Depending on your day-to-day style, the classic polo shirt can be thought of as a non-fashion-forward men's summer closet staple.
Though polo shirts might have had a few ups and downs throughout fashion history, 2023 summer polo shirts for men can be an ideal place where fashion and function meet.
From moisture-wicking material to great office attire, a polo -- from a trusted brand -- is a solid way to feel styled and wear something breathable during the hot summer months.
If you're looking to break away from the basic T-shirt, now is your chance. Scroll on to shop the best polo shirts from REI, Lululemon and more.
Performance polos
According to Everlane's website, a performance polo is "a modern polo for those who want performance comfort -- without the technical fabric look or feel."
The Performance Polo
Price: $65 • From: Everlane
Zella Perform Train Polo
Price: $59 • From: Nordstrom
Performance Pique Polo
Price: $40 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch
Moisture-whicking polos
REI describes moisture-wicking as "the fabric touching your skin has a dry, nonsticky feel."