Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift to impress your loved one, we've got you covered.
Whether you're shopping for a romantic partner, a best friend, or even treating yourself, there's nothing better than a thoughtful, unique gift that feels just right.
For a gift that combines luxury and personalization, M. Cacao’s Expressio Chocolate Video Box is a showstopper. If your Valentine is a wine lover — especially one with a soft spot for furry friends — Rescue Dog Wines is a thoughtful pick.
Looking for more unique and thoughtful Valentine’s Day finds? "GMA3" has tapped lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar to share some top picks that go beyond the usual flowers and candy, ensuring your Valentine's Day is extra special.
M. Cacao's Expressio Chocolate Video Box
Enjoy this luxurious box of handcrafted chocolates with a built-in video message for a truly personalized and unforgettable gift.
Rescue Dog Wines
This delicious wine collection is not only great for its great selection, but the company also gives back 50% of profits to support rescue dogs, making it the perfect pick for wine and animal lovers alike.
NEOM Wellbeing Perfect Night's Sleep Intensive Skin Treatment Candle
This soothing candle melts into a skin-nourishing massage oil, and it's infused with calming essentials for the ultimate relaxation experience.
- $48
- Ulta Beauty
Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate
This crate is perfect for the jerky lover in your life – or for anyone who enjoys taking their taste buds to the next level. It’s the pinnacle selection of meat samplers that includes six different kinds of jerky from three different continents.
Fritaire Self-Cleaning Air Fryer
This game-changing kitchen essential makes cooking easier with self-cleaning technology — ideal for the home chef or that special person in your life who loves to cook.
Linea Donatella Women's 2-Pc. Satin Feather-Trim Pajamas Set
This chic satin pajama set features feather-trim sleeves, and it's perfect for adding a touch of elegance and luxury to cozy nights in.