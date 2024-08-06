If you're looking for an effortless way to keep your clothes wrinkle-free, the Conair Handheld Garment Steamer, Turbo ExtremeSteam 1875W, might be your new best friend.
I'm constantly on the hunt for ways to keep my clothes and linens wrinkle-free without having to pull out an ironing board or pay for an expensive dry cleaning bill. Handheld steamers are a way to do just that, but I have never tried one machine that can steam clothes, linens and delicates with just the click of a button.
Handheld clothes steamers typically range in price between $30 to $180, with brands like the HiLife Portable steamer on the lower end and the Steamery Cirrus 3 Steamer on the higher end. I decided to give the Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer a try due to its impressive 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and its versatile fabric settings. It's also in the mid-range costing $70, although you can usually find it on sale for around $55. The company provided me with a complimentary model for the purpose of this review.
Steamer features
This steamer heats up incredibly fast -- just 40 seconds -- and the 7.3-ounce water tank provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steam. The freestanding design is convenient, and the white/champagne color is sleek and modern. What really sets this steamer apart is the quilted aluminum steamer plate and built-in creaser, which allow it to perform like an iron, giving clothes a fresh-pressed look without the hassle of an ironing board.
The 3-in-1 attachment system is genius. The silicone band pulls fabric taut for better results, the delicate fabric spacer protects trims and fine fabrics, and the bristle brush ensures steam penetrates fibers, making it perfect even for heavy fabrics.
I've used it on everything from my delicate blouses to my kids' sturdy school clothes, and it handles all types of fabrics with ease. I even tried it on sheets and pillowcases, and they came out wrinkle-free and crisp.
Overall, the Conair Handheld Garment Steamer has made my life so much easier. It's quick, efficient and versatile -- everything I need to keep my family looking sharp without spending hours ironing.
If you're considering replacing your iron or looking for an upgrade, I highly recommend trying this steamer.
