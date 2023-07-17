Keep keys, ID, and cards accessible and hands-free. Lanyard Lovebirds strives to give you one less thing to carry. The wristband keychains are designed with beads and a tassel so you can carry your keys in style and attach them to other accessories. The clip-on wallet is made to securely fit cash and cards, and is the ideal companion for the wristband keychain to free up your hands for more important things. Attach anything like keys and ID passes to the trendy lanyard to keep what you need accessible throughout the day.