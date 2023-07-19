Depending on your day-to-day style, the classic polo shirt can be thought of as a non-fashion-forward men's summer closet staple.

MORE: 25 men's bathing suits: Shop stylish swim trunks and shorts for summer

Though polo shirts might have had a few ups and downs throughout fashion history, 2023 summer polo shirts for men can be an ideal place where fashion and function meet.

From moisture-wicking material to great office attire, a polo -- from a trusted brand -- is a solid way to feel styled and wear something breathable during the hot summer months.

If you're looking to break away from the basic T-shirt, now is your chance. Scroll on to shop the best polo shirts from REI, Lululemon and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Performance polos

According to Everlane's website, a performance polo is "a modern polo for those who want performance comfort -- without the technical fabric look or feel."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Performance Polo
Everlane

The Performance Polo

Price: $65   From: Everlane

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Zella Perform Train Polo
Nordstrom

Zella Perform Train Polo

Price: $59   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Performance Pique Polo
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Performance Pique Polo

Price: $40   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

Moisture-whicking polos

REI describes moisture-wicking as "the fabric touching your skin has a dry, nonsticky feel."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Mesh Core Polo Shirt for Men
Old Navy

Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Mesh Core Polo Shirt for Men

Price: $19.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KUHL Engineered Polo Shirt - Men&#39;s
REI

KUHL Engineered Polo Shirt - Men's

Price: $70   From: REI

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Signature Icon Don&#39;t Sweat It Polo
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Signature Icon Don't Sweat It Polo

Price: $35   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

Golf polo

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Stretch Golf Polo Shirt
Lululemon

Stretch Golf Polo Shirt

Price: $98   From: Lululemon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Under Armour Men&#39;s Tech Golf Polo
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo

Price: $39.99 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $45
Shop Now

Office fashion

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LUXE TOUCH POLO
Banana Republic

LUXE TOUCH POLO

Price: $30 40% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $50
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Striped Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch

Striped Button-Through Sweater Polo

Price: $70   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

Other men's summer fashion to shop

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Zella Torrey Performance Shorts
Nordstrom

Zella Torrey Performance Shorts

Price: $39.99 32% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $59
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
COOFANDY Mens Linen Loose Pant Lightweight Elastic Waist Trouser Yoga Beach Pant
Amazon

COOFANDY Mens Linen Loose Pant Lightweight Elastic Waist Trouser Yoga Beach Pant

Price: $23.79   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
NIKE Club Flow Mesh Shorts
Nordstrom

NIKE Club Flow Mesh Shorts

Price: $40.99 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $55
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BP Solid Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom

BP Solid Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Price: $19.99   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Oxford Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

Men's Oxford Shirt

Price: $60   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Organic Oxford Shirt
Everlane

The Organic Oxford Shirt

Price: $88   From: Everlane

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Flint and Tinder 365 Pant - Slim
Huckberry

Flint and Tinder 365 Pant - Slim

Price: $98   From: Huckberry

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Paige Federal Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Paige Federal Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Price: $83.60 60% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $209
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Matt Relaxed Fit Jeans
Nordstrom

Matt Relaxed Fit Jeans

Price: $98   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Performance Chino
Everlane

The Performance Chino

Price: $98   From: Everlane

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Match Men&#39;s Wild Cargo Pants
Amazon

Match Men's Wild Cargo Pants

Price: $39.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Dockers Men’s Vargas Leather Handsewn Boat Shoe
Amazon

Dockers Men’s Vargas Leather Handsewn Boat Shoe

Price: $53.55   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker
Nordstrom

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

Price: $109.99 31% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $160
Shop Now