Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for winter warmth.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as LâMO Footwear, Noosh and more. The deals start at just $14 and are up 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
LâMO Footwear: Footwear
LâMO is synonymous with all things cozy, stylish and comfortable. This assortment for men and women includes some of LâMO's bestsellers from fashionable boots to moccasins, scuffs and slippers. The slippers and boots offer versatility with a study outsole that is great for indoor and outdoor use. Shipping is $5.95 or free with two pairs.
- $25 - $50
- $50 - $100
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
Noosh: Tights
Stay warm, cozy and stylish as temperatures drop with sheer illusion fleece-lined tights from Noosh, which specializes in a range of skin tones and sizes. On the outside, Toast tights look delicate and sheer. On the inside, they're opaque with a soft, fleece interior to retain heat and brave the cold with confidence. Plus, they're resistant to runs, tears and holes. Other options include sheer tights, shimmer tights and full sculpt shaping tights with comfy compression and a figure-enhancing fit. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $14 - $24
- $28 - $48
Jocelyn: Cold Weather Accessories
Add a pop of color with fun, fashion-forward accessories that'll keep you warm and on trend throughout winter days and nights. Choose from a variety of colorful styles including faux fur knitted hats, scarves and faux fur fingerless mittens, which allow you to text while keeping warm. Free shipping!
- $27.50 to $62.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $55 - $125
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
HOTLOGIC: Mini and Max Oven
Get a hot meal wherever you are, whenever you like. The Mini Oven is a portable food warmer that uses thermal technology to heat or cook your food. The low slow conduction heating pad means your food is reheated to the perfect temperature, with the perfect amount of moisture. The Max Oven uses the same thermal technology to heat or cook casserole-sized 9-by-13-inch dishes. Bring perfectly-heated meals to your next family gathering, potluck or tailgating event. Shipping is $7.95.
- $25 - $40
- $50 - $80
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
ZADRO: Towel Warmers
Add a touch of luxury to everyday life. ZADRO's towel warmers feature a large stainless steel bucket and multiple timer settings with overheat protection for spa-quality comfort and design. The 20-liter capacity comfortably fits two large 40-by-70-inch towels, plus robes, blankets and socks. With the added aromatherapy diffuser and 100% natural lavender essential oil, you can enjoy a relaxing and aromatic experience. A single temperature setting provides the optimal heat every time. Limit one per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $100
- $200
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
Pure Enrichment: Humidifier and Heating Pad
Get immediate relief from the dry air in your home with this powerful and fast-acting ultrasonic cool mist humidifier that runs for up to 25 hours. The Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier and Night Light balances the humidity in your home, especially during dry, winter months, with the 360-degree mist nozzle that releases moisture into the air based on your preferred high or low speed settings. It operates at barely a whisper, making it the ideal humidifier for nurseries, along with its optional, soothing glow night light that eases your baby or toddler to sleep. The Extra-Large Back, Neck & Shoulder Heating Pad is perfectly contoured to relieve muscle tension where people experience it most. There are four heat settings with a built-in LED controller and a two-hour shutoff to conserve energy and excessive heating. Limit one per product. Shipping is $5.95.
- $20 - $25
- $40 - $50
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Avec: Bedding
Make bed-making easy. From the patented 2-in-1 duvet cover and zip-on top sheet to the hybrid pillow that zips with a removable memory foam insert, Avec designs products so your sleep routines remain hassle-free. This easy-to-wash bedding makes it simple to regularly maintain bed hygiene. Upgrade your bed with this elevated line.
- $59.50 - $209
- $99 - $348
- Avec
Extreme Fit: Compression Socks and Wear
Make your socks work for you. Extreme Fit is where fashion and function unite to redefine the way you think about compression socks. This assortment of soft, breathable and moisture-wicking socks is designed to help improve circulation, reduce swelling, and relieve aches and fatigue, so you can take on your day with supportive comfort and look good, too. Compression apparel for relief and comfort available, too!
- $10 - $30
- $15 - $50
Passion 4 Life: Liquid Vitamins and Minerals
Start the new year right with a resolution to put health first. Passion 4 Life, family-owned and operated and made with 135 whole-food based ingredients, offers a 32-ounce bottle of liquid alternative to hard-to-swallow vitamin pills. The formula is designed to take the guesswork out of supplements.
- $31
- $40
