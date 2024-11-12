With the holidays on the horizon, now is the perfect time to snag some of the best toys on the market — and Disney has got you covered!
From amazing gifts for kids such as Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Making Christmas Magical'' Train Set as well as highly coveted book lover picks such as Freedom Fire: Black Girl Power: 15 Stories Celebrating Black Girlhood," there's a little something magical for every kiddo on your list.
Just ahead, check some of the best Disney toys to shop now.
Disney Princess Carriage to Castle Transforming Playset with Aurora Small Doll, 4 Figures & 3 Levels
- $34.97
- Walmart
Play-Doh Marvel Iron Man Armor Maker Lab Playset, Iron Man Action Figure Toy, Preschool Toys, Christmas Gifts for Boys & Girls, 4+
- $19.79
- Walmart
Stitch and Fantasyland Castle Dangle Charm by Pandora – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Parks
- $75
- Disney
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."