Tory Johnson reflects on 20 years at 'GMA', 'Deals and Steals' and more
Salute Sante, Snapper Rock, TRUENERG, Therafit
Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" digital Deals and Steals for summer.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Therafit, TRUENERGY and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up 55% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
50% off
Therafit
Therafit: Footwear
Therafit's patented technology is where comfort meets science. This footwear helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. They're great for working out, walking or for those who work on their feet. This large assortment for women includes sandals and casual styles like clogs and slip-ons. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $49.50 to $84.50 + Free Shipping
- $99 - $169
- 22d 2h 52m
50% off
TRUENERGY
TRUENERGY: Compression Socks
TRUEENERGY's infrared targeted compression socks harness the power of cellular technology to help promote active recovery, improve performance and increase energy levels. Their technology combines the circulation and support benefits of compression with the recovery power of Infrared Energy. They also provide arch support, wick away moisture, have just the right amount of compression and are super soft. Styles include knee-high compression, crew, ankle low-cut, no-show, and ultra-light liner. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $12.50 - $14
- $25 - $28
- 22d 2h 52m
50% off
Tuli's by Medi-Dyne
Tuli's by Medi-Dyne: Foot Care
Reduce pain and discomfort in your feet with solutions from Tuli's, originally developed over 40 years ago by a podiatrist. Choose from four types of heel cups, each designed to relieve foot pain caused by specific conditions including plantar fasciitis, shin splints, Achilles tendonitis and more. Arch support solutions, including insoles and a unique foot X brace, offer superior support that delivers long-lasting relief and comfort. Each product is designed to fit most work boots, running, dress and casual shoes. Other foot care solutions are also available, including popular toe separators. Shipping is $4.99.
- $6 - $25
- $12 - $50
- 22d 2h 52m
55% off
Snapper Rock
Snapper Rock: UPF 50+ Swimwear and Accessories
Stay protected in the sun. Snapper Rock's swimwear and beachwear feature UPF 50+ protection, which blocks 98% of all harmful UVA and UVB rays. This assortment is available for newborns to adults and includes coordinating sun protection swim, beachwear and accessories. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $60.
- $13 - $49
- $29 - $110
- 22d 2h 52m
50% off
Salute Santé!
Salute Santé!: Cold Pressed Grapeseed Oils
Salute Santé! is a chef-loved, 100% cold-pressed grapeseed oil made from upcycled, non-GMO grape seeds -- delivering clean flavor and unmatched sustainability. Choose from the Cold Pressed Grapeseed Oil 1-liter three-pack or the gallon. This is a light, clean, cold-pressed oil that's ideal for sauteing, frying, and baking without smoking or splattering, and it is perfect for creamy dressings and marinades that stay smooth and clear, even when chilled. The Black & White Truffle Grapeseed Oil offers a rich, aromatic infusion of Italy's finest truffles, perfect for elevating pasta, risotto, meats or even popcorn with just a few drops. Shipping is $10.
- $30
- $60
- 22d 2h 52m