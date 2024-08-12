Managing snacks on the go is a common struggle many parents face. We always seem to be carrying multiple snacks for our kids, and despite innovative snack holders or bags, there hasn't really been an easy way to carry multiple snacks at once... until now.
I first discovered "the snackle box" on social media when I saw a video of a mom packing one for an airplane trip with her toddler. I instantly wanted to try it out for my own my family and was delighted when I saw I could purchase one for around $15.
What is a snackle box?
A snackle box is essentially a tackle box repurposed for snacks. With its multiple compartments, it's perfect for organizing a variety of snacks without them getting mixed up or crushed. The clear, compartmentalized design allows you to see exactly what's inside, making it easy to grab the right snack in a pinch.
Why it's a game-changer
Convenience: The snackle box allows you to pack multiple types of snacks in one container. This eliminates the need to carry multiple bags or containers, streamlining your packing process.
Variety: Kids love variety, and with the snackle box, you can pack a wide range of snacks. From fruits and veggies to crackers and cheese, the options are endless.
Durability: Originally designed to hold fishing gear, tackle boxes are sturdy and durable, making them ideal for travel and outdoor activities.
How to use the snackle box
Using the snackle box is simple. Here are a few tips to get you started:
Choose your snacks: Select a variety of snacks your kids enjoy. Mix in some healthy options like fruits, veggies and nuts with fun treats like crackers, cheese cubes and dried fruits.
Prep and pack: Wash and cut any fresh produce, then pack each type of snack into separate compartments.
Seal and go: Close the lid securely, and you're ready to go. The snackle box is compact enough to fit in most bags, making it perfect for trips to the park, long car rides, or airplane travel.
The snackle box has been a game-changer for my family. It's made traveling with kids easier and more organized, and my kids love the variety of snacks they can choose from. If you're looking for a simple, effective way to manage snacks on the go, I highly recommend giving the snackle box a try.
