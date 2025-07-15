Support your gut health with recipes and tips from Justine Doiron and Nature Made*
Nature Made is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."
With summer in full swing, Nature Made -- the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand -- wants to help you take charge of your gut health and enjoy all the season has to offer.
As part of a daily routine, the brand's clinically studied probiotics help promote gut health by supporting your digestive tract's natural bacteria, so you can focus on soaking up the summer fun with those who matter most.*
For those who love delicious meals and want to support their gut health, Nature Made has teamed up with HelloFresh, the world's leading meal kit provider, to curate easy and delicious gut-friendly meals with fresh, digestive-friendly ingredients.
Below, find advice and meal swaps to take the first steps toward supporting gut health.
Disclaimer: As always, consult your doctor before starting a new regimen and tell them about any supplements you're taking.
3 tips for taking charge of your gut health
1. Take your clinically studied Nature Made probiotics that work with your digestive tract's natural bacteria.*
2. Focus on fiber! Eat a variety of plant foods from fruits to vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds every day. Prebiotic fibers found in fruits and vegetables like apples, onions, garlic and bananas help feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut.
3. Try fermented foods and dairy foods that contain active cultures to contribute to the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Some of these include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, miso and kimchi.
Gut-healthy recipes to try
Bestselling cookbook author Justine Doiron joined "GMA" to share a Middle Eastern chickpea bowl recipe -- one of the many gut-healthy recipes she worked with Nature Made and HelloFresh to curate.
Food swaps to support gut health, from the Nature Made Nutrition Science experts!
- Try whole grain bread in lieu of white bread.
- Replace puffed rice cereals in the morning with fiber-filled oatmeal.
- Instead of reaching for chips as a snack, try popcorn.
- Rather than pretzels, get your your salty, crunchy fix with a handful of nuts.
- Substitute Greek yogurt for mayonnaise on your sandwiches, in chicken or tuna salads, and more.
- Skip the soda and sip on gut-healthy kombucha for a fizzy treat.
- When choosing rice or pasta, select the whole grain version instead of white, or opt for quinoa as another stomach-friendly alternative.
- Instead of drinking orange juice, try eating the whole orange to increase your fiber intake.
- Try enjoying beans as your filling main course for a meat-free meal and boost gut-health factor with a side of cole slaw.
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.