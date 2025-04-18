The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday event is on.
Right now, shop up to 35% off select appliances plus a range of other deals: Get up to $300 off select outdoor power equipment, up to $150 off select tools, up to 60% off select online patio furniture, up to 40% off select online bath and much more.
Brands on sale include LG, Samsung, GE, Home Decorators Collection and nuLOOM, among others.
Who says you have to wait until November to get a Black Friday deal? Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Appliance sales
LG 28 cu. ft. 3 Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser and Craft Ice in PrintProof Stainless Steel
- $1799
- $2799
- The Home Depot
GE 27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Internal Dispenser, ENERGY STAR
- $1398
- $2599
- The Home Depot
Samsung 36 in. 27.4 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel, Standard Depth
- $1098
- $1599
- The Home Depot
GE 4.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer in White with Cold Plus and Wash Boost
- $578
- $849
- The Home Depot
Whirlpool 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel with Washing 3rd Rack, 41 DBA
- $648
- $1079
- The Home Depot
Patio furniture
OVIOS New Vultros Gray 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set with Blue Cushions
- $731.80
- $861.07
- The Home Depot
JUSKYS GUKOO Gray Wicker 7-Piece Metal Frame Sofa Seating Group with Gray Cushion
- $429
- $550.45
- The Home Depot
Nuu Garden 7-Pieces Rust-Free Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set with 6 Textilene Dining Chairs and Rectangular Dining Table
- $429.99
- $729.77
- The Home Depot
Furniture, rugs and home décor
Home Decorators Collection Dashby Off White Hall Tree with Storage (54.5" W x 78.1" H)
- $699.30
- $999
- The Home Depot
StyleWell Daphne 91.7 in. Skirted Upholstered Queen Size Sofa Bed in Oatmeal
- $1119.30
- $1599
- The Home Depot
nuLOOM Vintage Tanith Cream 9 ft. x 12 ft. Living Room/Bedroom/Dining Room Area Rug
- $135.99
- $169.99
- The Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Medium French Country Arched Black Ornate Wood Framed Mirror
- $95.40
- $159
- The Home Depot
XRAMFY 34 in. W x 76 in. H Rectangular Black Aluminum Alloy Framed Modern Oversized Wall Mirror
- $175.79
- $204.41
- The Home Depot
XRAMFY 30 in. W x 71 in. H Arched Classic Black Aluminum Alloy Framed Oversized Full Length Mirror Floor Mirror
- $104.30
- $196.06
- The Home Depot
StyleWell 71 in. Dark Brown Wood 5-Shelf Classic Bookcase with Adjustable Shelves
- $90.30
- $129
- The Home Depot