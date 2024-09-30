A five-minute makeup routine is all about simplicity and efficiency.
That is why influencers such as Aniessa Navarro and Jazmin recommend using a lightweight foundation like e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter for that all-over glow.
The also suggest opting for a user-friendly neutral tone like the Jane Iredale ColorLuxe Eye Shadow Stick. Follow up with a quick coat of mascara to open up your eyes, and brow gel to shape and define your brows in seconds.
With these tips, you’ll be out the door looking fresh and polished in no time.
Eyes
For eyes, a quick swipe of mascara and a natural color eyeshadow stick is a foolproof way to instantly brighten and define the eyes with minimal effort.
Face
For the face, opt for a lightweight formula that is tinted to even your skin tone without feeling heavy.
wet n wild Color Icon Blush, Effortless Glow & Seamless Blend infused with Luxuriously Smooth Jojoba Oil, Sheer Finish with a Matte Natural Glow, Cruelty-Free & Vegan - Mellow Wine
- $3.28
- Amazon
Lips
A quick swipe of a hydrating lip tint or balm can help add minimal color while also keeping your lips soft and nourished throughout the day.