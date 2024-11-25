It's time for the "GMA3" Power Hour, and Tory Johnson has deals for Black Friday and beyond that you won't want to miss!
Right now, shop savings from brands with products across multiple categories, including luxe for less picks from Grown Brilliance, photo storage devices from Ultimate backup, bedding from Cariloha and much more. You can also shop deals on Oprah's Favorite Things and comfy cozy gifts, as well as tech gifts and more.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
Tech gifts
Arcade1Up: Infinity Game Table
Revolutionize game nights with the Infinity Game Table. The interactive table features 150 digital board games and activities in one sleek space-saving device -- no more clutter or lost game pieces. Play classics like Scrabble, Monopoly, RISK, and Candyland, plus Air Hockey, 8-Ball Pool and so much more. The large 32-inch high-resolution touchscreen makes multiplayer games easy and accessible. Free Shipping!
- $799 + FREE SHIPPING
- $999
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Ultimate Backup: Photo Storage Device
Protect photo and video memories with the Ultimate Backup. Simply plug into your phone, tablet or computer, and press "start backup" to store photos, videos and contacts, no internet required. This is ideal for changing phones, running out of storage space or simply wanting peace of mind with a secure backup in your possession. Compatible with iPhone, Android, PC and Mac. Free shipping!
- $48 to $90 + FREE SHIPPING
- $140 - $260
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Lifeprint: Smart Phone Photo Printer
Print your favorite photos. Lifeprint Smart Photo Printer is a Bluetooth-enabled portable printer that fits in the palm of your hand. The polaroid-sized photos are great for family that might not have social media, scrapbooking, parties and so much more. The hassle-free printing doesn't need ink, using eco-friendly ZINK technology where paper is embedded with color. Free shipping!
- $50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $80
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
FAQ By Foreo: LED Facemask and Microneedling Patches
Quickly and effectively refine skin. The all-new, advanced lightweight, wireless LED facemask from FAQ by Foreo features anti-aging red and anti-acne blue light therapies. Designed to mold to your face for a comfortable fit during 15 minute sessions. There are 600 optimized points of light to ensure the LED wavelengths evenly penetrate each millimeter of skin. The non-invasive patches are covered in thousands of dissolving microneedles, mimicking in-office treatments for forehead and under eye revealing more youthful skin.
- $32.50 - $324.50
- $50 - $499
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
QelviQ: Personal Sommelier Device
Treat the wine lover on your list. QelviQ is a personal sommelier to take the guesswork out of serving wine. Simply scan a wine label with the easy-to-use app and QelviQ will measure, bring, and keep any bottle at the optimal temperature. This smart, thermodynamic machine cools with no water or gas needed… and no more ice cubes in your glass. The app also keeps track of your wine inventory!
- $375 + FREE SHIPPING
- $495
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Luxe for less
Grown Brilliance: Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry
Dazzle a loved one with diamonds! The lab diamond stud earrings and round lab diamond pendants from Grown Brilliance are timeless classics. The near-colorless stones are set in white gold for easy pairing with any look, day to night. Choose from three total carat weights in the studs: from 1/2 carat to 1 1/2 carats and 1 or 2-carat pendants. Free shipping!
- $196 to $1295 + FREE SHIPPING
- $395 - $2595
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Alicia Adams Alpaca: Throw Blankets
Indulge in luxurious throws from Alicia Adams Alpaca, a family-owned business in New York's Hudson Valley. The beautiful blend of alpaca and wool is rich, soft, warm and stylish. From the couch to the porch, when tailgating or camping… even wear it as a luxurious wrap! Choose from a fringe style or a reversible option with contrasting colors and a whip-stitch border. Free shipping!
- $98.50 to $98.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $494 - $565
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Awe Inspired: Jewelry
Founded by a three-time cancer survivor, Awe Inspired designs are wearable symbols of strength and empowerment. The affirmation necklaces feature mantras like I AM WORTHY OF ABUNDANCE and INHALE THE FUTURE EXHALE THE PAST so you can wear your inspiration. A beautiful assortment of bracelets and necklaces with protection and celestial designs is also available. Each piece is handcrafted with ethically sourced precious metals and genuine gemstones.
