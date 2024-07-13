As the temperature rises, so does the need for stylish yet practical hair solutions.
Enter Andrew Fitzsimmons, the celebrity hairstylist known for his work with A-listers like the Kardashians and Jennifer Lopez.
Fitzsimmons shares his top three hairstyles that promise to keep you looking fabulous while beating the heat.
From the heat-defying high ponytail to soft summer waves and the perfect messy bun, these trendy looks are designed to withstand the sweltering sun and humidity, ensuring you remain effortlessly chic all season long.
Read on to discover how you can achieve these celebrity-approved hairstyles and elevate your summer hair game.
Sleek high ponytail
"I love a sleek ponytail for the summer. It is super durable, lasts all day, and can easily be converted from day to night. This look has major wearability and longevity and can withstand even the sweltering NYC heat," Fitzsimmons said.
BELLAMI x Andrew Fitzsimons The Ponytail
The BELLAMI ponytail extension is great if made with 100% Remy human hair, so it looks natural and secure seamlessly. For a flawless installation, I put their hair at the pony height my client desires and secure it with a hair tie. I then backcomb a small section at the top of the ponytail for extra hold and insert the comb between the hair tie and the backcombed piece.
- $195
- BELLAMI
Summer waves with mini braids
"After drying or air drying your hair, use a hair waver to clamp each section of hair moving towards and away from your face to create a crimped, wavy look," Fitzsimmons said. "A few braided tendrils in the front give the look an effortless vibe."
Andrew Fitzsimons Après Sexe Texture Spray
For a textured look, use a texture spray and spray evenly through roots to mid-length to give your beachy waves an extra texturized, tousled look. This way, if there is a lot of humidity, your hair already has a lot of volume and texture, so extra frizz will only complement the look.
- $16
- Ulta
The perfect messy bun
"This low-maintenance style is great for the summer because you don’t have to worry about sweat or flyaways," said Fitzsimmons. "You may have this going viral on TikTok because it is an easy, fresh approach to the messy bun that is perfect for day looks, nighttime, and even special occasions and events—especially now that it’s wedding season."
Wavytalk Thermal Brush
After securing most of your locks with hair pins, leave out a few messy, face-framing tendrils to complete the look. I use a thermal brush on the front pieces for a more voluminous, effortless look.
- $39.97
- $49.99
- Amazon