Ann Lightfoot and Kate Pawlowski, the mother-daughter organizing team behind Done & Done Home and authors of the book "Love Your Home Again," are sharing their tips and tricks for home organization.

"Be careful what you're buying and bringing in. If you don't have excess, you won't have chaos," Lightfoot said.

Among other tips, Pawlowski recommended treating your "junk drawer" as a place for all the things you actually use on a daily basis. "I think the 'junk drawer' is a misleading term because I feel like it should be one of the most useful spaces in your house," she said.

She suggested using drawer dividers to keep things organized and avoid adding in items you don't think you'll need regularly.

Pawlowski also suggested placing a 3-tier cart at your front door, in the bathroom, or in your baby's nursery. "Have everything up on top that you grab all the time," she said, such as keys and sunglasses, and store less-used items on the bottom.

"The problem is never the space, it's the stuff," Lightfoot added.