- $42.50 to $237.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $85 - $475
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
The French Farm: Cutlery
The French Farm brings authentic French craftsmanship to the modern table. Made in France, this cutlery elevates any dining experience. The everyday flatware sets are great for everyday use and sophisticated enough to be used for celebrations. Accent charcuterie boards with the cheese knife sets and cocktail forks.
- $24.50 - $165.50
- $32.50 - $238
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
The Burning Stones: Crystal Oil Candles
Gift a beautifully unique candle. The Burning Stones combine candles and crystals to create magical ambiance. This family-run small business creates stunning centerpiece candles that last forever: Just refill with the smokeless, odorless oil. From amethyst, quartz, geodes and more, there's a special piece for anyone on your list. Free shipping!
- $75 to $650 + FREE SHIPPING
- $100 - $850
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Stocking stuffers $20 and under
Linny Co: Screw Back Studs and Huggies
Sleep comfortably with flat back earrings. Linny Co sweet flat back earring studs are comfortable day and night because there's no point on the end, the screw back sits flat against your ear. The 18-carat gold-plated surgical grade stainless steel is safe for sensitive ears, so you can wear for days in a row. Great for little ones, so you don't have to worry about taking them in and out. The huggie styles offer the same all day comfort.
- $19.50 - $20
- $32 - $36
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Seasoned Straws: Seasoned Straw Sets
Make every sip a memorable experience. Seasoned Straws are rigid paper straws that are hand-coated in delicious seasonings. Made in America, these can go from nighttime cocktails to baby shower mocktails and even party milkshakes. Just lick, nibble, sip, stir and savor the moment. Flavors include Espresso Chocolate, Smoke, Spicy Grapefruit Habanero and Citrus Burst.
- $20
- $30
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Magnum Solace: Magnesium Self-care
This is one of those gifts that your friends and family will thank you for over and over. Magnum Solace delivers natural solutions for muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and overall wellness. The key ingredient is magnesium, which is easily absorbed through the skin. The lavender nighttime cream is ideal for restless legs and post-workout recovery, and an added benefit is that it supports better sleep too. The odorless and clear magnesium oil spray is great for legs and feet. The magnesium body butter provides deep relief and nourishes and hydrates skin.
- $14.50 - $18.50
- $18 - $24
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Vim and Vigr: Compression Socks
Support legs all day, no matter the activity. VIM & VIGR weaves style and quality into therapeutic threads, creating socks with health benefits. Made with premium fabrics that apply graduated compression technology, VIM & VIGR legwear helps people from all walks of life take on their day while looking and feeling great. These are designed to energize legs, reduce swelling and alleviate achiness. The contoured leg and heel provides a superior fit and the flexible toe pocket gives you extra comfort. This assortment includes styles for men and women.
- $19
- $38
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Wrap-It Storage: Heavy-Duty and Quick Straps (12-pack)
Make it simple to organize hoses, cords, tools and more. Each Heavy Duty polypropylene strap can hold up to 50 pounds and the industrial strength hook and loop fastener system keeps things in place and makes it easy to swap. The Quick Straps are made with the same polypropylene material, and sized for smaller everyday items like phone and tablet chargers, kitchen appliances and media cables for organization from big to small.
- $15
- $25
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
Oprah's Favorite Things
Gustus Vitae: Seasoning Sets
Oprah says: "If you believe nothing is better than french fries, I'd like to introduce you to seasoned french fries. Pro tip: Try these chef-quality ingredients with your air fryer." Gustus Vitae transforms simple plates into signature dishes. The small-batch handcrafted seasonings are made with natural ingredients in America. Amp up any and every meal with sets of six spices from Air Fryer Kitchen Hero to Ultimate Popcorn Seasoning and everything in between.
- $28
- $37
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Gustus Vitae
Boarderie: Happy Holidays Cheese and Charcuterie Board
Impress guests or gift the host with this beautiful cheese and charcuterie board from Boarderie. Thirty-nine hand-picked artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, olives and spreads build this holiday fan favorite. The chef-selected pairings from around the world are artfully arranged and delivered right to your door, so you can take all the credit! Free shipping!
