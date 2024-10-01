With the highly anticipated "Wicked" movie set to hit theaters soon, collaborations celebrating the iconic Broadway musical are popping up across retailers—and one of the most exciting releases is now available at Walmart.
Beloved tween brand Justice has teamed up with Wicked for an exclusive collection that perfectly blends fashion with the film's signature aesthetics, making it a must-have for young fans of the magical world of Glinda and Elphaba.
Whether your tween is more of a Glinda fan, favoring sweet pastels and girly touches, or she’s drawn to the edgier, darker vibes of Elphaba, there's something for everyone in this collection.
The pieces range from cozy tie-dye sweat sets to adorable pajamas, shiny jewelry, and must-have accessories—ensuring that each fan can express their style, no matter which "Wicked" character they connect with.
From lounging in magical PJ sets to accessorizing with statement jewelry, this collab is one of the best ways to bring the "Wicked" magic into your tween's wardrobe.
Check it out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.