What's on Bethenny Frankel's shopping list? We would certainly like to know.
Frankel, who shares deep dives into everything from cottage cheese bagels and chicken salad to "worth-it" skin care products and affordable jewelry on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, has become a source for many who are looking for Bethenny-approved products for their everyday lives.
Today, Frankel launches a new website, which serves as a curated space for all of her recommendations, be it drugstore makeup, comfortable loungewear, pantry staples and beyond, appropriately sectioned under what she's calling "The List."
In an Instagram video announcing her website's launch, Frankel explains that when her product reviews started going viral, her followers wanted to know where to shop for her favorite finds. Frankel says she realized she needed a place for all of them to live -- hence "The List."
"I'm so excited because any idea I have, any product I find, any vacation I go on, any yoga class I take, anything, lives here," Frankel says in the video.
Equally curious about Frankel's take on kitchen and organization products, we asked Frankel to round up her must-haves for "GMA." From HexClad pans to espresso makers, rice cookers and a "stunning" toaster for, yes, her cottage cheese bagels, continue below for all of Frankel's recommendations.
HexClad pans
"I use these all the time and my daughter [Bryn] loves them too," Frankel told "GMA" in an email, adding that "they're nonstick and easy to clean."
Nespresso coffee and espresso maker
"I love the steamer attachment and the coffee comes out HOT," she said. "It's easy to use, which is saying a lot since I run into a lot of user errors with coffee makers."
Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, Brushed Stainless Steel
- $609
- Amazon
Braun immersion blender
This is the immersion blender Frankel says she's had for years. "It's great for making soups and sauces," she said. "I even use it to make my own frozen yogurt. I blend frozen cherries, add yogurt and top it with some tiny chocolate chips."'
Dash mini rice cooker
"This small but mighty rice cooker makes the perfect amount of rice for my daughter and I, and it doesn't take up much cabinet space."
Utoplike knife organizer
"I like to have my countertops clear, so this organizer is great for keeping my knives organized and out of the way," Frankel said. "I have them in the drawer beneath where I prepare all my food."
Utoplike In-drawer Knife Block Bamboo Kitchen Knife Drawer Organizer
- $36.99
- $44.99
- Amazon
SMEG retro toaster
"On top of being stunning, it has thick slots for toasting my popular cottage cheese bagels."
Microplane zester grater
"This is excellent for finely grating parmesan cheese and chocolate," Frankel said. "It's great for times when you're being cautious of what you're eating ... you're getting the flavor of something without the bulk."
Mackenzie-Childs dinner plates
Frankel told "GMA" she opts for Mackenzie-Childs plates and accessories in her kitchen to "match my black and white décor."
Our Place Wonder Oven
"It's not only aesthetically pleasing, it also has many functions like baking and toasting," Frankel said. "I have a large one in the house but they also make a mini size that I have in my NYC apartment and is great for small spaces with limited counterspace."
OXO POP containers
"I decant everything in my kitchen and these keep everything fresh. I also hate to waste food, so with these I can see exactly how much of something is left."