- $189 + Free shipping
- $249
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Boarderie
Mali + Lili: Lola Luxe Bag Duo
Keep your essentials organized on the go. The Lola Crossbody Bag Duo is the ideal combination of fashion and function. Crafted from cruelty-free vegan leather, this set is designed to make life a little easier while looking good, too! The drawstring pouch and matching cosmetic bag can be carried separately or together, offering versatility and convenience -- so good even Oprah couldn't resist!
- $22
- $44
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Mali + Lili
Brouk & Co: Capri Collection and Leah 5 Eyewear and Jewelry Case
Oprah says: "Travelers will appreciate how this vegan leather case has dedicated space to keep glasses and jewelry from getting scratched, tangled or lost during their adventures." The Leah Eyewear and Jewelry Case is designed to keep your eyewear and jewelry safe and sound on the move. The roll-up case holds two pairs of glasses with dedicated jewelry storage and a built in mirror. The Capri collection is all about traveling in style. Luxurious and made with lightweight canvas for easy carrying, build your collection with weekenders, totes, garment bags and cosmetic bags all accented with coordinating vegan leather.
- $20 - $70
- $30 - $150
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Brouk & Co
Cozy Earth: Pajamas and Loungewear
Oprah says: "I would buy these striped pajamas in every one of the available colors, that's how good they are. Instead, I'll choose a few for myself and send sets to my fellow lovers of all things cozy." Sleep is very important to all of us, including Oprah, and Cozy Earth does it the best. The striped pajama sets are just as comfortable as they are chic, plus they're lightweight and breathable. Pajamas and loungewear to take you from bed and beyond are also available.
- $42.50 to $115 + Free shipping
- $85 - $230
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Cozy Earth
Practical gifts
Prepared Hero: XL Emergency Fire Blanket (Two-pack)
Gift peace of mind. Prepared Hero is an easy way to extinguish a small fire at home, camping or really anywhere. The ready-to-hang pouch holds the Prepared Hero blanket that will cover and smother a fire, cutting off the oxygen supply. Keep one in your car, near the stove or outside with the grill -- the convenient size makes it easy to store anywhere. Free shipping!
- $68 + Free shipping
- $100
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Prepared Hero
Rayovac Solar: Portable Power Stations and Solar Panels
Power anything indoors and out. The Rayovac portable power station has a 600-watt option and a 1,000-watt option, both equipped with nine charging ports, a built-in flashlight, easy to hold handle and a solar panel to keep it powered up. For even more juice, the super durable solar panels are compatible with the power stations and can boost the performance by 50%. Practical and a saving grace when you need it! Free shipping!
- $180 to $780 + Free shipping
- $300 - $1300
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Rayovac Solar
SnapPower: Outlet Cover Plates with Built-in LED Lights (Two-pack)
Add pathway and accent lighting with SnapPower. Simply snap the guidelight in place of an existing outlet cover. The built-in LED bar creates a clean, modern lighting solution without taking up an outlet. There's an automatic dusk-to-dawn on/off sensor, so it activates in the dark and turns off to save energy when it's light. Great in bathrooms, kitchens, hallways or really anywhere you need a nightlight. No batteries, no wires, no hassle, and the light bar lasts up to 20 years.
- $29
- $42
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- SnapPower
Samsonite: Freeform Spinner Luggage
Make travel easier with the Freeform Spinner collection from Samsonite. Lightweight and durable, the magic is in the wheels that spin on all sides, so maneuvering through the airport is a breeze. Unzip the expansion zipper to increase packing capacity, plus TSA-approved locks keep your stuff secure in transit. Choose from three sizes from carry-on to checked. Free shipping!
- $100 to $140 + Free shipping
- $200 - $280
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Samsonite
Fun for everyone
CoolCabanas: CoolCabana + Luxury Beach Lounger Set
Delight with a beach favorite that makes a great gift. CoolCabanas offers twice the shade of a typical sun umbrella. Sand pockets on the four corners ensure it won't fly away, and the sun-protective fabric provides all-day comfort. This set includes the beach lounger, which opens to two comfortable positions and has a built-in pocket to stash your stuff. Free shipping!
