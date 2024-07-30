If you're trying to beat the heat with an at-home summer treat, the Ninja CREAMi may be the way to go.
So here's the scoop
When it comes to ice cream makers, there are several on the market. Some of the most popular brands are priced up to $300 or $400. What makes Ninja CREAMi stand out is its claim of being able to make a variety of frozen treats with one device, therefore reducing the need for users to have as many appliances to make frozen desserts and save space in their kitchen.
It claims to be a versatile kitchen appliance allowing users, depending on the model, to make seven to 11 different frozen treats at home, such as ice cream, sorbet, and gelato, and the Deluxe model offers additional options, such as Italian ice and slushies.
The Ninja CREAMi has garnered attention on social media, with influencers sharing their experience with the ice cream maker.
Users have also been sharing their excitement over how the device lets them eat healthier options of frozen treats, such as protein ice cream, which can be made with a variety of protein mixes or shakes.
Trying it out for myself
First, the set-up was pretty easy. The Ninja CREAMi comes with six standard parts: the base, outer bowl, outer bowl lid, paddle, and the CREAMi pint (which is dishwasher-safe.) There was very little assembly required, only requiring the paddle to be attached to the outer bowl lid.
Next, choosing what to make is such a fun process. Ninja offers users hundreds of free recipes that can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the machine or visiting its website. There are an array of recipes, some being simpler with minimal ingredients and some more complex with additional steps and elements. Recipes also range in nutritional value, with some leaning healthier with a focus on less sugar and more protein.
I tried two recipes from Ninja's website: The Chocolate Protein Ice Cream and Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Ice Cream.
Both recipes called for similar preparation: You mix your ingredients together and add to the CREAMi pint (which takes about 3-5 minutes), freeze it for 24 hours and then use the machine to blend the mixture together.
Lastly, add in your "mixins," such as chocolate chips or nuts.
The Chocolate Protein Ice Cream has two basic ingredients and then an added bonus of chocolate chips. After freezing the mixture overnight, place the pint in the outer bowl, secure the lid, lock the bowl in place, and turn the dial to "Lite Ice Cream." The machine then blends it together and has an indicator that counts down how much time it takes to mix. In this case, it was four minutes.
Once it completed the cycle, I noticed that it wasn't quite the consistency of ice cream. So Ninja advises adding two tablespoons of milk and selecting the "Re-Spin" feature, which takes about two minutes. For the final step, I added in the mixins, which were chocolate chips, locked the bowl back in place, and used the "Mix-In" feature, which took about two minutes.
As a chocolate lover, I think this will be my go-to recipe, and as a fitness enthusiast, it's also fun to consume your protein in ice cream form.
The second recipe I tried was the Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Ice Cream. With some of my friends being lactose intolerant, I wanted to try a recipe that they can enjoy, too. This one had a few more ingredients and steps than the chocolate protein ice cream.
One notable difference is blending all ingredients in a blender prior to freezing in the Ninja pint. Ninja notes that the CREAMi is not a blender, and any solid foods need to be blended prior to using in the machine.
After freezing overnight, I ran the mixture through the same process as the first recipe except subsisting dairy milk with coconut milk.
Final thoughts
Overall, the machine was very easy to use and offered a variety of dessert options. One drawback is if you're impatient like me, waiting 24 hours for the mixtures to freeze is not ideal but it's totally worth the wait.
Product was provided by brand for review