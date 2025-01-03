The new year is a time for fresh starts and setting intentions, and one of the best places to establish healthier habits is in the kitchen.
The way we prepare, cook and store food plays a major role in our overall well-being.
Whether you're aiming to eat more vegetables, cut down on processed foods, or simply make cooking a more enjoyable part of your routine, the right tools can make all the difference.
Investing in smart, health-focused kitchen gadgets not only saves time but also encourages healthier choices, making it easier to stick to your goals long after January has passed.
To help you get started, we've rounded up 13 must-have cooking tools that will transform how you approach meals and snacks. These tools aren't just about convenience; they're about empowering you to create nutritious, delicious dishes with ease.
From air fryers to meal prep essentials, this list has something for every level of home cook. Check it out below!
Beautiful 9 QT TriZone Air Fryer
Say goodbye to deep-fried foods and hello to crispy, golden meals with significantly less oil. Air fryers use hot air circulation to cook your favorite dishes, making them a healthier alternative for everything from fries to chicken wings.
- $139
- Walmart
OXO Spiralizer
Swap out carb-heavy pasta for veggie-based alternatives with a spiralizer. This tool transforms zucchini, sweet potatoes, and other vegetables into noodle-like shapes perfect for stir-fries, salads and pasta dishes.
- $47.95
- Willams Sonoma
Single-Serve Blender
Whether you're blending up smoothies, soups, or homemade nut butters, a powerful blender is a versatile tool for incorporating more fruits, vegetables and whole foods into your diet. This innovative blender only takes 45 seconds for completion.
- $99
- $125
- Willams Sonoma
PrepNaturals 5 Pack, 30 Oz. Glass Meal Prep Containers
Ditch the plastic and invest in glass containers for storing prepped meals and leftovers. They're more sustainable and better for maintaining the quality and flavor of your food.
- $23.74
- $29.99
- Amazon
Oil Sprayer
Control your oil usage with a refillable mister. Perfect for lightly coating pans or adding a spritz of flavor to roasted veggies and salads.
- $22.99
- Amazon
Vitamix Brushed Stainless Steel Immersion Blender
For soups, sauces and even whipped coffee, an immersion blender is a compact, easy-to-use tool that minimizes cleanup.
- $144.95
- $169.95
- Crate & Barrel
Etekcity Smart Food Kitchen Scale
Portion control is key to balanced eating, and a food scale helps you measure ingredients accurately. This scale helps you track your nutrients and syncs with the Nutritionix app.
- $39.99
- Amazon
Sur La Table Stainless Steel Steamer Basket
Steaming vegetables preserves more nutrients compared to boiling. A collapsible steamer basket is an affordable, simple way to ensure your veggies stay vibrant and nutrient-packed.
- $8
- Sur La Table
Caraway Cookware Set
Cook with peace of mind using nonstick pans made without harmful chemicals like PFOA. These pans make it easy to saute veggies or cook lean proteins without excessive oil.
- $395
- $545
- Caraway
Bamboo Cutting Board with Containers
This versatile bamboo cutting board comes with built-in storage containers, making meal prep tidy and efficient. Chop, slice, and slide your ingredients directly into the containers for easy storage or transfer to the pan.
- $49.99
- Amazon