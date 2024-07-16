Despite summer being in full swing, parents everywhere are already starting to prep for the back-to-school season.
Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day 2024 offers the perfect opportunity to snag some top-notch products at unbeatable prices, making the transition from summer to school smoother and more affordable.
From backpacks to tech gadgets, Prime Day has something for every student and parent.
Here are the best back-to-school deals you won't want to miss, ensuring your child is well-equipped and ready to tackle the new academic year with confidence.
School supplies
AM PAPER Heavy Duty Plastic 3 Hole Punch Pocket Folders - Extra Tough School Folders - Assorted Primary Colors - 6/Pack
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Backpacks
Amazon Basics Transparent School Backpack, With Water-Resistant PVC Plastic Material and Ruggedly Ruinforced Shoulder Straps, Clear
- $13.37
- $16.71
- Amazon
VASCHY Lightweight Backpack for School, Classic Basic Water Resistant Casual Daypack for Travel with Bottle Side Pockets (Black)
- $18.56
- $28.99
- Amazon
Lunch boxes
Bentgo® Deluxe Lunch Bag - Durable and Insulated Lunch Tote with Zippered Outer Pocket, Internal Mesh Pocket, Padded & Adjustable Straps, & 2-Way Zippers - Fits Most Lunch Boxes (Green)
- $19.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Bento Box and Ice Pack - 3 Compartment Lunch Box, Dishwasher & Microwave Safe Food & Snack Container for Kids & Adults - BPA & PVC Free, Leakproof
- $14.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
FlowFly Kids Lunch box Insulated Soft Bag Mini Cooer Back to School Thermal Meal Tote Kit for Girls
- $11.67
- $14.59
- Amazon
Tech
Makeblock mBot Robot Kit STEM Toy for Kids to Learn Programming
- $59.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Water bottles
Clothing and shoes
The Children's Place girls Ponte Knit Pull On Jeggings 2 Pack
- $19.65
- $59.95
- Amazon