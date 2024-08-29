It's time for a "GMA3" Power Hour! And Tory Johnson has deals you won't want to miss.
Right now, shop savings from over 30 brands with products across multiple categories, including portable blenders from BLENDi, a backyard pizza oven from Stoke, digital frames from Proper Hills and much more.
Continue below to shop!
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Fitness and exercise
Stamina: Pilates Reformer, Rower & Bike
Improve your cardio health with a home gym from Stamina. The AeroPilates Home Studio Reformer makes it easy to get the benefits of pilates from toning and shaping major muscle groups to improving flexibility and boosting cardiovascular health, all in the comfort of your own home. The müüv Bike combines elevated design with integrated, smart audio coaching that wirelessly syncs up to your own device for a seamless workout experience. Stamina X Air Rower 1401 gives you access to one of the best full body cardio machines to help improve your cardiovascular health and build total body strength! Free shipping.
- $225 to $660 + FREE SHIPPING
- $599 - $1599
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Crossrope: Get Lean Sets
Get a full body, high intensity workout. Whether you're new to jumping or a seasoned pro, Crossrope is a fun way to build strength and achieve your fitness goals. The Get Lean set uses weighted ropes for an added challenge to traditional cardio moves. The handles feature a small, robust connection system for quickly swapping between ropes/weight options, and the ergonomic handles are comfortable and easy to grip -- even with sweaty hands. The Ropeless Set is uniquely designed to mimic the weighted jump rope experience, so you can get a great workout without having to jump over the rope. Sync the Crossrope App to track your workouts and take advantage of the interval workouts. Free shipping!
- $84 + FREE SHIPPING
- $129
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Clip Bike: E-Bike Converters
Upgrade any bike to an eBike instantly… no tools required. CLIP is a universal attachment featuring a patented design for nearly all commuter, road, hybrid and shared bikes. The 450W motor provides smooth acceleration with an optimized lightweight build for an instant boost to tackle any bridge or hill with the push of a button via the remote that comes ready to be placed on your handle bars! Choose from two options based on desired battery life: 4-6 mile range or an upgraded 10-12 mile range. Free shipping!
- $399 to $479 + FREE SHIPPING
- $499 - $599
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
BLENDi: Portable Blenders
Blend whenever, wherever with the touch of a button and no cords. BLENDi's six stainless steel blades are great for cutting and slicing. Blend powders, slice frozen fruit and crush ice to easily make smoothies and protein shakes. No batteries needed, just recharge and blend. The Pro+ has a 17-ounce capacity with one blend mode while the X has 24-ounce capacity with two blend modes including pulse.
- $37 - $44
- $60 - $80
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Daily Crunch: Sprouted Nut Snack Bundles
Make your snacks satisfyingly crunchy. Made in America, Daily Crunch is a women-owned and mission-driven company that makes Uniquely Crunchy sprouted nut snacks that taste as good as they make you feel. Raw nuts are put through their signature four-day process, which results in sprouted and dehydrated nuts that are more nutrient dense, easier to digest and crunchier than the others. Flavored with real ingredients, so there's nothing you won't recognize or can't pronounce. The variety pack offers five flavors: original, dill pickle, cherry berry, cacao & sea salt, and turmeric & sea salt -- options for everyone's taste buds!
- $26
- $37.50
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Comfort
Sunday Citizen: Snug Blanket Hoodie
Wrap yourself in a comfy, cozy wearable blanket. Sunday Citizen's generously-cut, loose-fitting and ultra-soft hooded pullover is made with the brand's signature snug microfiber blend. With a unisex fit, this blanket hoodie is ideal for cozying up anytime, solo or matching alongside your favorite snuggle partner. Free shipping!
- $70 + FREE SHIPPING
- $140
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Cozy Earth: Luxury Bedding
Upgrade to bedding that's not just cozy, but smart, too. Utilizing innovative technology, Cozy Earth's temperature-regulating bamboo bedding ensures you stay comfortably cool in the summer and cozy warm in the winter for year-round comfort. Popular options include viscose bamboo sheet sets, breathable and moisture-wicking viscose bamboo blankets that feel degrees cooler than cotton and more. Free shipping!
- $42 to $395 + FREE SHIPPING
- $84 - $790
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Fluff Co: Pillows
Bring the high-end hotel experience home at a price that makes sense. Offered in two fill options for optimal comfort, FluffCo's Down Feather and Down Alternative pillows will make jumping into bed the best part of your day. The soft fill has a little less Fluff material to give the pillow more "squish," but still enough to ensure that it feels appropriately supportive for stomach, back and combination sleepers. The firm fill has a higher volume of Fluff material to ensure a high loft and extra support, making it ideal for side sleepers. Free shipping!
