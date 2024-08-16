Old Navy is kicking off the fall season early with a sale.
The sale offers shoppers a chance to grab key wardrobe staples at steep discounts, making it the perfect time to stock up for back-to-school season.
The sale includes thousands of items from flannel shirts and denim jackets to sweatshirts and school uniforms, all discounted starting at 40% off.
Plus, with versatile picks like women's tank tops available for just $6, Old Navy is making it easy to stock up on essentials that will carry you through the transition from summer to fall.
What makes this sale stand out is the range of items that are perfect for the in-between season -- light enough for the remaining warm days but cozy enough for those cooler autumn nights ahead.
Shoppers eager to refresh their closet with affordable fall styles may want to act fast -- these deals won't last long.
Below, take a look at some of our favorite picks for the new school year.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.