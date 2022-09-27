J.Crew has officially launched its Fall Suiting Event!

Right in time for wedding season -- and all the other special occasions you may have going on this year -- J.Crew is offering 30% off men's suits, ties and accessories. Just use code SHOPNOW, now through Oct. 3, to get the discount.

For example, you can shop the best-selling Ludlow Slim-fit Suit Jacket in Italian stretch, four-season wool with its matching suit pant at 30% off. The suit comes in three colors: charcoal, blue and navy.

Not only does the sale includes styles in fall prints and textures, there are a lot of classic pieces in neutral shades. No matter what you find, you're sure to be suited up and ready for any event that comes your way..

To finish off your look, don't forget to shop sale accessories including ties, socks, pocket squares and more.

Whether you're looking for yourself or for a gift, be sure to check out the sale before it ends!

Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Italian stretch four-season wool
J.Crew

Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Italian stretch four-season wool

Price: $315 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $450 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian stretch four-season wool
J.Crew

Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian stretch four-season wool

Price: $157.50 29% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $224 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in English cotton-wool
J.Crew

Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in English cotton-wool

Price: $243.60 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $348 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in English cotton-wool
J.Crew

Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in English cotton-wool

Price: $138.60 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $198 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Italian chino
J.Crew

Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Italian chino

Price: $208.60 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $298 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian chino
J.Crew

Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian chino

Price: $117.60 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $168 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Slim-fit dinner jacket in Italian wool
J.Crew

Ludlow Slim-fit dinner jacket in Italian wool

Price: $367.50 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $525 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Classic-fit tuxedo jacket in Italian wool
J.Crew

Ludlow Classic-fit tuxedo jacket in Italian wool

Price: $367.50 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $525 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Classic-fit tuxedo pant in Italian wool
J.Crew

Ludlow Classic-fit tuxedo pant in Italian wool

Price: $185.50 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $265 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ludlow Slim-fit double-breasted tuxedo jacket in Italian wool
J.Crew

Ludlow Slim-fit double-breasted tuxedo jacket in Italian wool

Price: $385 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $550 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Slim-fit Ludlow Premium fine cotton dress shirt
J.Crew

Slim-fit Ludlow Premium fine cotton dress shirt

Price: $49.50 49% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $98
Shop Now

Italian wool tie
J.Crew

Italian wool tie

Price: $45.50 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $65 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Herringbone silk tie
J.Crew

Herringbone silk tie

Price: $41.65 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $59.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

American wool tie in black
J.Crew

American wool tie in black

Price: $41.65 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $59.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Dog and pony show silk tie
J.Crew

Dog and pony show silk tie

Price: $62.65 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $89.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Dotted Italian wool tie
J.Crew

Dotted Italian wool tie

Price: $41.65 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $59.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Wool challis pocket square in paisley
J.Crew

Wool challis pocket square in paisley

Price: $34.65 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $49.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Cotton-wool foulard pocket square
J.Crew

Cotton-wool foulard pocket square

Price: $34.65 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $49.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

English linen pocket square
J.Crew

English linen pocket square

Price: $29.40 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $42 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Italian leather dress belt
J.Crew

Italian leather dress belt

Price: $47.60 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $68 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Italian suede and wool belt
J.Crew

Italian suede and wool belt

Price: $48.65 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $69.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Ribbed dress socks
J.Crew

Ribbed dress socks

Price: $13.65 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $19.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now

Zigzag socks
J.Crew

Zigzag socks

Price: $10.15 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $14.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW
Shop Now