- $41.50 to $71.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Minky Couture: Blankets & Bags
Wrap yourself in luxury. Started by a mom who wanted to comfort her daughter when she was ill, Minky Couture combines the softness of a baby blanket with the stylish design of something you'd want to put on display. Choose from plush, ultra-soft styles in a variety of sizes and colors. The luxuriously versatile tote bag features the same ripple effect of Minky Couture's fan favorite blankets.
- $44 to $148.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $110 - $329
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Shapermint: Supportive Wear
Discover shapewear that's all about inclusivity. Shapermint's range of comfortable shaping essentials includes sizes S to 4XL, ensuring the ideal fit and control. The All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Cami smooths muffin tops and love handles with 360-degree tummy control and support. The bras and leggings provide just the right amount of support without sacrificing comfort, so you can wear them all day long with ease.
- $22 - $31
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Softies: Loungewear
Upgrade ratty T-shirts and sweats for stylish loungewear from Softies. The dreamy, buttery coordinating sets make it easy to look chic and feel comfortable. Crafted in their signature Dream Jersey fabric, the ideal blend of luxe softness and lightweight ease. Boatneck, V-neck and crewneck tops are paired with short, joggers or flood pants to suit every lifestyle. Free shipping!
- $54 to $59 + FREE SHIPPING
- $109 - $119
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Kitchen and home solutions
Stoke: Backyard Pizza Oven Bundle
Unlock the art of wood-fired pizza perfection with the Stoke Pizza Oven Bundle. Crafted with premium materials and precision engineering, this oven redefines the joy of homemade pizzas. The oven heats to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in 20 minutes and bakes your pizza in two minutes. With ample cooking space, prepare to master pizzas of various sizes, ensuring everyone gets a slice of the action. From traditional Margaritas to innovative creations, unleash your creativity on the spacious cooking surface. This bundle includes the pizza oven, pizza stone, pizza peel, pizza cutter and weather jacket. Free shipping!
- $199 + Free Shipping
- $375
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Broombi: The Broombi
Whether you're tackling spills in the kitchen, pet hair on the rug, or water on your shower doors, Broombi is the answer. Broombi's patented silicone edge has revolutionized cleaning by effectively capturing wet and dry messes, including broken glass, liquids, pet hairs and more. The secret is the static electricity that Broombi generates to effectively remove things that a regular bristle broom simply leaves behind. Broombi is extremely versatile, working on carpets, rugs, tile, smooth floors, sofas and even windows.
- $24.50
- $35
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Mr.Lid: Food Storage Containers
Say goodbye to mismatched or missing lids. Mr. Lid designs reusable containers with the lid attached, so you never have a cluttered drawer or mismatched stuff. The convenient and stylish design is the ideal way to keep your items covered and ready for transport. Microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe and made in America.
- $19.50 - $29
- $29 - $48
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
- •
- PER SET
The Grate Plate: Ceramic Grating Plate Set
Easily grate garlic, ginger, peppers, hard cheeses and so much more. The Grate Plate is a decorative, finger-friendly ceramic grating plate ideal for making and serving a variety of sauces, dips, marinades and gravies. This set includes a wooden-handle gathering brush and a silicone garlic peeler. Easy to use and clean, plus it's dishwasher safe. Choose from more than 15 colors pretty enough to leave out as a decorative piece on your counter.
- $22.50
- $32
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
- •
- PER SET
Zadro: Towel Warmers & Star Projector
Bring the spa experience home with the luxurious warmth of ZADRO's Towel Warmers. Made for cotton towels, robes, socks, blankets and more when you're fresh out of the shower or need a little extra warmth on the couch. There's even a fluted option with an aromatherapy diffuser under the lid. The projector and sound spa can transform any room into a peaceful retreat with up to 15 calming soundscapes, including white, pink and brown noise.
- $36 - $108
- $60 - $180
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Loop Rope: Bungee Tie Down System
Eliminate the need for bungee cords, messy cargo nets and tie downs. LoopRope is a revolutionary bungee fastening system that is fully adjustable, never tangles, safer than traditional bungee cords and linkable so you can create custom sized cargo nets. From lashing down gear for a trip and using it as a clothesline at camp to quick docking sport boats and jet skis to simply using it as a pet leash, LoopRope is "like the duct tape of bungee cords" because the uses are endless. Choose from three pack sizes.
- $16.50 - $39
- $22 - $60
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Beauty and skin care
Solawave: Skin Care Devices
Achieve radiant skin with SolaWave. The award-winning Wand and Activating Serum set combines red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage and therapeutic warmth to visibly address signs of aging. Designed to rejuvenate skin, depuff and amplify serums and moisturizers with five to ten-minute daily sessions recommended three to five times per week. The Bye Acne 3-Minute Spot Treatment uses red and blue light therapy to tackle pesky pimples while the Neck and Chest Rejuvenating Mask combines powerful red and near-infrared light therapies to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and creases in the sometimes forgotten areas. The Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask combines red and near-infrared light therapies to visibly smooth fine lines, creating a glowing, lifted and firmer look to skin. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a restorative, 10-minute timed treatment.