- $208.50 + Free shipping
- $417
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- CoolCabanas
KanJam: Flying Disc Game
Make the backyard, park, beach and barbecues more fun. This classic flying disc throwing and deflecting game is action-packed and exciting for the whole family. Set the cans 50 feet apart and throw the disc to hit or land in the can. First team to 21 wins... it's harder than it sounds! Choose from three sets, including a glow in the dark option, so the game doesn't end when the sun goes down.
- $30 - $35
- $50 - $60
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- KanJam
CORE Pickleball: Pop Up Pickleball Starter Kit
Play pickleball anywhere, even the driveway, with this pro-level kit from CORE Pickleball. The kit features a pop-up net and two graphite paddles that are lightweight without sacrificing strength and feature an ultra-cushion grip that provides a comfortable hand-feel, plus three balls engineered for a consistent bounce. Free shipping!
- $80 + Free shipping
- $130
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- CORE Pickleball
Swaddle and Nest: Personalized Blankets and Stockings
Personalized gifts are always a winner! Soft, cozy blankets from Swaddle and Nest have modern fonts and colors in three sizes. Personalized knit stockings are ideal for decorating and gifting, too!
- $16.50 - $42
- $25 - $55
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Swaddle and Nest
Bissinger's: Peppermint Bark, Almond Butter Toffee and Chocolate
Make holidays a little more sweet. Bissinger's has been hand-crafting chocolates for over 350 years. Choose from delicious crunchy almond butter toffee, peppermint cookie bark, or classic rich and velvety chocolate bars in milk and dark… or indulge in them all! Packaged for gifting, unless you eat it first.
- $27 - $28.50
- $36 - $38
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Bissinger's
Comfy cozy gifts
Durasage: Portable Steam Sauna
Turn home into a spa with Durasage. Start or end the day with a relaxing ritual with this steam sauna that features everything needed, even the chair to sit and enjoy. The generator can be set up for sessions up to 60 minutes. Great for skin, mind and overall vitality, plus it's easily transported and stored anywhere. Free shipping!
- $99 + Free shipping
- $160
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Durasage
Toga Towel: Toga Towel
Never worry about keeping a towel in place again. Toga Towel has a strap along the shoulder, making it a hands-free, wearable towel. Luxurious, spa-like comfort that's ultra-soft and absorbent so you'll never want to take it off, this has an oversized front pocket for even more convenience. Free shipping!
- $45 + Free shipping
- $70
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Toga Towel
Naples Soap: Skin and Hair Care
Naples Soap has amazing products and an amazing story. While the small business has been in the heart of three devastating hurricanes, they've prioritized volunteering and donating in their Florida community while remaining dedicated to their small batch products. Their skin and hair care products are formulated with clean, natural and organic ingredients. The shampoo and conditioner bars are low-waste and travel-friendly.
- $17 - $53.50
- $24 - $76
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Naples Soap
Stems: Cashmere Wool Socks
Super soft and super cozy, Italian-made cashmere wool socks from Stems make a special gift. The all-over ribbing and delicate cuff offer warmth and comfort for all day wear. Choose from boxed or loose options.
- $23.50 - $26
- $42 - $44
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Stems
Heat Holders: Thermal Hats, Gloves, Socks and More
Ultimate cold-weather solutions for everyone on your list. Heat Holders makes socks, hats and gloves that keep warm air close to the body, so you stay warmer longer. Blankets, robes and puffer jackets give the same cozy warmth from lounging to errands.
- $10 - $60
- $13 - $80
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Heat Holders
Cariloha: Bedding
Sleep comfy, cool and clean with Cariloha. Luxuriously soft bedding made with eco-friendly bamboo viscose that's twice as soft and cooler than cotton. Naturally moisture-wicking with odor-resistant properties, so sheets stay fresher longer. Choose from pillowcases, sheet sets, duvet insert and covers.
- $27 - $179.50
- $54 - $359
- Valid: 11/25/2024 to 12/08/2024
- Cariloha