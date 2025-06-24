With summer in sight, we're shopping all of the top outdoor deals and the best products to give you a safe and happy summer.
We're looking for discounts on patio and lawn furniture, grills, lawn games and more from retailers like The Home Depot, Wayfair and Amazon.
Pests bothering you while you're trying to enjoy your patio or porch? Try Zevo's people and pet-safe spray that can take down ants, roaches, and spiders inside and outside of your home.
If you like playing outdoor games, try a classic cornhole set on sale at Wayfair right now.
Planning to go camping or hiking? Make sure you have the right gear, like Timberland or Merrell hiking boots under $100, or shop tents on sale at REI and Amazon.
Continue below to check it all out, and be sure to check back, as these deals are updated regularly.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Camping and hiking must-haves
Lawn mowers and tools
EGO 800 Series Select Cut with Touch Drive 21-in Self Propelled Battery Walk Mower, (1) 56-volt, 7.5 Ah Battery Included
- $599
- $749
- Lowe's
Fun for the pool
JOYIN 30 Pcs Diving Pool Toys for Kids Ages 3-12 Jumbo Set with Storage Bag
- $27.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Gardening and pest control
Zevo Roach Killer Ant, Roach, Spider Insect Spray (10 oz) | Indoor Outdoor Use | Instant Action | Pet People Friendly Safe (2)
- $11.47
- $12.70
- Amazon
Grills
Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Omnivore Griddle with Hood and Extendable Side Shelves
- $549.99
- $699.99
- Wayfair
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Gas Grill with Sear Burner and Side Burner with Cover, Silver
- $389.99
- $559.99
- Wayfair
Lawn games
2' x 4' Solid Wood Cornhole Set with Carrying Case (Set of 2)
- $129.99
- $168.99
- Wayfair
Patio and lawn furniture
Nuu Garden Black 7-Piece Metal Rectangle Outdoor Dining Set with Cushion Patio Furniture Set with Swivel Dining Chair
- $609
- $1029
- The Home Depot
Nuu Garden Black Rectangle Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Table with Umbrella Hole
- $154
- $218.01
- The Home Depot
OVIOS Joyoung Gray 7-Piece Wicker Patio Rectangle Fire Pit Conversation Set with Denim Blue Cushions and Swivel Chairs
- $1149
- $1729
- The Home Depot
Abbott Concrete & Acacia Petite Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table (72")
- $899.97
- $1799
- Pottery Barn