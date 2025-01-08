Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for wellness.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Ella Jayne, Withings and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up 68% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Ella Jayne: Bedding
Experience sleeping on a cloud with Ella Jayne's Cloud Mattress Topper. This fiber bed topper adds an extra layer of plushness and support to your mattress, creating a truly luxurious sleep experience. Stuffed with premium hypoallergenic fiberfill, it delivers the perfect balance of softness and resilience for long-lasting comfort. The Cooling Bed Topper option allows air to flow freely, creating a cooler and more comfortable sleeping surface. The Cool N' Comfort Pillow is packed with premium gel fiber that mimics the luxurious feel of down while providing enhanced support and breathability. Designed with cooling properties, these pillows stay cool throughout the night, making them ideal for hot sleepers or anyone who struggles with overheating. Four-piece sheet sets are also available. Shipping is $4.99 per unit ($39.99 per unit to Alaska and Hawaii).
- $39 - $149
- $100 - $320
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
- Ella Jayne
Withings: Full Body Composition Scale
Withings' Body Cardio is a smart scale offering a body analysis with precise weight and body composition metrics (body fat, muscle, bone mass and water) and cardiovascular health insights. Simply step on the scale to get your standing heart rate, as well as your vascular age. Vascular age monitors the age of arteries versus your chronological age to give you a clearer picture of your heart's health. Monitor all your daily health metrics with the free Withings app for iOS or Android, where you'll see trends, progress and daily inspiration to reach your long-term health and fitness goals. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $90
- $180
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
- Withings
Yoga Strong: Yoga Mats
Yoga Strong combines style and function, so that you can display authentic self-expression in your fitness routine. From chic patterns to mood-boosting colors, each yoga mat is a work of art made to elevate your practice. The Composite Technology provides dual layer thickness to protect joints and provide comfort and support, while the HydroGrip Performance Layer uses nanotechnology with crystal particles to provide non-slip grip. It also changes the fiber structure after absorbing sweat, which effectively optimizes grip. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $60.
- $57
- $114
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
- Yoga Strong
Corefirst Pilates: Pilates Equipment
Pilates has quickly become one of the most popular fitness trends today, known for its ability to build strength, flexibility and mind-body connection. Corefirst Pilates brings the benefits of Resistance Pilates directly into your home, making it accessible and less intimidating for everyone -- from first-timers to seasoned practitioners. The Classic Kit includes super-plush, custom-fit wraps that conform to your wrists, palms, ankles, and feet, ensuring maximum core engagement with every move. This exclusive kit also pairs the Level One Bands with Corefirst Sliders, delivering a dynamic sliding motion that mimics the Pilates Reformer, transforming the kit into a multi-functional fitness powerhouse. Plus, you'll gain access to easy-to-follow workouts from expert instructors in the app, guiding you every step of the way to reach your fitness goals. Level Two Bands are also available for the experienced fitness user that focuses on larger, stronger muscle groups such as the legs, glutes and core. Free shipping!
- $50 to $50 + Free Shipping
- $130 - $160
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
- Corefirst Pilates
Bearback: Self-care Tools
Bearback products address real-life self-care challenges, making it easy to reach and care for every part of your body -- from applying lotion to your back to full-body exfoliation, scrubbing, and satisfying back and body scratching. All of these tools are interchangeable on Bearback's unique patent-pending folding handle, making Bearback a complete back and body care system. This assortment includes Dry Brushing Body Brush, Rolling Lotion Applicator, Back & Body Scratcher, Silicone Body Scrubber and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free when you purchase a self-care tool with an add-on item.
- $5 - $12.50
- $10 - $25
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
- Bearback
RIKI LOVES RIKI: Beauty Devices
Unveil the ultimate skin care solution that harnesses the power of four cutting-edge LED light therapies in a chic, user-friendly mask. The RIKI Baby Face Skincare LED Mask is meticulously designed to address various skin concerns, leaving you with a radiant, rejuvenated and healthy-looking complexion. There are four lighting modes for age-defying results: Red Light Therapy, Red Light + Infrared Therapy, Blue Light Therapy and Purple Light Therapy. The 20-minute sessions are designed to provide visible results in just a few weeks. The RIKI High Roller combines advanced LED light therapy, micro-current technology and heat functionality to treat multiple skin concerns. The new RIKI Sculptress is designed for anyone seeking a spa-like experience -- it combines warmth, cooling, LED light therapy, vibration and gua sha techniques. Free shipping!
- $75 to $197.50 + Free Shipping
- $150 - $395
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
- RIKI LOVES RIKI
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Greenmade Goods: Cuticle Oil Trio
Repair dry, cracked cuticles. This trio of cuticle oils will leave nails smelling of fresh-cut lavender, jasmine and roses. Formulated with all-natural ingredients to improve overall cuticle health for stronger, shinier nails. The easy, mess free application and travel-friendly design makes it easy to nourish cuticles anytime, anywhere.
- $19
- $27
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/19/2025
- Greenmade Goods
TheraRx: Pill Organizers and Wellness Products
Organize and keep track of daily supplements. TheraRX organizers make everyday wellness simple. From multiple dailies to weekly and monthly setups, this wide variety of organizers is designed to take the confusion out of taking what you need. Choose the setup that best suits your needs, and easily stay on top of your supplements, wherever you go. This assortment also offers pain relief solutions from head to toe for headaches, bunion support, varicose vein cream and more, plus wellness hacks from a tongue scraper to compression gear.
- $10 - $25
- $18 - $40
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/19/2025
- TheraRx
Strawberry Avocados: Smart Watch Bands
Upgrade your Apple watch with a stylish band. Comfortable and unique, these lightweight bands fit comfortably on your wrist for all day wear and add a trendy touch. The simple design easily attaches to your watch and is compatible with all watch face sizes. The silicone styles also feature gold-plated charms for some extra glam. The Elle style is modeled after a luxury watch band to take your watch from day to night.
- $21 - $27
- $35 - $45
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/19/2025
- Strawberry Avocados