Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for winter warmth.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as The Comfy, Zippo and more.

The deals start at just $14 and are up to 52% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% off The Comfy The Comfy: Wearable Blankets & Dream Big Blankets Made for kids and adults, The Comfy is the original wearable blanket that keeps you warm in the home or on the go. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank", The Comfy has an ultrashort microfiber exterior with a luxurious sherpa-lined interior. The Dream Big Blanket is a giant 8-by-8-foot throw blanket. Shipping is $5.99. $21.50 - $40

$43 - $80

50% off Zippo Zippo: Hand Warmers/Power Banks & Lighters Zippo has been known for over 90 years for its quality products. This assortment of Hand Warmers & Power Banks will keep you warm in the cold winter months, while never losing power on the go. These USB-compatible devices easily fit in pockets. They also provide continuous gentle warmth and are rechargeable. Options are available for three, six and nine hours of run time. Rechargeable Candle Lighters are also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99. $15 - $25

$30 - $50

50% off ZADRO ZADRO: Towel Steamers & Warmers Bring the spa experience home with the luxurious warmth of ZADRO's Towel Warmers. Put cotton towels, robes, socks and blankets into the towel warmers for a cozy experience during the chilly winter season. Nothing beats the warm feeling of a hot towel right out of the shower. Choose from the Countertop Towel Steamer, which steams towels for up to 30 minutes, or the Ultra Large Luxury Towel Warmer, which has a built-in timer to heat your towels for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99. $40 - $90

$80 - $180

50% to 52% off Nolah Nolah: Bamboo Blanket & Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket Transform the way you sleep with Nolah. The Bamboo Blanket is a plush, breathable and hypoallergenic blanket that makes a great addition to your bed year-round. The bamboo fibers naturally wick moisture, keeping you dry and maintaining an optimal temperature throughout the night. Available in Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen or King/Cal King. The Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket is hand-knit and helps calm the body and mind with its buttery-soft feel and deep pressure stimulation. Its balanced weight will help you unwind or fall asleep, while the breathable open knit keeps you cozy and comfortable. Free shipping! $109.50 - $164.50

$219 - $349

50% off CrockPockets CrockPockets: CrockPockets & Pressure Cooker Pockets Cook two meals at once with CrockPockets. CrockPockets' premium silicone design is BPA-free, non-toxic and has the ability to withstand high heat from countertop slow cookers and pressure cookers, while also being dishwasher safe. Both dividers fit into the slow cooker or pressure cooker at one time. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $20 - $25

$40 - $50

50% to 51% off Ponyflo Ponyflo: Hats & Beanies For those who value comfort and style, the Ponyflo collection offers a fresh take on headwear. Designed with a focus on convenience, these hats feature ponytail-friendly openings, making them great for those with long hair. No more sacrificing style for function -- Ponyflo brings both together seamlessly. Choose from a variety of options including the Ponytail Cap with Ear Flap, which can be put up when not being used. Satin lined beanies are also available, which are great for protecting hair because it doesn't absorb as much moisture. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $14 - $15

$28 - $31

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

40% off Sijo Sijo: Bedding Sleep cool and comfortable with SIJO. The AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheets feel like silk, but better. Made with 100% TENCEL Lyocell, a material known for its cool, soft and moisture-wicking properties, making it ideal for your best slumber. Featuring Eucalyptus fibers that are super breathable, a silver-ion antimicrobial treatment that helps to slow the spread of bacteria and designed to be naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust, mites, and mold, helping you sleep without the sniffles. Duvet covers and pillowcases are also available. $27 - $129

$45 - $215

40% to 62% off PHOOZY PHOOZY: Tech Cases & Can Coolers Protect your tech in all temperatures. PHOOZY uses patented NASA technology, allowing your phone or tablet to maintain an optimal operating temperature for longer periods, extends battery life and is drop-proof. This assortment also features the Apollo II, an antimicrobial, ultra-slim, powerful germ-fighting insulated phone case that protects your phone -- it's germ-proof, climate-proof, drop-proof and sink-proof. The can coolers are made from patented spacesuit technology to keep drinks colder longer. Ultra-lightweight packable design doesn't weigh you down, and the anti-gravity hand strap keeps drinks comfortably in your hand. This assortment also features an organizer bag, travel pouch, tablet/laptop case and more. $13 - $54

$35 - $90

30% to 33% off doublesoul doublesoul: Socks Treat your feet with buttery-soft socks. doublesoul designed some of the most comfortable socks for everyday wear using data on thousands of customers' pain points. These socks are double-cushioned on the bottom, ultra-aerated on the top and complete with arch support, a seamless toe enclosure and perfect ankle tension so they won't slip off in your shoes. Made with organic and recycled materials and earth-safe dyes in an ethical, family-owned facility, and shipped in 100% recycled packaging. Choose from a variety of styles, ranging from low to high options. $18 - $46

$27 - $66