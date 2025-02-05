Busy families know that every second counts, especially when it comes to mealtime. However, our sponsor Target, has amazing products that can help you save time and money.
Between work, school drop-offs, and after-school activities, finding quick, nutritious meals that don't compromise on taste can feel like a challenge. But with the right products and packing strategies, you can fuel your family on the go without sacrificing quality or convenience.
Before diving into the best food options, it's important to start with the right storage solutions. Whether you need sturdy, leakproof containers for fresh meals or easy-to-use snack bags for portioned treats, having the right tools makes packing a breeze.
Once you've got that covered, the key is choosing foods that are both satisfying and simple to prepare — think high-protein snacks, fresh salads with a kick, and hydrating beverages that keep everyone energized throughout the day.
"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has highlighted some of the best food products to try when you're on the go, all available exclusively at Target. From smart storage hacks to delicious, travel-friendly meals, we've got you covered.
Keep reading below to discover the must-have products that make meals on-the-go easier than ever.
Tools to pack your food
One bag of Target's up&up Food Storage Bags Variety Pack has multiple bag sizes and lots of variations — allowing you to get everything you need in one box.
Pro tip: Use a cup to help fill up smaller snack bags. This will make it easier to pour in snacks.
up&up's Snap & Store Rectangle Food Storage containers feature a super cute design with a mint green snap-on lid that's leakproof and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer.
Pro tip: Use plastic bags for dry solid foods such as chips and crackers. Use containers for liquids or potentially messy food such as yogurt and fruit.
Shop more:
Ways to incorporate protein and calcium
Good & Gather's Nashville-Style Hot Chopped Salad kit packs on the perfect amount of heat and also comes in other unique trendy flavors to choose from, including avocado toast and Asian style.
Pro tip: To keep salad fresh, add a paper towel to your container to help absorb moisture. Plus you can add a little lemon juice to prevent greens from browning.
Good & Gather also offers Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella String Cheese that makes for great snacks for the kids — and adults love them, too! You can also wrap them with deli meat for an extra pop of protein.
Shop more:
Ways to stay hydrated
up&up's Hydration with Electrolytes Drink Mix offers mixes that are great for staying hydrated. They are an excellent source of B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C. Plus, they are gluten-free.
Good & Gather's Pomegranate Dragon Fruit Sparkling Water will allow you to up your sparking water game. These are custom-crafted favor combinations that bring unique options you won't find anywhere else.
This goes beyond just a lemon flavor with options including pomegranate dragon fruit, strawberry mango and watermelon lime.
Pro tip: To avoid having your drink splatter when shaken while traveling, tap the sides of the can to help alleviate the fizz when opening the container. Then, pack it tightly so there's less movement in your lunch box.
