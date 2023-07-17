Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Cosy House Collection, Bunnies & Bows and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Cosy House Collection: Sheet and Pillowcase Sets
GMA Deal: $12.32 to $31.47 • 34% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $18.95 to $49.95 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Sweat less and sleep better with breathable, moisture-wicking sheets. With a soft and smooth fabric, these strong and durable sheets are ultra-tight knit so that they can withstand everyday wear and tear. The 360-degree cinched fitted sheet and envelope style pillow cases ensure everything stays in place during sleep. Lightweight, breathable, and hypoallergenic, ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies.
Bunnies & Bows: Flour Sack Tea Towel
GMA Deal: $9 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $14 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Add a touch of charm and summer spirit to your kitchen. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are silk-screened in Texas and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind or as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party. Plus, they double as decor to celebrate.
VAHDAM: Tea Sets & Accessories
GMA Deal: $11.99 to $31.19 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $38.99 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's tea blends are beautifully packaged, ready for gifting. All teas are sourced fresh and packaged in India. Choose from loose leaf and bagged teas from herbal and black to turmeric and green. This assortment also offers a tea pot infuser, loose leaf infusers and insulated tumblers.
More from 40 Boxes:
Seriously Shea: Shower Steamers (6-Pack)
GMA Deal: $14.99 • 31% SavingsOriginal: $22 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/30/2023
Enhance your shower experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower and are vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. They're handmade in the U.S. and offered in unique fragrance combinations. Plus, try out their new Fun & Fruity steamers with excitingly sweet fragrances like strawberry banana and cotton candy.
For Sea and Oats: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $9 to $19 • 30% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $12.90 to $32 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/30/2023
Nurture your skin and our planet with good-for-you products. For Sea and Oats formulates oat-based and ocean-friendly skin and body care. Choose from hand, body and hair soaps, plus a body butter cream to upgrade your entire routine with products you can take pride in. Handcrafted in New York and free from synthetic chemicals and artificial fragrances.
Yenta Posha: Insoles
GMA Deal: $38.99 to $41.99 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 to $64.99 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/30/2023
Put your best foot forward and walk with comfort. Yenta + Posha insoles are designed thin for comfort while still providing shock absorption and alignment. The Performance Series Insoles offer breathable cushioning for reliable performance with less thickness and weight. The Embrace Series Insoles are crafted to mimic the cloud-like feel of memory foam without flattening over time, working to maintain continuous adaptability while rebounding with each step. Both styles are designed with a vegan, bamboo charcoal leather cover woven with a microbial treatment, which helps kill odor-causing bacteria.
Youzey: Cover-Ups and Beach Hat
GMA Deal: $16.85 to $21.75 • 43% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $49 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/30/2023
Dress for summer. Youzey is an accessories brand focused on self-expression and good vibes. Get the luxe look for a fraction of the price with beach cover ups that are made of a lightweight material so you can enjoy summer in comfort. The ribbon-trimmed straw hat offers pretty protection too.
Sixty One: Polarized Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $25 to $28 • 70% SavingsOriginal: $85 to $95 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/30/2023
Bask in the sun with stylish protection. Sixty One polarized sunglasses are designed for everyone from surfers to sand loungers. Constructed with lightweight frames and designed to eliminate UVA/UVB harmful blue light and glare to protect your eyes. The multi-layer polarized lenses are anti-scratch and anti-fog. Choose the style that best fits your summer vibe.
PHOOZY: Tech Cases
GMA Deal: $15 to $28 • 64% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $49.99 to $79.99 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/30/2023
Protect your phone and tablet in all temperatures. PHOOZY uses patented NASA technology, allowing your phone or tablet to maintain an optimal operating temperature for longer periods, extends battery life and is drop-protected. The phone and tablet cases are designed to reflect up to 90%+ of the sun's heat away from your phone, helping prevent overheating. This assortment also features the XP3 Thermal Phone Case with Antimicrobial Lining to keep your case and tech more hygienically clean.
Lanyard Lovebirds: Wristband Keychains, Keyring Wallets and Lanyards
GMA Deal: $10.50 to $22.50 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $30 Valid: 07/17/2023 to 07/30/2023
Keep keys, ID, and cards accessible and hands-free. Lanyard Lovebirds strives to give you one less thing to carry. The wristband keychains are designed with beads and a tassel so you can carry your keys in style and attach them to other accessories. The clip-on wallet is made to securely fit cash and cards, and is the ideal companion for the wristband keychain to free up your hands for more important things. Attach anything like keys and ID passes to the trendy lanyard to keep what you need accessible throughout the day.
InBooze: Cocktail Kit
GMA Deal: $15 • 16% SavingsOriginal: $18 Valid: 07/17/2023 to 07/30/2023
Become a mixologist at home with this Infusion Cocktail Kit. Craft bar-quality cocktails right in the comfort of home with these tea-style infusion pouches. You can easily create delicious cocktails without the hassle of straining. Each tea-style pouch creates 8-10 cocktails or mocktails. The pouches are filled with dehydrated fruits, veggies, spices, and herbs to infuse your alcohol. Simply place the pouch and your liquid of choice in a container with a lid and allow it to infuse for three days. Choose from mules, margaritas, sangrias and more.
Dyad Fragrance: Perfume Oil and Eau De Parfum
GMA Deal: $32 to $48 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60
Smell good all day long. Dyad Fragrance formulates fragrances that are meant for daily wear - the scents wear close to the skin and are all musk-based, enhanced with bright florals, warm ambers and delicate woody notes. Each fragrance is vegan, cruelty free, free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfates and made in Los Angeles. Choose from traditional spray eu de parfum and roll on oil.
Go Donut: Tech Stand Bundle (3-pack)
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 53% SavingsOriginal: $64.97 Valid: 07/17/2023 to 07/30/2023
Securely hold your device vertically or horizontally while reducing strain on your hands and neck. Go Donut is a compact and lightweight solution to help you enjoy your device hands-free. Made in America, the versatile and ergonomically designed stands allow for two separate viewing angles. This bundle includes two original sized stands and one mini to clip to keep on your keychain for on-the-Go use.