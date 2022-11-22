Tory Johnson is bringing the biggest Deals and Steals holiday gift guide ever!

You can score big savings on all of your favorite home and kitchen brands like Karma Gifts, The Cookie Cups and more.

Deals start as low as $2.50 and are up to 70% off.

Check it all out below!

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding GMA Deal : $27 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% Savings Original: $90 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers and are the perfect loft for back, side and stomach sleepers. Other options include chunky knit blankets, and soft, cooling and breathable sheets. Free shipping!

Karma Gifts Karma Gifts: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $3 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $6 to $80 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts has them. This assortment is great for everyone on your list for the kitchen, home and car. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.

TLC Candle Co. TLC Candle Co.: Candles, Matches & Reed Diffusers GMA Deal : $6 to $20 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $12 to $42 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of a beautiful fragrance. Each product is hand-poured using exquisite ingredients, eliminating all harmful chemicals and ensuring superior performance. Choose from a variety of options across candles and reed diffusers, which include a reusable ceramic holder. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.

The Cookie Cups The Cookie Cups: Baking Kits GMA Deal : $20 to $32 • 50% Savings Original: $40 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Get the whole family baking together with these fun baking kits -- designed for ages 3 and up. Each of The Cookie Cups' baking kits includes supplies and pre-measured ingredients. Options include kits for pizza, cookies, cocoa bombs and chocolate. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

PureWine PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix GMA Deal : $8 to $62 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $125 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are the culprits that often cause many wine headaches and other wine allergies. PureWine purifiers work on all varietals of wine -- red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Free shipping!

GelPro GelPro: Elite Comfort Mat GMA Deal : $65 to $200 • 50% Savings Original: $130 to $400 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep yourself comfortable in the kitchen while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro's Elite Comfort Mats provide extra-soft, deep-cushioning support. Don't worry about messes and spills -- they wipe right off. Choose from three sizes. Shipping starts at $13.50.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Drink Sleeves GMA Deal : $5 to $12.50 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $11 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your drinks cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep them cold longer. Great for sodas, water or iced drinks. The Cross Body Bags conveniently hold your water bottle, cellphone, keys and more. Shipping is $3.99.

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Rollers GMA Deal : $16 to $40 + Free Shipping • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $35 to $80 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your identity protected. Guard Your ID Rollers offer protection against identity thieves. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Free shipping!

Southern Elegance Candle Company Southern Elegance Candle Company: Candles & Wax Melts GMA Deal : $5 to $12 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $10 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Southern Elegance Candle Company features home fragrance inspired by Southern living. The candles have a 20-30-hour burn time and the wax melt cubes last approximately five hours each. Choose from a variety of options, including holiday fragrances. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

Discover Night Discover Night: Vegan Satin Pillowcases & Hair Ties GMA Deal : $20 to $20 • 50% to 66% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Love animals? Love sleep? This anti-cruelty, anti-aging, anti-bed head luxurious satin pillowcase promotes beauty sleep but does not use or test on animals in any step of production. By creating a friction-free surface, the Vegan Satin Pillowcase helps to maintain optimal moisture levels for your skin and hair, keeping breakouts, wrinkle formation and hair breakage to a minimum. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

Modgy Modgy: Luminary Lanterns, Expandable & Suction Cup Vases GMA Deal : $4 to $7.50 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $15 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Modgy's fun, unique expandable vases, luminaries and suction cup vases with colorful graphics are great for gifting, parties or just setting the mood. The luminary lantern set includes four water-activated LED candles. Simply add water to expand the luminary and drop in the water activated LED. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.

Home Bazaar Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders GMA Deal : $20 to $210 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $40 to $440 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole-size openings. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95.

1Canoe2 1Canoe2: Home & Kitchen Decor GMA Deal : $2.50 to $28 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $56 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of vibrant color to your home decor with 1Canoe2. Featuring beautiful detailed patterns and images, choose from a large variety of options including prints, tea towels, puzzles, tapestries and more. The tapestries have pockets on the back for no-show hanging. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

Thula Tula Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws GMA Deal : $40 to $124.50 • 50% to 55% Savings Original: $89 to $249 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep them comfortable with Thula Tula. These blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. Choose from a variety of vibrant options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.

TIARA TIARA: Shower Caps & Night Caps GMA Deal : $19.50 • 50% Savings Original: $39 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Bigger, better and stronger, the TIARA offers more capacity than traditional shower caps. The TIARA provides two caps in one: keep water out or reverse it for leave-in treatments; it warms with your body heat so that treatments can fully penetrate the hair. Night Caps limit friction throughout the night while you sleep so you can wake up with sleek, untangled hair. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.

SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets GMA Deal : $21.50 to $58.50 • 50% Savings Original: $43 to $117 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of flavor with SALTOPIA. SALTOPIA came to fruition from a desire to offer chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. This selection of gourmet gifts range from three jars to nine-jar sets. Beautifully packaged, these are ready for gifting. Limit five sets. Shipping is $7.95 or one, $6.95 for two, $5.95 for three to five.

