Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on women-owned businesses.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Wine Wash Co., Freeleaf and more.
The deals start at just $4.50 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Wine Wash Co.: Cleaning Accessories & Gifts
GMA Deal: $4.50 to $9 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $9 to $18 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/02/2023
The founder of Wine Wash Co. was tired of hand washing her wine glasses, but didn't feel comfortable putting them in the dishwasher in fear that they’d tip over and break. The Wine Wash is a simple little gadget that keeps your wine glasses secure in the dishwasher. These clips work with all types of wine glasses, including champagne flutes and coupe glasses. The Scrubbly Sponge Trio sponges are non-scratch and the narrow neck is great for reaching in and cleaning champagne flutes and wine glasses. Other options include Cleaning Cloths and Cleaning Gloves, which have a textured palm and fingertips that allow for better grip, especially around your wine glass. Limit six per product. Shipping is $4.99.
SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets
GMA Deal: $25 to $45 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $90 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/02/2023
SALTOPIA came to fruition due to the need for chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. All-natural and made in America, SALTOPIA's selection of six different gourmet themed gift sets will fill plates with pure flavor-pleasing bites. Each gift set offers unique gourmet inspirations from craft cocktails to seafood dishes. Each set includes recipes to guide a true gourmet experience. Limit five sets. Shipping is $7.95 or one, $6.95 for two, $5.95 for three to five.
Freeleaf: Home Accents
GMA Deal: $7 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $70 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/02/2023
These uniquely hand-knotted home accents are thoughtfully crafted by survivors of trafficking and abuse. Every product is handmade by incredible women working hard to overcome abuse and achieve their dreams, and every purchase helps create a world where women are knot for sale. Each of these stunning products is hand-knotted in accordance with ancient knotting traditions that represent blessings and well-wishes. Options include planters, plant hangers and wall decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Keysocks: No-Show Socks
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $8.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $17 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/02/2023
The comfort of a sock but the look of a no-show. Keysocks are the very first no-show knee-high socks that don't slip like traditional "footies" or peds. Keysocks will complete your no-sock look without the endless tugging and readjusting, the inevitable blisters and the constant annoyance. Low styles and options for babies are also available. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.
PAUME: Hand Care
GMA Deal: $14 to $33 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $66 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/02/2023
PAUME is reinventing hand care with its luxurious, targeted, clean skin care for hands. All formulas are specially formulated with clean, effective ingredients that work to clean, hydrate, nourish and exfoliate your hands while minimizing the signs of aging. Each product features PAUME's signature blend of essential oils: rosemary, cedar, lemon, lavender and orange for a truly sensory experience. Choose from three options: Exfoliating Cleanser Duo, Cuticle and Nail Cream and Hydration Duo (hand balm and gloves.) Shipping is $2.99.
TLC Candle Co.: Candles & Reed Diffusers
GMA Deal: $21 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $42 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/02/2023
TLC Candle Co. has started a movement to encourage you to create a space each day that will allow for you to take a "little me time.” Made in America, each fragrance is created so you can escape to your fondest memories. Each candle is hand-poured using pure natural soy, exquisite essential oil based fragrances and two cotton wicks so that the candles have clean extended burn times (60 to 70 hours.) Also available are the minimalist ceramic reed diffusers, which are crafted with luxury fragrances and paired with eight black hand-cut reeds. Choose from a variety of fragrances including Citrus Tree, Lavender and Seaside. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Addison Clay Designs: Beaded Coasters & Earrings
GMA Deal: $12 to $21 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $28 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/12/2023
Add a touch of personality and style to any bartop or party. Colorful hand beaded with a cheeky design, these sweet coasters will spice up your hosting game. And for just a bit more sparkle and fun, the statement making shamrock beaded earrings are lightweight for all day wear, so you can put a little pizzazz into your party look, too!
BackEmbrace: Posture Corrector
GMA Deal: $47.99 to $57.99 + Free Shipping • 17% to 20% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 to $69.99 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/12/2023
Improve posture with BackEmbrace's original posture corrector that seamlessly contours to your body while alleviating tension and strain in the upper back, neck and shoulders. By gently retracting your shoulders into proper alignment, BackEmbrace works to improve your posture while you sit, stand, walk or do just about anything. Made in America with a unique split-strap system that provides varying levels of support where you need it the most. Wear comfortably under or stylishly over your clothes. Free shipping!
