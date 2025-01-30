As we step into 2025, it's the perfect time to refresh our routines and invest in products that truly make a difference.
Whether you're upgrading your self-care essentials, simplifying your cleaning routine, or enhancing your sleep quality, finding innovative and effective tools can transform your daily life.
From the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner to the Ozlo Sleepbuds and the Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush with UV Case, these standout items are designed to bring ease, efficiency and a touch of luxury to your year ahead.
Explore these must-have products for 2025 that elevate every aspect of your day.
This isn't a brand new product, but it's a favorite for a reason. This is Bissell's Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner. It effortlessly erases spots, stains, and spills from upholstery, area rugs, carpets, and auto interiors.
The Ozlo Sleepbuds were named a 2025 CES Innovation Awards Honoree in the Headphones & Personal Audio Category. Side Sleeper approved, Ozlo Sleepbuds feature ultra-soft, squishy silicone tips that mold to your ears, providing unparalleled comfort and a secure-fit, even for all-night wear.
Amazon just released their top 100 products of 2025 and this Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush was one of them. Designed by dentists, this sonic toothbrush is ½ the size of a standard electric toothbrush and delivers a professional level clean by vibrating over 33,000 times per minute.
This also received high remarks at CES. Enjoy fast, efficient charging with this beautifully designed Anker charger. Anker has tackled the issue of heavy wall chargers slipping out of outlets with a sleek redesign.
Non-toxic cookware is a huge trend right now and this 12-piece set has everything you need. The non-stick titanium-infused ceramic surface is completely free of toxic chemicals, while allowing for less oil when cooking to ensure healthier eating.
Think of this as the Keurig for ice cream. Frolic is a revolutionary compact ice cream maker that uses pre-existing ice cream "pods" made with organic, farm-fresh ingredients to create some of the tastiest and healthiest ice cream in the world in 90 seconds flat!