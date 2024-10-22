The InStyle Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards are here -- and we've got the scoop on five of the winning products.
Kara Jillian Brown, beauty editor at InStyle, showed "Good Morning America" this year's Readers' Choice products in skin care, makeup, hair care, fragrance and more.
For example, find the beloved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer and Too Faced's Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara below.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"Out of all the skin care products we put in front of our fleet of readers, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask was their top pick," Brown said. "It’s a need-to-have, especially as we head into colder weather."
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer
"The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer offers the perfect balance of hydration and lightweight feel," Brown said, adding that it works for all skin types. "Readers told us that it keeps their skin moisturized all day without feeling greasy or heavy."
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
"This volumizing mascara from Too Faced is a tried-and-true favorite for virtually every kind of lash look," Brown said. Plus, she said, "If you apply it just right, it looks like you’re not wearing any mascara, which is an added bonus."
Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner
"Leave it to Victoria Beckham to create a kajal-inspired, highly pigmented pencil, which comes in an array of stunning classic and vivid shades," Brown said. "So, whether you want an everyday black liner or a jewel-toned shade for fun occasions, Victoria has you covered."
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1 1/4 Ionic Straightener
"This is the BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Ionic Straightener, and InStyle readers love it for a variety of reasons, including how fast it heats up, its damage-preventing titanium plates, and its smooth glide for a pin-straight finish," Brown said.