- $34.50 - $174.50
- $69 - $349
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Eve Lom: Skin Care
Experience luxurious formulas and spa-grade botanical ingredients that draw on decades of skin care expertise to create good-for-skin products that deliver a uniquely rejuvenating at-home spa experience. With one sold every 30 seconds, Eve Lom's cult-favorite Cleanser Balm has been the secret weapon of facialists around the globe for over 35 years. Heralded by VOGUE as "probably the best cleanser in the world," it's a multitasking 5-in-1 powerhouse that removes makeup, cleanses, tones, exfoliates and hydrates skin for up to 12 hours after use. This assortment also offers sets, serums, creams and more.
- $30 - $92.50
- $60 - $185
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Caren Products: Light Up Lip Gloss
Easily touch up your lip gloss anytime and anywhere. PAINT! Light Up Lip Gloss features a lighted wand and a convenient side mirror for easy application. With the luxurious natural formula enriched with aloe vera, jojoba and grapeseed oils, your lips will feel soft, smooth and creamy… never sticky. Choose from more than 10 shades.
- $17
- $24
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Supersmile: Oral Care
Get your whitest, brightest smile. Founded by Dr. Irwin Smigel, known as the father of aesthetic dentistry, more than 40 years ago, Supersmile is backed by Calprox science, a proprietary formula that gently dissolves the biofilm on your teeth, where plaque, bacteria and stains adhere. Supersmile doesn't include any harsh abrasives and only uses clean ingredients. This assortment includes toothpastes, water flossers and toothbrushes, including the Zina45 Pulse, which has a unique polishing head, four custom settings and an auto two-minute timer to upgrade your daily brushing routine.
- $30 - $112.50
- $50 - $225
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Spongelle: Body Wash Infused Buffers
Cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish with this all-in-one beauty treatment. Spongelle body wash infused buffers have a time-released lather and feature lush fragrances. Choose from a variety of buffer options for adults and kids.
- $7.50 - $13.50
- $12 - $22
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Pain relief and wellness
Lifepro: Vibration Plate & Sauna Blanket
Maximize your workouts and recovery. The HexaPlate Vibration Plate helps to intensify your fitness routine, boost metabolism, and burn more calories. Strengthen your core, legs, arms, and back by incorporating it into regular exercises. Low-intensity use helps to enhance circulation, relieve pain and aid recovery. Enjoy the benefits of detoxification therapy and enhanced recovery anytime, anywhere with the RejuvaWrap Infrared Sauna Blanket. Sweat out toxins, boost circulation, and burn calories effortlessly while relaxing with this lightweight, foldable sauna blanket. Free shipping!
- $78 to $200 + Free shipping
- $120 - $400
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
MIKO: Foot Massager
Enjoy a luxurious and therapeutic foot massage in the comfort of home or work. Featuring rolling, kneading and foot shiatsu massage technology, Miko's Shiatsu Foot Massager helps ease muscle pain, promote healthy circulation, and bring relief for neuropathy and plantar fasciitis patients. Free shipping!
- $124 + Free Shipping
- $249
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Nurse Yard: Compression Socks
Reduce pain, swelling, fatigue, spider veins and varicose veins with compression socks designed to help improve blood flow and prevent pooling of fluid. Nurse Yard was founded to support hard working nurses during the pandemic and has expanded in popularity among patients and fans, too. The gentle hug firm compression is non-constricting and barely noticeable while wearing. Designed for men and women, these are great for diabetics, frequent flyers, during and after the gym, expectant mothers, those working on their feet and more.
- $30 - $31.50
- $66 - $69
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
- •
- Per two pairs
Copper Compression: Compression Wear
Heal naturally and get back to doing what you love. Copper Compression is reinventing the path to recovery through natural relief solutions combining copper-infused materials with lab-tested compression. The premium copper-infused nylon has anti-microbial and anti-odor properties so you can wear sleeves, gloves, braces and more all day to help keep pain away. The innovative Vibration + Heat Therapy wraps combine the proven therapeutic benefits of compression with relaxing heat and circulation stimulating vibration to deliver fast, effective pain relief for sore knees and back. This assortment also offers a variety of solutions targeting arthritis, plantar fasciitis, bunion relief, posture and more.
- $11 - $71.50
- $18 - $119
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
BED OF NAILS: Acupressure Mats
Take relaxation to a whole new level with acupressure. The bed of nails originated over 1,000 years ago for meditation and healing. This modern, ergonomically-designed version of mats, pillows and cushions of that ancient technology brings a Swedish twist to provide the same deep healing effects. Meant to bring relief from head to toe, including chronic neck and back pain, sore muscles and headaches, daily stress and even insomnia. Use for up to 20 minutes daily.
