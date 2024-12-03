The holiday season has arrived, and it's time to get your home decorated and festive.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is here to help round up some of the best decorations you can shop this season. From inflatables that are bold and festive to a more classic feel like a pair of outdoor brass deer, there are plenty of options.
Plus, shop "GMA" holiday set decorations from Grandin Road.
Shop the 'GMA' set with these products
Whimsical Winter Downswept Tree
- $101.40 - $139
- $139 - $169
- Grandin Road
All Is Bright Cordless Wreath
- $95.40 - $119.40
- $159 - $199
- Grandin Road
Light up your yard
Elegant yard deer
Bring elegance and a wintry feel to your outdoor decor with these Antique Brass Deer from Grandin Road.
Holiday inflatables to shop
Make a bold statement with these holiday inflatable picks. From falling Santa to some larger-than-life inflatable Christmas ornaments, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Light up doormats
Greet your holiday guests in festive style with a light-up doormat. These picks marry practicality and holiday charm seamlessly.
Customizable lights
Set your lights up for the holidays your way: Choose your favorite color, pattern and brightness with the Govee Smart String Lights.