Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season.

From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place.

"We hope that our customers will feel inspired by the products we've curated for gifting and holiday occasions, the festive experiences that we've created and the convenient services we offer to make holiday shopping enjoyable and less stressful," said Jamie Nordstrom, chief stores officer at Nordstrom, Inc.

Scroll on to shop 20 picks from Nordstrom's gift guide that will help you get a head start on your holiday to-do list!

Stocking stuffers

Nordstrom CozyChic Socks BAREFOOT DREAMS Price : $11.25 • 25% Savings Nordstrom Original: $15 Shop Now Made from Barefoot Dreams' plush CozyChic knit for ultimate warmth and softness, these socks will become fast down-time favorites.

Nordstrom Mini Spa Rollers Set Price: $18 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Take your beauty routine to the next level and rejuvenate your skin with the perfect roller duo.

Nordstrom Snowflake Mini Waffle Maker Price: $12.99 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Add a wintry element to your breakfast routine with a mini waffle maker featuring a fun snowflake imprint on one side and a classic waffle pattern on the other.

Nordstrom Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies Price: $39 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now A set of six hair ties spun from silk to be gentle on your hair.

Nordstrom She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm Price: $29.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now In a perfect world, women's safety would be a given -- but since it isn't a perfect world, get this colorful and LOUD alarm designed to deter an attack.

Gifts under $50

Nordstrom Mini Round Cocotte Price : $22 • 31% Savings Nordstrom Original: $32 Shop Now This pretty little stoneware French/Dutch oven -- perfectly sized for a single serving -- is made from enameled stoneware for even temperature distribution.

Nordstrom Initial Pendant Necklace Price: $50 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Handcrafted in the U.S., this dainty pendant necklace serves as an elegant custom accessory.

Nordstrom Hand Cream Indulgences Set Price: $29 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now A limited-edition three-piece variety gift set of L'Occitane's iconic hand creams of various scents packaged in a festive holiday box.

Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie Price: $44 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Keep your head warm in this classic beanie, made more earth-friendly with a mix of traditional and recycled cashmere.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Price: $29 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Upgrade your favorite cuddle-up corner with a wonderfully plush blanket throw available in a wide array of classic and fresh colors.

Gifts under $100

Nordstrom Ultra Facial Cream Duo Price : $54.50 • 14% Savings Nordstrom Original: $64 Shop Now A set of facial creams that hydrate and smooth skin while providing 24-hour moisturization.

Nordstrom Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden Price: $99.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now No matter how little space you think you have, you have room to grow your own fresh herbs or vegetables in this self-watering indoor garden.

Nordstrom Bond Maintenance Price : $79.20 • 20% Savings Nordstrom Original: $99 Shop Now A set of Olaplex's best-selling products packaged together for one simple hair-repair routine.

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater Price : $89.90 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $129 Shop Now Whether lounging at home or catching up with friends at lunch, this cozy cashmere top with its deep V-neck and ribbed cuffs elevates your casual-chic look.

Nordstrom ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper Price: $55 to $59 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now A durable ripstop upper and high-traction rubber tread bring both indoor and outdoor practicality to a water-resistant slipper lined with PrimaLoft insulation.

Worth the Splurge

Nordstrom Tasman Slipper Price: $100 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now A top-quality suede upper is shaped over a light, flexible EVA sole for indoor or outdoor wear. A woven braid topline adds a nice detail.

Nordstrom Ultra Mini Classic Boot Price: $140 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now An ultra-short shaft adds a twist to this abbreviated version of a classic UGG boot.

Nordstrom Always Pan Set Price: $145 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now No kitchen storage is no problem thanks to a genius pan set that serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest.

Nordstrom 50's Retro Style Mini Electric Kettle Price: $149.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Beautiful retro aesthetics meet high-powered contemporary performance in a die-cast, powder-coated steel kettle.

