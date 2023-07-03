Protect your pillows and mattress. Airley covers are designed to protect your mattress and pillowcases from stains and yellowing caused by perspiration, drool and everyday spills. The materials also help protect from dust mites, mold, and bacterial allergens. The vapor porous construction is crafted for breathability, transferring heat and humidity away from your body. Choose from cotton jersey, tencel jacquard and wool jacquard options for your pillows and mattress.