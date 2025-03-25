Spring is here, and that means it's time for proms, galas and other formal and semi-formal occasions that call for very special looks.
To help you get dressed for your next spring fling, we've combed the internet for gowns, cocktail dresses and accessories starting under $100 than will help you look and feel your most beautiful when it's time to step out.
These ensembles run the gamut from chic and simple -- like the White House Black Market mini cocktail dress -- to eye-catching with opulent details such as the Aknvas x REVOLVE Sasha fringe dress that demands attention from the time you set foot in the party.
We've also highlighted shoes, bags and jewelry to finish your outfit, with suggestions from comfortable but glamorous heels by Antonia Saint NY to dazzling earrings from Kendra Scott.
Peruse our top picks and get inspired for your next dressy event below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Prom dresses
Daphne Corset Slit A-Line Satin Formal Dress
- $109.90
- Windsor
Hutch Amara Corset Pleated Tulle Fit & Flare Midi Dress
- $348
- Anthropologie
Amabella Ruffled Glitter Tulle Ball Gown
- $139.90
- Windsor
Say Yes Juniors' Ruffled Rosette Strapless Ball Gown, Created for Macy's
- $289
- Macy's
Aknvas x REVOLVE Sasha Fringe Dress
- $334
- $595
- Revolve
Gala dresses and attire
Donna Karan New York Women's Straight Neck Ruffle-Trim Gown
- $349
- Macy's
The A&F Giselle Pleated One-Shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress
- $150
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Strapless Chiffon Maxi Dress
- $220
- White House Black Market
Hutch Strapless Ruched Bow Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
- $189.95
- $308
- Anthropologie
Flared Ponte Maxi Dress
- $119.95
- Dynamite
Oren Silk Dress
- $328
- Reformation
Cocktail dresses
Renee C. One Shoulder Scarf Satin Midi Dress
- $79.99
- $215.99
- Saks Off Fifth
Strapless Mini Dress
- $160
- White House Black Market
TOCCIN Micky Tie Neck Shift Dress
- $521.25
- $695
- Bloomingdale's
Tuckernuck Hot Pink Dupioni Esme Dress
- $228
- Tuckernuck
Black Crepe Sleeveless Mini Dress With Rhinestone Flower
- $458
- Mac Duggal
AQUA Pleated Floral Dress - Exclusive
- $96
- $128
- Bloomingdale's
Shoes, bags and accessories
The Vida Sweetheart 90mm Comfortable Heels
- $245
- Antonia Saint NY
Antonio Melani Molten Top Handle Clutch
- $75
- Dillard's
Betsey Johnson Dani Sandal
- $89.99
- DSW
Potenaz Frame Metallic Starburst Velvet
- $77.40
- $129
- Patricia Nash
Dira Gold Crystal Statement Earrings in White Mix
- $84.97
- $175
- Kendra Scott
Kelly & Katie Staci Wristlet
- $39.99
- DSW
Women's Mckeyla Pumps
- $198
- Cole Haan
MarlaWynne 20-1/2" 2-Tone Chainmail Necklace
- $99.95
- HSN
