Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season.

From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place.

"We hope that our customers will feel inspired by the products we've curated for gifting and holiday occasions, the festive experiences that we've created and the convenient services we offer to make holiday shopping enjoyable and less stressful," said Jamie Nordstrom, chief stores officer at Nordstrom, Inc.

Scroll on to shop 20 picks from Nordstrom's gift guide that will help you get a head start on your holiday to-do list!

Stocking stuffers

CozyChic Socks BAREFOOT DREAMS
Price: $11.25 (25% off, original $15)

Price: $11.25 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $15
Made from Barefoot Dreams' plush CozyChic knit for ultimate warmth and softness, these socks will become fast down-time favorites.

Mini Spa Rollers Set
Mini Spa Rollers Set

Price: $18

Take your beauty routine to the next level and rejuvenate your skin with the perfect roller duo.

Snowflake Mini Waffle Maker
Snowflake Mini Waffle Maker

Price: $12.99

Add a wintry element to your breakfast routine with a mini waffle maker featuring a fun snowflake imprint on one side and a classic waffle pattern on the other.

Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies

Price: $39

A set of six hair ties spun from silk to be gentle on your hair.

She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm
She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm

Price: $29.95

In a perfect world, women's safety would be a given -- but since it isn't a perfect world, get this colorful and LOUD alarm designed to deter an attack.

Gifts under $50

Mini Round Cocotte
Mini Round Cocotte

Price: $22 (31% off, original $32)

Original: $32
This pretty little stoneware French/Dutch oven -- perfectly sized for a single serving -- is made from enameled stoneware for even temperature distribution.

Initial Pendant Necklace
Initial Pendant Necklace

Price: $50

Handcrafted in the U.S., this dainty pendant necklace serves as an elegant custom accessory.

Hand Cream Indulgences Set
Hand Cream Indulgences Set

Price: $29

A limited-edition three-piece variety gift set of L'Occitane's iconic hand creams of various scents packaged in a festive holiday box.

Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie
Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie

Price: $44

Keep your head warm in this classic beanie, made more earth-friendly with a mix of traditional and recycled cashmere.

Bliss Plush Throw
Bliss Plush Throw

Price: $29

Upgrade your favorite cuddle-up corner with a wonderfully plush blanket throw available in a wide array of classic and fresh colors.

Gifts under $100

Ultra Facial Cream Duo
Ultra Facial Cream Duo

Price: $54.50 (14% off, original $64)

Original: $64
A set of facial creams that hydrate and smooth skin while providing 24-hour moisturization.

Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden

Price: $99.95

No matter how little space you think you have, you have room to grow your own fresh herbs or vegetables in this self-watering indoor garden.

Bond Maintenance
Bond Maintenance

Price: $79.20 (20% off, original $99)

Original: $99
A set of Olaplex's best-selling products packaged together for one simple hair-repair routine.

Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Price: $89.90 (30% off, original $129)

Original: $129
Whether lounging at home or catching up with friends at lunch, this cozy cashmere top with its deep V-neck and ribbed cuffs elevates your casual-chic look.

ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper

Price: $55 to $59

A durable ripstop upper and high-traction rubber tread bring both indoor and outdoor practicality to a water-resistant slipper lined with PrimaLoft insulation.

Worth the Splurge

Tasman Slipper
Tasman Slipper

Price: $100

A top-quality suede upper is shaped over a light, flexible EVA sole for indoor or outdoor wear. A woven braid topline adds a nice detail.

Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Ultra Mini Classic Boot

Price: $140

An ultra-short shaft adds a twist to this abbreviated version of a classic UGG boot. 

Always Pan Set
Always Pan Set

Price: $145

No kitchen storage is no problem thanks to a genius pan set that serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest.

50's Retro Style Mini Electric Kettle
50's Retro Style Mini Electric Kettle

Price: $149.95

Beautiful retro aesthetics meet high-powered contemporary performance in a die-cast, powder-coated steel kettle.

Chuck Taylor All Star Run Star Hike High Top Platform Sneaker
Chuck Taylor All Star Run Star Hike High Top Platform Sneaker

Price: $110 to $115

Shop Now

A sculpted platform and toothy, serrated sole jack up the stature of a high-top sporting an iconic Converse profile and a debossed star framed on the heel.