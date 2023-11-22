With the holidays coming and lots of entertaining ahead, now is the perfect time to stock up on home and kitchen essentials while they're marked down for Black Friday!

Whether you're looking to replace your own worn-out cookware or need an extra-special gift for a party host, we have you covered with the stunning products below.

Read on to see everything we're picking up while it's on sale right now.

46% off Williams Sonoma Philips Airfryer Essential Collection Compact $79.95

$149.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

67% off Macy's 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set $12.99

$40 Macy's Shop Now

25% off Amazon BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Set $29.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon YETI Rambler 20oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with MagSlider Lid $35 Amazon Shop Now

75% off Sur La Table Sur La Table Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set $19.96

$79.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

20% off Crate & Barrel Camille Long Stem Wine Glasses $11.96

$14.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

20% off Williams Sonoma Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $319.95

$399.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

16% off Williams Sonoma Rowenta Perfect Steam Pro DG8624U1s $249.95

$299.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

50% off Sur La Table Reversible Teak Carving Board $19.96

$39.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

69% off Macy's Enameled Cast Iron 8-Qt. Round Dutch Oven, Created for Macy's $79.99

$259.99 Macy's Shop Now

50% off Amazon ThermoPro TP22S Digital Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grilling with Dual Probe Food Cooking Thermometer for Smoker BBQ Grill Thermometer $19.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De& Longhi, 38 ounces, Matte Black $139.30

$199 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon Dreametech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $499.99

$899.98 Amazon Shop Now

54% off Amazon American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths, 100% Turkish Cotton $33.99

$74.99 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen $1095

$1445 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw for Water, Iced Tea or Coffee, Smoothie and More, Cream , 40 oz $44 Amazon Shop Now

14% off Amazon Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer, 3353, Gray/Blue $119.99

$139.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Stand Mixer, 2 Quart, White $69.95

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now