry, sore, cracked heels and feet. All products are proudly made in the U.S. and are offered in fresh, calming fragrance combinations.
- $8 - $13
- $11 - $20
- Valid: 10/09/2024 to 10/13/2024