- $30 - $65
- $50 - $120
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Tech
Uproot Clean: Cleaning Tools
Say goodbye to pet hair with Uproot Clean, your secret weapon for a spotless, hair-free home. These simple and easy to use products are designed to remove embedded and surface-level pet hair from almost any fabric. The versatile 7-in-1 Uproot Pet Grooming Kit includes the vacuum/dryer, a vacuum hose, grooming brush, cleaning tool, deshedder, dryer/blower, detangler & dematter, trimmer and more, powered by SilentGroom Technology. Other tools include the Uproot Cleaner Mini, designed for on the go use and ideal for clothing, and the Uproot Cleaner Xtra, which features a 60-inch telescopic handle ideal for carpets, rugs, stairs and harder to reach places.
- $20 - $200
- $34 - $290
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Limitless: Breezie Fan
Circulate air in any direction for cooling comfort all day long. The Limitless Breezie Fan is versatile and portable with a clamp, hook, and magnetic base to attach to most surfaces. It can also recharge any USB-enabled device and features an LED light that can easily be adjusted to suit your needs. Carry this device to the office, dorm, garage, camper, concerts, walks and more. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $60
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms
Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is always available to activate if needed. The ear piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options.
- $13.50 - $20
- $27 - $40
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Cubitt: Smartwatches
Seamlessly integrate your daily activity onto your wrist and track every step you take. Each Cubitt Smart Watch features vibrant visuals, intuitive controls and a wealth of multi-faceted data for a deeper understanding of yourself to build a healthier life. Choose from square or round faces with PRO options that include built-in GPS systems. Free shipping!
- $41 to $66 + Free Shipping
- $70 - $120
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Proper Hills: Digital Frame
Make memories come to life with the digital picture and video frame, featuring a high-resolution display and 16GB of internal memory, so you can upload over 20,000 photos/videos. Friends and family can share images with you via the frame's free app. Free shipping!
- $65 + Free Shipping
- $200
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Outdoor fun
Yellow Leaf Hammocks: Hammocks & Stands
Feel weightless, relaxed and nestled in a comfy cocoon with Yellow Leaf Hammocks. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," these durable, UV-safe, weather-safe outdoor hammocks can be left out all season and the colors will never fade. Each one is completely handwoven by artisans and signed by the weaver who made it. Choose from the Signature Hammock in three sizes -- chair for a refreshing solo escape, classic for up to two people, and family for up to three -- and pair with a stand for the ultimate experience, including the VISTA, a portable and lightweight, free-standing hammock stand for unwinding anytime, anywhere. Free shipping.
- $125.50 to $299.50 + Free Shipping
- $179 - $399
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Farmers Defense: Sun Protective Accessories
Keep skin safe while in the garden or outdoors. Farmers Defense designs protective apparel for gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts that provides comfort and defense from harmful elements. The Defense Protection Sleeves offer UPF 50+ rating, blocking 98% of harmful UV rays, far exceeding the protection of regular cotton shirts. They are made with sweat-wicking and cooling materials to regulate temperature, even in the sun or a greenhouse. Rugged Guard Leather Gloves and Sun Hats, which feature full neck and face protection, complement the coverage.
- $17.50 - $22
- $27 - $29
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf
Wear insect protection stylishly. Soft, lightweight and oversized, the Insect Shield Scarf is designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap or around your neck. Built-in, odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes and won't leave that bug spray smell on your clothes.
- $20
- $35
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
LuminAID: Outdoor Lighting & First Aid Kits
Bring solar-powered light wherever you go. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," LuminAID is known for durable, waterproof and condition-tested rechargeable solar lanterns that simply use the power of the sun to charge, so you don't have to worry about extra cords or finding outlets on your adventure. With a maximum brightness of 300 Lumens, The PackLite Titan 100-Hour Power Lantern offers light for your entire campsite and a solar powered way to charge your phone. The Solar String Light adds a little ambient light to nights by the fire while the 24-Hour Solar Lantern lets you choose your light color. Medical and first-aid kits are available too.
- $17 - $128
- $23 - $240
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
Oru Kayak: Inlet Kayak
Embrace the freedom to explore with Oru Kayak, the standard in folding kayaks. Oru combines the portability of an inflatable, minus the hassle of a pump, with the performance of a traditional hardshell kayak. Whether you are a novice or an advanced paddler, explore freely with a kayak that unfolds possibilities. Carries compactly for easy transport and storage when not in use; no roof rack, special cargo carrier or massive garage space required. Free shipping.
- $649 + Free shipping
- $999
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024