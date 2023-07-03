Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Cosy House Collection, IceBeanie Inc and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Cosy House Collection: Loungewear
GMA Deal: $35.17 to $38.47 • 45% SavingsOriginal: $63.95 to $69.95 Valid: 07/03/2023 to 07/16/2023
Redefine comfort and elevate everyday living. Cosy House creates products with a commitment to quality and attention to detail. Choose your ideal loungewear set from long sleeves and pants to short sleeves and shorts in a range of stylish, solid staples and a relaxed fit. Made with a bamboo-viscose blend for breathability, moisture wicking and temperature regulation, so you can lounge and rest comfortably.
IceBeanie Inc: Migraine Relief Cap
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $49.99 Valid: 07/03/2023 to 07/16/2023
Treat migraines with a drug-free method using cold therapy to help reduce inflammation and swelling, and provide relief from headaches and migraine pain. The IceBeanie is comfortable and adjustable, designed to stay cold for up to one hour. The stylishly portable silhouette makes it easy to wear whenever you need.
Airley: Pillow and Mattress Protectors
GMA Deal: $44.25 to $126.75 + Free shipping • 25% SavingsOriginal: $59 to $169 + Free shipping Valid: 07/03/2023 to 07/16/2023
Protect your pillows and mattress. Airley covers are designed to protect your mattress and pillowcases from stains and yellowing caused by perspiration, drool and everyday spills. The materials also help protect from dust mites, mold, and bacterial allergens. The vapor porous construction is crafted for breathability, transferring heat and humidity away from your body. Choose from cotton jersey, tencel jacquard and wool jacquard options for your pillows and mattress.
May & Lou: Personalized Dog Treat Molds and Biscuit Mix
GMA Deal: $11.99 to $55.98 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $69.98 Valid: 07/03/2023 to 07/16/2023
Make homemade dog treats with your pup's name all over them… literally. May & Lou custom molds and biscuit mix make it easy to give your furry friend treats just for them. Simply pack the personalized mold with dog biscuit dough (with pumpkin, apple & flaxseed), toss it in the oven, and voilà. Choose from jumbo and regular sized bone and mini paw print molds, plus a custom silicone lick mat to keep your pup occupied.
Ephemeris: Two-Stone Crystal Necklace
GMA Deal: $48 + Free shipping • 60% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping Valid: 07/03/2023 to 07/16/2023
Manifest your dreams and elevate your spirit with a handmade, highly vibrational crystal necklace. Handcrafted in the USA with ethically sourced crystals from South America, each Ephemeris necklace is a unique blend of beauty and craftsmanship. The pullover style makes it easy to wear for everyone. Choose the crystal combination that suits you best. Free shipping!
Caroline's Cakes: Pink Champagne Cake
GMA Deal: $49 + Free Shipping • 30% SavingsOriginal: $70 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/03/2023 to 07/16/2023
Indulge in a celebratory toast and a decadent dessert all in one! Four layers of airy champagne-infused cake and rose-colored buttercream create a confection that is equally as beautiful as it is delicious. Each cake serves 14-20 people, measuring 9 inches round. Baked fresh and shipped from Spartanburg, South Carolina. Free shipping!