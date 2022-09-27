J.Crew has officially launched its Fall Suiting Event!

Right in time for wedding season -- and all the other special occasions you may have going on this year -- J.Crew is offering 30% off men's suits, ties and accessories. Just use code SHOPNOW, now through Oct. 3, to get the discount.

For example, you can shop the best-selling Ludlow Slim-fit Suit Jacket in Italian stretch, four-season wool with its matching suit pant at 30% off. The suit comes in three colors: charcoal, blue and navy.

Not only does the sale includes styles in fall prints and textures, there are a lot of classic pieces in neutral shades. No matter what you find, you're sure to be suited up and ready for any event that comes your way..

To finish off your look, don't forget to shop sale accessories including ties, socks, pocket squares and more.

Whether you're looking for yourself or for a gift, be sure to check out the sale before it ends!

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Italian stretch four-season wool Price : $315 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $450 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian stretch four-season wool Price : $157.50 • 29% Savings J.Crew Original: $224 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in English cotton-wool Price : $243.60 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $348 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in English cotton-wool Price : $138.60 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $198 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Italian chino Price : $208.60 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $298 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian chino Price : $117.60 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $168 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit dinner jacket in Italian wool Price : $367.50 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $525 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Classic-fit tuxedo jacket in Italian wool Price : $367.50 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $525 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Classic-fit tuxedo pant in Italian wool Price : $185.50 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $265 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit double-breasted tuxedo jacket in Italian wool Price : $385 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $550 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Slim-fit Ludlow Premium fine cotton dress shirt Price : $49.50 • 49% Savings J.Crew Original: $98 Shop Now

J.Crew Italian wool tie Price : $45.50 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $65 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Herringbone silk tie Price : $41.65 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $59.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew American wool tie in black Price : $41.65 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $59.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Dog and pony show silk tie Price : $62.65 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $89.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Dotted Italian wool tie Price : $41.65 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $59.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Wool challis pocket square in paisley Price : $34.65 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $49.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Cotton-wool foulard pocket square Price : $34.65 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $49.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew English linen pocket square Price : $29.40 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $42 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Italian leather dress belt Price : $47.60 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $68 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Italian suede and wool belt Price : $48.65 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $69.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

J.Crew Ribbed dress socks Price : $13.65 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $19.50 Use promo code SHOPNOW Shop Now

