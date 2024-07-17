Searching for Amazon Prime Day products under $25? We've got you covered.
From beauty finds to cleaning products, shop Amazon Prime Day on a budget with finds from brands like Hero Cosmetics and YETI. Stock up on paper towels for your home, score big on tech, and finally try out that Amazon bestseller you've seen all over the internet.
There are "GMA" favorites under $25 too, like the PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel we tried for spring cleaning.
Below, find the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask for $16.80, amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo for $19.60, a Brita pitcher for $15.99 and even the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $17.99 (55% off its original price!). There's also the Furbo Mini Pet Camera and Nanny Bundle for 61% off and Amazon Echo Buds for 50% off.
Don't miss out: Prime Day 2024 ends July 17.
Prime Day home and kitchen deals under $25
Bentgo Kids Bento-Style 5-Compartment Leak-Proof Lunch Box - Ideal Portion Sizes for Ages 3 to 7 - Durable, Drop-Proof, Dishwasher Safe, BPA-Free, & Made with Food-Safe Materials (Blue)
- $18.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Twin XL Size 3 Piece Sheet Set - College Dorm Room Essentials
- $23.79
- $57.99
- Amazon
Glad Trash Bags, ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Garbage Bags, 13 Gal, Fresh Clean Scent with Febreze, 110 Ct
- $14.99
- $23.49
- Amazon
Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator
- $15.99
- $25.79
- Amazon
Prime Day tech deals under $25
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Charcoal
- $24.99
- $49.99
- Amazon