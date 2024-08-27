Without exaggeration, I've tried nearly every concealer on the market in my quest to cover up dark circles.
Naturally, when I heard about the launch of Tarte Cosmetics' Creaseless Creamy Concealer, I had to give it a try.
This new product promises full coverage with a creamy formula available in 34 shades and six undertones, catering to a diverse range of skin tones. I selected the shade 22N - Light Neutral, which perfectly matched my complexion.
According to Tarte's press release, it took over a year and a half of rigorous testing to perfect this formula. It's powered by a blend of cloudberry, rich in potent Vitamin C, skin-enhancing Omega 3 and 6, Vitamin E, and bakuchiol—often referred to as nature's retinol. The brand claims these elements work together to nourish and protect the skin while providing effective coverage.
My testing experience
My primary goal was to see if this concealer could cover my dark circles without creasing or looking cakey. Additionally, I was intrigued by Tarte's claims of waterproof and 12-hour crease-proof wear.
I started with a tiny dot of concealer on the inner corner of my eye, where dark circles are most prominent, and blended outward using my fingertips -- you can definitely use a damp beauty blender sponge. Building up coverage gradually helped avoid over-application, ensuring a natural, crease-free finish.
Hydrating Formula and Crease Resistance
Having combination dry and oily skin, I found this concealer strikes a balance between hydration and staying power. It's rich enough to nourish drier areas but doesn't slip off the oilier parts of my face.
The under-eye area is delicate, which is why I found the infusion of maracuja oil in this formula to be so effective. The creamy texture blended seamlessly into my skin, leaving a natural finish without settling into fine lines.
Final thoughts
The Tarte Creaseless Creamy Concealer fully covered my dark under-eye circles and gave me a dewy, long-lasting finish. However, its thicker consistency required careful application to avoid creasing.
The concealer is a versatile addition to my beauty routine, particularly for its reliable, full coverage that feels as good as it looks.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.