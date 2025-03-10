It's time we upgrade our beauty sleep.
We're rounding up some beauty products that can help you get the most out of your sleep: soothing body lotion, mouth tape, heatless hair curlers and cooling pajamas, to name a few.
For example, get ahead of your hair routine by trying out satin heatless hair curlers overnight. Wake up with waves or curls without heat damage -- and maybe even get back some extra minutes of sleep!
If you're dealing with dry winter skin, layer on a luxurious body cream before heading to bed. Our pick from Lush has sweet lavender and tonka for that spa-like experience at home.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
LUSH Sleepy Body Lotion
- $15
- Ulta
Cool Nights Printed Pajama Pants
- $40.50
- $54
- Soma
Moon Juice - Magnesi-Om, Berry
- $39.60
- $44
- Soma
Kitsch Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set
- $15.98
- $22.99
- Amazon
PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches
- $8.52
- Amazon
GuruNanda Mouth Tape for Sleeping Strips - Hypoallergenic - Breathable - Reduce Snoring - 60 Count
- $9.88
- Walmart