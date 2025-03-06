Hollywood's biggest night may be over, but the red carpet fashion is still shining bright.
From shimmering metallics to dramatic bows and sleek, monochromatic suits, the 2025 Oscars delivered standout style moments that are already inspiring looks that can be worn in real life.
To help recreate some of the night's biggest fashion trends without the A-list price tags, "GMA3" tapped People special projects director Andrea Lavinthal. She broke down how you can get the same glam feel at home for a fraction of the cost, with affordable finds that are perfect for your next event, date night, or even just to elevate your everyday wardrobe.
Whether you're loving the sparkling silver gowns worn by stars like Halle Berry and Mindy Kaling, the sleek, monochromatic suiting sported by Andrew Garfield, or the playful bow details seen on Mikey Madison and more, we're sharing all the insider tips to bring these award-winning styles to life.
Keep reading to see how you can get in on some of the hottest Oscars trends of the night -- all without breaking the bank.
Trend No. 1: Silver
This dazzling trend was seen on Berry, Kaling, Felicity Jones and Demi Moore.
Get the look for less:
Trend No. 2: Men's monochromatic
This matchy-matchy moment was seen on everyone from Garfield to Timothee Chalamet.
Get the look for less:
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Chambray Suit Separate Pants
- $54
- $135
- Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Chambray Suit Separate Jacket
- $144
- $360
- Macy's
Trend No. 3: Bows
Madison, Elle Fanning and Lupita Nyong'o were among several stars wearing this bow-tiful look. Jones' aforementioned silver gown was tied up with a sweet bow as well.
Get the look for less: