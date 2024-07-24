Jessie James Decker talks new Diff Eyewear collaboration and why being a mom 'forced me out of my comfort zone'
For many, sunglasses are merely an accessory, but for Jessie James Decker, they are a defining element of her personal style.
The singer, reality TV star and entrepreneur is now channeling her passion for shades into a new collaboration with Diff Eyewear, marking a significant milestone in her ongoing partnership with the brand.
"I am a sunglasses girl. I'm a shades girl. I've always been into them," Decker told "Good Morning America."
"I don't over-accessorize. I've always worn the same dainty pieces my whole life. I don't love a lot of stuff. So for me, sunglasses, they just give me that extra oomph. They dress up what I'm wearing. They make me feel cute for every occasion. And I just loved it."
This collaboration is particularly special for Decker because it marks the first time she has taken an active role in the design process.
"What makes this so different is this is actually the very first time we have designed together," she said.
"All the other collaborations have been me being sent designs and [me being] like, 'Hey, that feels like me, or I really love that. I'm an aviator girl.' But this time it was like, I wanted to really have a massive hand in the sunglasses so that they felt extremely authentic to me for every personality that I have."
Decker's collaboration with Diff Eyewear is built on a long-standing relationship, on that's lasted nearly nine years. "It's been a long-term relationship," she said. "And so what I love about it is I think the audience knows it's authentic."
In addition to her partnership with Diff Eyewear, Decker is also a busy mom balancing her busy career and family life.
"I think having that community, not being afraid to ask for help, not being afraid to have friends and family, that's what it's all about. And I think that we've got to, as women and as parents, lean on each other," she said.
Decker also reflected on the importance of organization, especially with the back-to-school season approaching.
"I love fall, I love this time of year, it's like we get back on a schedule, and I need that to function in my life," she said.
"Planning things out, timing things out as best as we can -- I am not as organized as my husband," she added. "Becoming a mother has forced me out of my comfort zone to become organized, and it is something I have to work on every day, because I am such a creative. But getting organized, keeping a schedule, figuring out what you're gonna do is key."
Check out the Jessie James Decker X Diff collaboration below.