Nollapelli: Cooling Bedding & Beauty Pillow Cases
GMA Deal: $53.90 to $242.90 + Free Shipping • 30% SavingsOriginal: $77 to $347 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/12/2023
Stay cool while you sleep. Nollapelli bedding is engineered to keep you cool, so you can fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling rested. The super soft, ultra-smooth fabric is cool to the touch, stays cooler and drier, and is more breathable than cotton. The beauty pillow cases work to protect skin and hair while you sleep, keeping sleep lines and bedhead at bay while retaining valuable moisture in your skin and hair. Free shipping!
Check out 11 Digital Deals from women-owned businesses!
Natalie Fragrance: Bath Care & Candles
GMA Deal: $16.25 to $27.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32.50 to $55 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Natalie Fragrance was created by Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood. After the birth of Natasha's daughter Clover in 2012, Natasha felt a deep appreciation and gratitude for the maternal affection she received from her mother, and was compelled to create a fragrance in her mother's honor, reminiscent of the gardenia scent Natasha remembers her mother wearing when she was a child. Handcrafted in small batches, Natalie Fragrance features pure distilled essential oils and all natural ingredients. The bestselling gardenia fragrance is a richly scented candle with hints of gardenia, orange blossom, neroli and jasmine. The candle lasts for up to 60 hours. Once the candle has burned, use the glass container for makeup brushes, art supplies or flowers! Also available is the luxurious body creme and purse spray in Natalie's signature gardenia fragrance. Layer the creme on after bath or shower, keep a tube by your computer or bedside table, and spritz our purse spray on after the body creme for long lasting wear. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
Mother Oxford: Shirts
GMA Deal: $6 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $138 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
De'Vora: Pet Products
GMA Deal: $5 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $60 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De’ Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way to groom pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the “scratch” as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight and there is an option for cats. Shipping is $5.99.
Soy Delicious Candles: Soy Candles
GMA Deal: $26 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $52 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Soy Delicious candles not only feature spectacular scents for the home, they also have three benefits: aromatherapy fragrance, body moisturizer and massage oil. The melted wax becomes a moisturizing oil for your hands and feet. Each candle includes a bamboo spoon to easily scoop the melted wax. The clean-burning candle lasts up to 70 hours. Ten fragrances available. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are super-soft to the touch, wrinkle-resistant, and ideal for sensitive skin. Other options include the best-selling chunky knit blankets and lightweight comforters, which are perfect for every season. Free shipping!
RAINRAPS: Rain Gear
GMA Deal: $34 to $49 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $68 to $98 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
RAINRAPS is a functional yet fashionable accessory that's water-repellent, reversible, lightweight and has a hood. The SPORTYRAP is a lightweight jacket designed more for the active woman. The WINTERRAP is perfect for those days or nights when you may need a little warmth and comfort, one side repels the rain and/or snow, while the soft fabric on the inside keeps you warm and cozy. Each RAINRAP comes with a matching travel pouch for easy storage when not in use, which makes it easy to carry in your handbag or keep stored in your car for rainy days. Shipping is $5.99.
marlyn schiff: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $14 to $20 • 50% to 67% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $62 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Accessorize in style with this beautiful assortment of earrings and bracelets from marlyn schiff. These timeless pieces can be worn year round and come in versatile styles that can take any look from day to night. The pieces include a variety of styles and a mix of metals, textures, and stones. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
CoolCura: CoolCura Go
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Help relieve headaches and stress by increasing blood flow with the CoolCura Go! CoolCura is worn around your neck and places ice on the Feng Fu point with reusable stainless steel ice pods. Throw it on 15 to 20 minutes before bed for an amazing and restful night's sleep. Relaxing at the end of the day has never been easier! Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
the monogram corner: personalized totes & wallets
GMA Deal: $17 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $180 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
the monogram corner believes there is nothing better than knowing something was made just for you. They create perfect personalized items for upcoming travel. The accessories can be personalized with up to three letters, and The Bamboo Tote can be personalized with up to six letters. Choose from a jewelry case, totes, and wallets. Shipping is $4.99.
Tease: Tea Blends & Accessories
GMA Deal: $11 to $35 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $77 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Enhance your wellness routine. Tease makes all-natural tea and botanical based products that don’t compromise convenience, sustainability or impact. From getting a good night’s sleep, immunity boosting, stress management, energy and even hair and nail growth, each blend is formulated with performance and functionality in mind. The Cold Brew Iced Tea & Coffee Maker Kit is also available, which is a 3-in-1 pitcher for hot or cold brewing tea, coffee, and fruit infusions. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $65.
Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $116 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite. Mix and match to create your best look with the assortment of single bracelets. Free shipping!