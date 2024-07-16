Amazon Prime Day is known for its impressive tech deals, so we've rounded up some of the best to help you start your shopping journey.
The sales include must-have products on everyone's list. You'll find discounts on top-quality earbuds like the Denon PerL pair seen below that conform to your unique hearing, or maybe you'd prefer the mood-setting GE CYNC Smart Dimmer Light Switch that will take your home lighting from dull to professional in no time.
Maybe you're also looking to improve and track your fitness, in which case you might try the Fitbit Sense 2 while it's on sale for $70 off the original price. Or, keep a closer eye on your home heating and cooling with the Google Nest Thermostat, a steal at under $85 right now.
Keep reading to see these standout sales and more, and bookmark this space to check back for more as we continue adding tech deals throughout Prime Day.
Prime Day tech deals
Prime Day tech deals on headphones
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $169.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
Shure SE215 Special Edition PRO Wired Earbuds - Professional Sound Isolating Earphones, Clear Sound & Deep Bass, Single Dynamic MicroDriver, Great for Music, Gaming, & Calls - Green
- $69
- $99
- Amazon
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones - Enhanced Noise Cancellation & Transparency Mode, Crystal-Clear Calls, Bluetooth, 30-Hour Playback, Anthracite Black
- $259
- $399
- Amazon
Denon PerL Pro True Wireless Earbuds - Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling, Personalized Sound with Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology, Spatial Audio, 32Hr-Battery Life, Wireless Charging, Black
- $213.75
- $349
- Amazon
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Green
- $394.99
- $550
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Microphone, 35 Hour Playtime, Foldable, One Size, Black
- $20.59
- $28.49
- Amazon
Prime Day tech deals on tablets
Amazon Fire Max 11 Bundle with Herschel Classic Backpack and Echo Buds
- $189.99
- $334.98
- Amazon
Prime Day tech deals for your home and smart home
SIMO Solis Lite 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Local & International Coverage Router, Multi-Carrier Access, No Contract or SIM Card Required, 10 Connected Devices, 1GB/Month Lifetime Data
- $111.99
- $159.99
- Amazon
Lockly Flex Touch Smart Lock - Secure Keyless Entry with Fingerprint Recognition, Bluetooth Connectivity, and Smartphone Control - Enhanced Home Security Solution
- $99.99
- $189.99
- Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Venetian Bronze
- $49.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) | 8" HD Alexa smart display with spatial audio | Charcoal
- $84.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor, Battery - 2nd Generation - 2 Count (Pack of 1)
- $249.99
- $329.99
- Amazon
Neakasa M1 Open-Top Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box, Automatic Cat Litter Box with APP Control, Odor-Free Waste Disposal includes Trash Bags
- $399.99
- $599.99
- Amazon
GE CYNC Dynamic Effects BR30 Color Changing Light Bulb with Music Sync
- $16.49
- $26.99
- Amazon
Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge, Belt Drive, Built-in Preamp, Adjustable Counterweight, High Mass MDF Wood Plinth - Walnut
- $199.96
- $249.99
- Amazon
Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow
- $84.38
- $129.99
- Amazon
HP ENVY Inspire 7255e Wireless Color Thermal Inkjet Printer, Print, scan, copy, Easy setup,Mobile printing, Best-for-home, Instant Ink with HP+ (3 months included)
- $129.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
18 Outlets Surge Protector Power Strip - 6 Feet Flat Plug Heavy Duty Extension Cord with 18 Widely Outlets and 4 USB Ports, 2100 Joules, Black, ETL Listed
- $17.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
roborock Q5 Max+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock, Upgraded from Q5+, 5500 Pa Suction, DuoRoller Brush, Hands-Free Cleaning for up to 7 Weeks, PreciSense LiDAR Navigation, App & Voice Control
- $299.99
- $599.99
- Amazon
Roku 40" Select Series 1080p Full HD Smart RokuTV with Voice Remote, Bright Picture, Customizable Home Screen, and Free TV
- $159.99
- $229.99
- Amazon
Roku Smart LED Light Strip, 32.8ft - Color Options with Adjustable Brightness & Temperature - Peel & Stick WiFi Smart Strip Lights Works Voice, Alexa & Google Assistant - Smart Home Products
- $27.73
- $44.99
- Amazon
ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera (Wired) - with Industry Leading HD Camera, Smart Security, Night Vision, Person and Package Sensors, 2-Way Talk, and Video & Snapshot Recording
- $138.96
- $159.99
- Amazon
More Prime Day tech deals
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Tools to Manage Stress and Sleep, ECG App, SpO2, 24/7 Heart Rate and GPS, Shadow Grey/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
- $179.95
- $249.95
- Amazon
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked Android Cell Phone - Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery - 128 GB – Charcoal
- $249
- $499
- Amazon